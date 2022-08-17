It's fair to say the Bobcats passed their first test of the season with flying colors.
Sky View traveled to traditional 3A power Morgan and left with a emphatic sweep of the Trojans in a non-region volleyball match on Wednesday evening. The Bobcats prevailed by scorelines of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-20.
"We played together with passion and unity," SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said.
It was a well-rounded performance by the Bobcats, who passed the ball well, got 91 percent of their serves in and attacked at a .308 clip. Melanie Hiatt and Ryen Smith teamed up for 23 kills --- Hiatt led the way with 12 --- for Sky View, which got 28 assists and five digs from Brynnlee Hart, plus six digs and a trio of aces from Anika Archibald.
Sky View was the only local team in action Wednesday as the other four Cache County programs played a day earlier. Like the Bobcats, it was the season opener for Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Logan. Meanwhile, Ridgeline played for the second time in six days.
Green Canyon bounced back from a one-set deficit with a hard-fought 3-1 victory (25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23) over South Summit. Alli Anthon recorded a double-double for the Wolves with 13 kills and 14 digs. Paige Spackman chipped in with 13 kills and finished with an impressive .480 hitting percentage for Green Canyon, which got a whopping nine blocks and eight kills from Ryann Vail, eight kills from Holli Daniels, 21 digs from Adi Falslev and five aces from Summer Hahn.
"There are always nerves with the first game of the season, so it's definitely nice to come out with a W," GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. "We had a slower start, but once we got rolling our girls really came together. It was a battle and I'm so proud of their fight. It's going to be a fun season."
The Wolves were the only team from Region 11 to prevail Tuesday, although the Mustangs and Grizzlies took their opponents to five sets. Mountain Crest was edged by Juan Diego (25-11, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13), while Judge Memorial pulled away in the decisive set against Logan (20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 15-6).
Kylee Atkinson and Paige Baldwin led the charge offensively for the Mustangs with eight kills apiece, and Atkinson served up four aces, as did teammate Gracie Mangum. Madi Merritt contributed with 11 digs for Mountain Crest, which got six block assists from Ellie Crosbie.
Tessa Tubbs sparkled defensively for the Grizzlies as she racked up 29 digs. Elle Broadhurst finished with six kills, which was one more than Logan teammate Kate McLaughlin. Broadhurst attacked at a .357 clip, while McLaughlin hit .300.
Ridgeline (0-2) was swept by traditional 5A state power Timpview, 25-17, 25-12, 26-24. Livvy Davies came through with 20 digs for the defending 4A state championships, which got 10 kills from Maggie Larsen, 10 digs from Gracie Cole and three solo blocks from Mira Smullin.
GIRLS SOCCER
Green Canyon bounced back from last Friday's frustrating performance against 6A power Lone Peak with a gratifying 3-0 Tuesday triumph at home over previously undefeated Box Elder (4-1). The Wolves (4-1) scored late in the first half and twice after halftime on their way to their second clean sheet of the season.
Katelyn Jensen buried a rebound off a Austin Miller shot to give Green Canyon a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Miller converted on a pass from Jensen in the second half, with Capriel Winder netting another insurance goal in the 74th minute. That goal was assisted by Eliza Allen.
Haylee Anderson and Ivy Wengreen once again split time in goal for the Wolves.
"I was extremely happy with the girls performance tonight," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "After a tough loss to Lone Peak, I felt like the girls came to this game tonight with something to prove. We worked on specific things at practice and I saw big improvement tonight."