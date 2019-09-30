It was another dominant defensive performance by the West Side football team, which dispatched of district nemesis Aberdeen, 24-0, on the road last Saturday.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was pushed back a day to accommodate for the wedding of the daughter of Aberdeen head coach Jeff Duffin.
The Pirates (4-1, 1-0 district) have only allowed 15 points in their last four games and have kept two of those opponents off the scoreboard. West Side limited Aberdeen (1-4, 0-2) to 113 yards of total offense, to boot. The Tigers have scored a combined 14 points during their current four-game skid.
The Tigers also put together a solid defensive performance before the Pirates pulled away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and two-point conversions.
“The kids executed very well,” WS head coach Tyson Moser told The Idaho State Journal. “They followed the game plan. Aberdeen is a good team (and) it’s a tough place to play. We struggled in the first half a little bit, but executed a lot better the second half.”
Jaxon Moser had touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards for the Pirates, and also converted on one of the visitors’ three two-point conversions. Moser finished with 97 rushing yards on 18 carries for West Side, which also got 64 yards on 13 attempts from Cage Brokens.
Parker Henderson scored West Side’s other TD on a 3-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. Josh Reeder and Brokens had one two-point conversion apiece for the Pirates, who finished with 238 total yards — 223 on the ground.
Taze Stegelmeier has terrorized opposing offenses this season, and that trend continued last weekend. The junior linebacker racked up 17 tackles against the Tigers. Moser chipped in with 13 tackles, while Easton Henderson paced the Pirates with a pair of sacks.
PRESTON SOCCER
The Indians continue to play good soccer as both teams extended their unbeaten streaks Monday.
The Preston boys picked up a huge 3-2 victory at home over a Jerome side that was tied with Century for first place in the 10-team district entering the match. Ramon Rodriguez recorded a brace for the Indians and he netted a dramatic game-winning goal with six seconds remaining in the second half.
The Tigers (10-3-1, 8-3-1 district) had battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits before Rodriguez put the Indians (7-3-3, 7-3-2) ahead for good. Kadin Reese found the back of the net in the opening half for the Indians, and Rodriguez came through with a second half brace. The Indians have now prevailed or drawn in five straight matches.
“Super fun, intense battle,” Preston boys head coach Kira Matthews. “We both got good opportunities, but it was a total team win. Everyone wanted it super bad and left their hearts on the field. And Zach (Burnett) our keeper had a lot of good saves and played an amazing game.”
The Indians also played last Saturday and battled to a 1-1 draw against 5A Highland (4-6-2) at home. Junior Murillo scored for Preston, while Highland converted on a penalty kick. The game ended in the 65th due to lightning.
Meanwhile, the Preston girls jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead Monday and never looked back en route to a 4-1 triumph over host Jerome (6-6-1, 6-5-1). The Indians had four different goal scorers in Alexis Harris, Addison Moser, Quincy Hyde and Kylie Larsen. Harris also assisted on a goal for Preston, which got a pair of assists with Abigail Lyon.
Preston (9-2-2, 9-1-2) extended its unbeaten streak to eight, with all but one of those results being a win.
“I feel like we took a good step forward today,” Preston girls head coach Brandon Lyon. “For long stretches in each half we looked as good as well have all season, just playing simple, clean combination soccer. We had a slow start to each half, but really settled in and played well.”