There was no letdown for the West Side boys basketball game following last Thursday’s big win at home over Malad.
The Pirates outscored Soda Springs 22-4 in the first quarter and coasted to a 57-39 road victory last Saturday. West Side (14-3, 5-0 district) only needs to win two of its three remaining district games to clinch the title outright.
Bryler Shurtliff finished with a game-best 19 points for the Pirates, who have won 14 of their last 15 games. Isaac Frankman chipped in with 12 points and Blaze Brown 11 for West Side, which swept the regular season series with Soda Springs (3-15, 1-4).
West Side is ranked third in the most recent 2A Coaches Poll, and Preston is second in the 4A Coaches Poll. As for the Cache County programs, Sky View still holds down the top position in the 4A RPI. Ridgeline is third, Green Canyon 12th, Logan 14th and Mountain Crest 21st. Bear River is ninth.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Ridgeline is second in the most recent 4A RPI, followed by Green Canyon (fourth), Logan (sixth), Sky View (11th) and Mountain Crest (14th). Bear River is 12th.
PREP WRESTLING
West Side and Preston competed at the (Sugar-Salem) Digger Classic Duals last weekend. The Pirates won close duals against Salmon and the short-handed Indians, and lost by eight points or fewer to Bear Lake, Madison and North Fremont.
Heavyweight Connor Robinson had the most success for West Side as he won four matches by fall and two more by forfeit. Tayson Royer (113 pounds) also had a solid weekend for the Pirates.
Earlier last week, West Side squared off against North Gem and Malad in duals. The Pirates rolled past North Gem, which only brought two varsity wrestlers, and lost to 2A power Malad. West Side’s Joey Hansen (106) pinned his opponent in the Malad dual.
Preston’s Caigun Keller (145) went undefeated at the Digger Classic Duals. The sophomore won three of his bouts by fall, three by forfeit and two by decision — against foes from strong 3A programs Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley. Keller is still 4A’s second-ranked 145-pounder in the most recent idahosports.com poll, while teammate David Seamons is the sixth-ranked 152-pounder.
The Indians competed in duals against Sugar-Salem and Rigby last Wednesday. Brayden Weisbeck (126) won both of his duels in convincing fashion — one by fall and won 12-0 — for the Indians, while Lincoln Bradford (132) stuck his opponent from Rigby.
Wrestleutah.com released its 4A individual rankings last week and 13 Mountain Crest grapplers were included in the top six of their respective weight class. Three Mustangs are ranked first in Gabe Sanders (138), Brayden Guthrie (182) and Hunter Schroeder (195), and three more second in Luke Schroeder (113), Terrell Lee (126) and Sam McMurray (220).
Other Mustangs included in the 4A poll are Easton Evans (fourth at 106), Cooper Sanders (third, 120), Jordan Wakefield (third, 145), Cael Smith (sixth, 145), Zack Smith (fifth, 152), Wyatt Larsen (fourth, 160) and Brock Guthrie (fourth, 170).
Five Ridgeline athletes are ranked in Carter Nelson (sixth, 106), Ty Winward (sixth, 113), Colter Ricks (second, 145), Rhett Gebert (third, 160) and Kaden Kirk (sixth, 170). Sky View’s Hunter Larsen is the top-ranked 220-pounder, while Logan’s Quincy Wildman (third, 285), Green Canyon’s Mason Morris (third, 132) and GC’s James Shumway (sixth, 120) are also ranked.
A handful of local athletes are included in the most recent wrestleutah.com Individual Power Poll, which ranks the top kids in the state regardless of classification. Gabe Sanders is second at 138 points, while younger brother Cooper is ninth at 120 pounds. Other ranked Mustangs are Brayden Guthrie (third, 182), younger brother Brock (10th, 170) and Hunter Schroeder (seventh, 195). SV’s Hunter Larsen checks in fourth at 220, and Ridgeline’s Ricks seventh at 145.
PREP SWIMMING
Several local swimmers are among the fastest at the 4A level in at least one individual event. Additionally, Sky View’s Darwin Anderson has recorded the fastest time in the entire state in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.35) and 500 free (4:35.73).
Not only does Anderson hold down the top spot in 4A in both of those events, he is ranked in the top five in every other individual event. The senior is first in the 200 IM (1:54.94), third in the 100 butterfly (52.51), fourth in the 50 free (22.26), third in the 100 free (47.56) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.43).
Ridgeline’s Anthony Caliendo is ranked in the top six in the 500 free (third, 5:01.25) and 200 free (sixth, 1:50.60), while Sky View’s Jaxon Tueller is fourth in the 100 back (54.65) and fellow Bobcat David Higginbotham sixth in the 100 fly (55.74).
The Sky View boys are ranked third in the 200 medley relay (1:42.11) and 400 free relay (3:22.59) and tied for third in the 200 free relay (1:32.71).
On the girls side, five local swimmers are ranked in the top six in a pair of individual events, with Ridgeline’s Carly Eubanks leading the charge. Eubanks is first in the 50 free (25.11), third in the 100 free (55.27), fourth in the 500 free (5:38.96) and sixth in the 200 free (2:03.64).
Hailey Rigby, Eubanks’ teammate, is third in the 200 IM (2:18.34) and fifth in the 100 fly (1:04.00).
Two Bobcats have earned a top six spot in a pair of events in Allison Dean and Allie Schwartz. Dean is third in the 500 free (5:33.90) and fifth in the 100 back (1:02.90), and Schwartz is fourth in the 100 breast (1:12.11) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:21.77).
Green Canyon’s Kaylee Coats will head into this weekend’s 4A State Championships ranked second in the 500 free (5:33.65) and fourth in the 200 free (2:02.64). Sky View’s Jenna Gibbons has recorded 4A’s best time in the 100 breast (1:09.46), while teammate Ellie Legler is ranked sixth in the 500 free (5:44.65).
The Ridgeline girls are ranked second in the 200 free relay (1:45.04) and third in the 400 free relay (3:49.07), and the Sky View girls are ranked third in the 200 medley relay (1:56.08).