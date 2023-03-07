Support Local Journalism

A wealth of spring sporting events involving local high school teams were canceled or postponed the first two days of this week, but a trio of programs were able to kick off their respective seasons in successful fashion.

Ridgeline's boys soccer squad was the first Cache Valley high school team to play this spring and the two-time returning 4A state finalists shut out 3A Ben Lomond by a 3-0 scoreline on Monday at Northridge High School. The match was originally scheduled to be contested at Ridgeline.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

