It's fair to say the Bobcats passed their first test of the season with flying colors.

Sky View traveled to traditional 3A power Morgan and left with a emphatic sweep of the Trojans in a non-region volleyball match on Wednesday evening. The Bobcats prevailed by scorelines of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-20.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

