It’s shaping up to be a solid season for both West Side track & field program.
The Pirates certainly performed well at their latest meet, which was a nine-team invitational they hosted on Wednesday. The West Side boys won in convincing fashion by racking up 151.43 points to runner-up Grace’s 106. On the girls side, West Side was able to hold off Preston for the title by 1.5 points, 120.75 to 119.25. Preston’s full varsity squad wasn’t at the meet, inasmuch as the Indians are competing at the prestigious Tiger-Grizz Invitational this weekend.
The Pirates were paced by star hurdler Brennon Winward in the boys competition. Winward reigned supreme in the 300-meter hurdles (42.00), was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (personal record time of 15.55) and ran legs on West Side’s victorious 4x400 and medley relay squads. Trayce Stone, Sam Tolman, Parker Moser and Winward joined forces in the 4x400 (3:36.50), while Winward teamed up with Stone, Moser and Ethan Willis in the medley (3:48.88).
West Side ended up capturing five gold medals on the boys side as Braydn Noreen beat all comers in the 800 (2:10.14), as did Corbin Thomsen in the pole vault (11-6). The Pirates also got a silver medal from Stone in the 400 (53.52) and Arron McDaniel in the shot put (41-1), plus bronze medals from McDaniel (discus, 116-3), Moser (200, 23.81), Owen Nielsen (pole vault, 10-6) and Terrell Gunderson (triple jump, 38-1.5).
It was another good meet for Preston’s Brayker Smith, who was the silver medalist in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (19-6), while teammate Logan Tracy was triumphant in the discus (122-8). The Preston boys, who finished fourth in the team competition with 85 points, got bronze medals from Porter Campbell (3,200, 11:44) and Jacob Smith (300 hurdles, 45.49).
Like the boys, the West Side girls also recorded the top times in the 4x400 (4:37.68) and medley (1:58.64) relays. The 4x400 squad was composed of Olivia Jensen, Aubrie Barzee, Allie Henderson and Letti Phillips, while Harley Nielsen, Henderson, Tommi Henderson and Phillips made up the medley team.
Phillips finished in the top three in all for of her events as she was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (PR of 47.53) and bronze medalist in the 100 hurdles (16.97). Another West Side athlete who placed in the top three in a pair of individual events was first-team all-state basketball player Natalie Lemmon, who was third in the long jump (15-1) and triple jump (30-11). Tommi Henderson was the runner-up in the triple jump (31-9).
A pair of Franklin County athletes shared the girls high jump title in Preston’s Carly Dunn and West Side’s Reagan Bingham. Both cleared the bar at 5-0. Also capturing gold medals were Preston’s Oakley Reid in the 1,600 (5:38) and West Side’s Britta Grimm in the discus (91-4).
Preston freshman Brytlee Harris powered her way to third-place performances in the 100 (13.66) and 200 (27.72), while teammate Katherine Mueller was the silver medalist in the shot put (31-8.5). Preston’s Kate Allred was third in the 400 (1:04.32), as was teammate Tenley Kirkbride in the 3,200 (12:56).
Preston’s Addelin Romney and Madison Wood, and West Side’s Kynlee Beckstead, all tied for third place in the pole vault as all cleared 8-6. West Side’s Aubry Gunderson finished third in the shot put (31-2.5).
In other noteworthy local track & field news, Green Canyon’s Maren McKenna competed in her first meet of the season and won the javelin (121-6) in a Thursday dual against Mountain Crest. The future Wyoming basketball player underwent shoulder surgery after the basketball season. The senior is the defending 4A state champion in the javelin and will give the Lady Wolves a big boost in their legitimate quest for a 4A state title in track & field.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ridgeline (3-5) tested a good Waterford team before falling by a 10-6 scoreline Friday evening at home. Waterford (4-4) beat Sky View earlier this week.
Alyvia Jackson converted on a trio of shots for the Riverhawks, who got one goal and one assist from Ellie Goins and Loni Rogers, plus one goal from Brooklyn McBride. Aydan Johnson was successful on 8 of her 12 draws as Ridgeline won 11 of 18 draws as a team.
USU MEN’S TENNIS
Utah State’s Mountain West Tournament run came to an end in the finals against Boise State on Friday night in Las Vegas. The third-seeded Broncos (21-7) avenged last week’s 4-3 loss to the fourth-seeded Aggies (12-13) with a very competitive 4-2 victory to earn the league’s bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Aggies won the doubles point as David Cierny and Bodin Zarkovic prevailed at the No. 1 spot in convincing fashion, 6-1, while the No. 2 duo of Stijn Paardekooper and Nuno Pinheiro was victorious, 6-4. All six singles matches were very close. Unfortunately for the Aggies, the Broncos were triumphant in all three that went to a decisive third set.
USU’s lone win in singles action took place at the No. 2 spot as Zarkovic went 2-0 in the dual. Zarkovic was victorious by a 6-4, 7-5 scoreline.
The Aggies were attempting to win their third dual in as many days. USU edged No. 5 UNLV, 4-3, Wednesday and then upset No. 1 New Mexico by that same scoreline a day later. That was the Lobos’ (15-6) only loss to a team from the Mountain West this season.
Like they did against the Broncos, the Aggies won the doubles point against the Lobos by reigning supreme at the top two positions. USU used a different doubles lineup against New Mexico, though, as Jack Ninteman and Javier Ruiz teamed up at the No. 1 spot, and Paardekooper and Pinheiro at No. 2. USU were triumphant in those matches by scoreline of 6-2 and 6-3, respectively.
The two teams spilt the six singles matches as Paardekooper (No. 2), Sergi Micó Fenollar (No. 4) and Pinheiro (No. 5) all prevailed for the Aggies. All six singles matches were nailbiters. Pinheiro, a freshman from Portugal, needed three sets to pull out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win, and that ended up being the decisive match as the team score was knotted up at 3-3 at the time.
It was sweet revenge for USU, which went 0-2 against New Mexico during the regular season — both by 4-2 scorelines. The Lobos dispatched of the Aggies in February in a tournament in Tempe, Arizona, and in Logan on April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.