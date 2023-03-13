Support Local Journalism

Some bad luck might have prevented Sky View's softball team from taking a five-game winning streak back to Cache Valley.

The Bobcats lost their opener in a two-day tournament in St. George, rattled off four straight victories and fell to Enterprise, 5-3, in their finale. That game was called due to lightning in the top of the sixth inning. The Bobcats had runners on second and third with zero outs at the time.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

