A big second inning was more than enough for the Wolves in their quest to sweep their three-game series with the Bobcats.
Coleman Bobb came through with a three-run home run as part of Green Canyon’s seven-run second inning as the Wolves rolled to a 12-1 six-inning victory over Sky View on a Region 11 baseball game Saturday afternoon in Smithfield.
This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, but was moved to April 14 and once again to April 30 due to inclement weather. The Wolves (11-11, 4-8) swept a doubleheader with the Bobcats (3-18, 3-9) by scorelines of 5-2 and 6-3 on April 15 in North Logan.
Green Canyon racked up 12 hits in the series finale and limited Sky View to four. The Wolves also put together an error-free performance, while the Bobcats committed five.
Zack Geertsen doubled, singled twice, drove in three runs and scored two more for the Wolves, who got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Ryker Ericson and a double and two singles from Carson Proctor. Abe Olson and Cade Atkinson also contributed with two runs apiece for Green Canyon.
Ericson also showed his mettle on the mound as he struck out nine and didn’t walk a single batter in six complete innings.
Cade Sunderland had two of the Bobcats’ four base knocks and plated their lone run. Seth Chambers doubled for Sky View.
WEEKLY AWARDS
Ericson was recognized as the Region 11 Hitter of the Week, plus was one of a trio of co-Pitchers of the Week. The other pitchers who were honored were Sky View’s Cole Lundahl and Bear River’s Hunter Harrow.
Ericson was recognized for his aforementioned Saturday pitching performance against Sky View. No. 25 was a monster at the plate last week as he went 10 for 15 — a batting average of .667 — with four RBIs, three runs and a pair of doubles.
Lundahl went all five innings on the mound of Sky View’s 12-2 win over visiting Logan last Thursday. Lundahl scattered five hits, fanned three, walked none and didn’t allow any earned runs.
Meanwhile, Harrow threw a complete-game four-hitter in last Wednesday’s 3-1 triumph over Mountain Crest in Garland. Harrow, who didn’t give up any extra base hits, struck out four and walked three. Additionally, Mountain Crest’s only run was unearned.
PREP SOFTBALL
Ridgeline tuned up for Tuesday’s Region 11 game against Green Canyon with a hard-fought 8-7 win over 6A Weber on Monday afternoon in Millville. The Warriors (11-7) had the tying run at second base and the winning run on first in the top of the seventh, but Ridgeline ace Markessa Jensen slammed the door with back-to-back strikeouts.
Jensen pitched the final two and two-thirds innings for the Riverhawks (19-4), sat down five Weber batters and only allowed one hit. The senior also fared well at the plate as she smacked a solo home run, singled and drove in two runs.
Ridgeline received another strong offensive performance from Ellie Pond, who contributed with two runs, two hits, three RBIs and a walk. Pond belted a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first, immediately followed by Jensen’s aforementioned solo shot. Pond also doubled.
Brinn Anderson went 3 for 3 with four runs and a walk for the Riverhawks, who got two RBIs from Kenzee Hale. Ava Howell came home on a wild pitch for the winning run in the bottom of the sixth for Ridgeline.
It was also a busy Saturday for Ridgeline, plus the other five teams from Region 11, as they all played four games in the Cache Invite. The Riverhawks went 3-1, with wins over Skyridge (7-4), Uintah (7-2) and Farmington (13-9). The Riverhawks lost to Fremont, 9-2.
Mountain Crest (10-12) and Green Canyon (13-10) were also triumphant in three of their four games, while Sky View (11-11) went 2-2 and Logan (3-16) 0-4. Region-leading Bear River (22-3) went 4-0.
The Mustangs prevailed against Layton (9-8), Payson (9-3) and Skyline (10-2). Mountain Crest lost in nailbiting fashion to Canyon View, 9-8.
The Wolves emerged victorious against Tooele (8-0), Hunter (9-4) and Northridge (2-0), and lost to Orem (14-1). The Bobcats beat Orem (17-1) and Tooele (4-1), and fell to Wasatch (12-2) and Uintah (3-2), while the Grizzlies lost to Northridge (13-4), Skyline (12-3), Grantsville (15-0) and Hunter (8-3).
Bear River dispatched of Desert Hills (15-3), Wasatch (6-2), Layton (9-6) and Skyridge (4-0).
PREP GIRLS LACROSSE
Ridgeline (5-6, 3-3) traveled to Garland on Saturday and was defeated by undefeated Bear River, 22-4. That Region 11 game was originally scheduled for Friday. The two teams also squared off last Monday, with the Bears (12-0, 6-0) winning by a 19-5 scoreline in Millville.