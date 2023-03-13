Some bad luck might have prevented Sky View's softball team from taking a five-game winning streak back to Cache Valley.
The Bobcats lost their opener in a two-day tournament in St. George, rattled off four straight victories and fell to Enterprise, 5-3, in their finale. That game was called due to lightning in the top of the sixth inning. The Bobcats had runners on second and third with zero outs at the time.
Sky View started off its Saturday with back-to-back wins over 5A programs in Maple Mountain and Olympus — the Golden Eagles by a 4-2 scoreline, and the Titans by a 9-2 one. The Bobcats scored in the first inning of both of those games and never trailed.
Skylee Haramoto doubled, drove in a run and scored another against Maple Mountain. Sky View's Tawnee Lundahl went all six innings in the circle, limited Maple Mountain to four hits, struck out two and issued a pair of free passes.
The Bobcats then proceeded to score in each of their five innings against the Titans. Eight different Bobcats teamed up for 12 hits. Haramoto and Lundahl combined forces to go 6 for 8 at the plate with four runs and four RBIs. Haramoto and Mika Schwartz each doubled for Sky View, which got a pair of base knocks from Chloe White.
Haramoto pitched all five frames for the Bobcats, scattered six hits and fanned seven, vs. only one walk.
Sky View trailed 5-1 after two innings against Enterprise, but was in good shape to at least pull even before Mother Nature intervened. Cambria Davis smacked her fifth triple of the tourney for the Bobcats, who got a double from Haramoto. Haramoto held Enterprise, the defending 2A state runner-ups, to three scoreless and hitless innings after coming on in relief of Lundahl.
It was a measure of revenge for Enterprise, which lost to Sky View, 9-1, the previous day.
Mountain Crest also traveled to southern Utah and bounced back from a 0-3 Friday with two solid Saturday performances. The Mustangs (1-4) were edged by North Sanpete, 8-7, and then blew out 5A Wasatch, 12-4.
Kennedy Peapealalo finished with two hits and four RBIs against North Sanpete, while Braelynn Anderson and Autumn White chipped in with two hits apiece — both doubles for White. The Mustangs had the tying run on second base in the sixth and final frame.
Mountain Crest overcame an early 2-0 deficit against Wasatch as it exploded for eight runs in the top of the fourth. Nine different Mustangs teamed up for 14 base knocks.
Anderson came through with a trio of hits and RBIs for the Mustangs, who got a pair of hits and RBIs from Celina Laughery, two runs, two hits and three RBIs from Izzy Laughery and two hits from Peapealalo.
BASEBALL
Sky View, Green Canyon and Logan were in southern Utah for a tournament that concluded Saturday. The Wolves played twice Saturday, while the Bobcats and Grizzlies one in action once each. Sky View was scheduled to square off against Hurricane, but that game was canceled.
The Bobcats (2-1) were dominant in their first two contests, but stumbled a bit in a 7-1 loss to Richfield. Tytan Neal accounted for three of Sky View's five hits, which included a double. Cash Howell plated his team's lone run when he came home on a passed ball.
Green Canyon (2-2) split its four games in St. George, which included a Saturday split. The Wolves bounced back from their 9-0 loss to 6A Cyprus with a 11-5 triumph over Juab.
The Wolves outhit the Pirates 7-3, but were unable to record a timely one, plus Cyrus took advantage of nine free passes and a trio of Green Canyon errors. Suey Jensen singled twice for Green Canyon.
The Wolves dug their way out of a 4-0 deficit to the Wasps by plating five runs on six hits, one walk and one sacrifice fly in the top of the second. Green Canyon then scored three more runs in the third and fifth frames to slam the door.
Jaken Petersen contributed with two runs, two hits, two RBIs and a walk for Green Canyon, which got a pair of runs and hits from Cade Atkinson and two hits, which included a double, from Carson Proctor.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were competitive in all three of their losses on the first two days of action, but struggled Saturday against 5A Mountain View. The Bruins put a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the first on their way to a 12-0 victory over Logan in five innings.
Josh Jensen doubled for the Grizzlies, who were limited to one other hit — a single by Boede Rudd.
BOYS SOCCER
Sky View and Mountain Crest each played once Saturday in the St. George preseason tournament. The Bobcats (2-1) were edged by Dixie, 3-2, while the Mustangs (1-2) conceded a goal in each half and lost to defending 4A state champion Crimson Cliffs, 2-0.
The Bobcats netted multiple goals in all three of their matches in southern Utah, but it wasn't quite enough against the Flyers, who scored the game-winner in the 75th minute. Ben Taylor assisted on Cris Boto's opening-half goal and also scored in the second half for Sky View, which also got an assist from Kyle Robinson.
Taylor found the back of the net in all three matches for the Bobcats.
