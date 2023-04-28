Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s shaping up to be a solid season for both West Side track & field program.

The Pirates certainly performed well at their latest meet, which was a nine-team invitational they hosted on Wednesday. The West Side boys won in convincing fashion by racking up 151.43 points to runner-up Grace’s 106. On the girls side, West Side was able to hold off Preston for the title by 1.5 points, 120.75 to 119.25. Preston’s full varsity squad wasn’t at the meet, inasmuch as the Indians are competing at the prestigious Tiger-Grizz Invitational this weekend.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.