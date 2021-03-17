It wasn’t looking very promising for the Wolves in their home opener, but they were resilient and sure finished strong.
Reece Hansen showed his mettle at the plate and on the mound, Alex Atkinson made a huge defensive play and Green Canyon’s baseball team was opportunistic on the basepaths in its come-from-behind 4-1 victory over Box Elder on Wednesday.
“It felt so good,” said Hansen, whose team improved to 5-1. “We started out not too good, but then came back, battled back and stayed strong mentally.”
Hansen was on top of his game on the mound and he needed to be because Box Elder’s Tate Overson kept Green Canyon’s batters off-balance for five-plus innings. Hansen went the distance, scattered seven hits and struck out 10. No. 7 only walked one batter, as did Overson.
“Reece is just a horse, man,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “He’s a bulldog, he’s a competitor. Any time he’s on the mound, I like our chances to win. He’s fun to coach because he can hit his spots with every single one of his pitches, which makes it really fun for me as a former pitcher myself to call pitches for him.”
Overson limited the Wolves to six hits in five and two-thirds innings and struck out five straight batters at one point — 11 overall. Overson’s curveball was really effective throughout the game.
The one Green Canyon player who was able to consistently break through against Overson was Hansen, who singled in his first at-bat, tripled in his second and walked in his third.
The junior roped a lead-off triple to center field in the bottom of the fourth, and scored on Ryker Ericson’s sacrifice fly to pull the hosts even at 1-1.
Box Elder (0-5) plated its lone run in the top of the first.
“I felt like (my triple) started our comeback and it just kept us in it,” said Hansen, whose older brother, Zach, pitched one and two-thirds scoreless innings in Dixie State’s 5-4 victory over BYU on Tuesday. “And we stayed strong through it all and kept battling, and it paid off.”
The Bees were in good shape to recapture the lead in the top of the sixth as they had runners on second and third with no out. Box Elder’s Craig Butts hit a Texas Leaguer that nearly alluded three Green Canyon players, but Atkinson, the second baseman, made an over-the-shoulder catch and doubled up the runner at second.
“That was a game-changer,” Eborn said. “... (With) one out, we had to bring the infield in to cut off the run late in the game. Alex’s really, really quick, he’s really, really athletic, and it was kind of a weak pop-up behind him that would have been a can of corn right to him if he’s in a normal defensive position. But I was looking over to see what the runner was doing and I look up and (Alex’s) catching the ball. I mean, that killed all the momentum for them, and then we come in the dugout with all the momentum on our side.”
Indeed, Atkinson’s play seemed to energize the Wolves, who scored three times in the home half of the sixth. Green Canyon was able to take advantage of two Box Elder errors in the frame, plus Jaxon Berry came through with a big RBI single. The Wolves were aggressive on the basepaths and that seemingly forced Box Elder’s infield to rush a couple plays.
“I said to the coaches (after the third inning), ‘we’ve got to put the ball in play and get runners on base, and then wreak some havoc somehow,’” Eborn said. “So I wanted to play a little bit of small ball and change kind of the way the game was going at that point, and I think that it definitely paid dividends in the end.”
Atkinson tripled for Green Canyon, which got a double from Abe Olson. Future Utah State football player Parker Buchanan singled twice for Box Elder.
SOFTBALL
Green Canyon and Sky View rolled to mercy rule victories, while West Side fell on the road to Snake River in five frames, 11-1.
The Wolves (3-2) only needed three innings to dispatch of Jordan on the road, 18-0. The Wolves finished with nine hits, but also took advantage of 15 free passes by the Jordan pitching staff.
Morgan Gittins doubled, hit an inside-the-park homer and drove in four runs for Green Canyon, which got a trio of runs and RBIs from Rylee Ericson, three RBIs from Jentry Nava, two RBIs from McCall Kaae and two runs from Abby Hansen.
Ericson doubled, while Kaae and Hadlee Harris tripled.
Ericson and Cassidy Tingey each pitched two innings for the Wolves and didn’t walk a single batter. Ericson struck out five and Tingey two. The duo held the Beetdiggers to one hit.
The Bobcats (4-2-1) jumped out to a 11-0 lead over visiting Morgan after four innings and never looked back in their six-inning triumph. Sky View racked up 15 base knocks to Morgan’s five.
Cambria Davis belted a three-run homer for Sky View, which got four hits and three runs from Tawnee Lundahl, a pair of hits and RBIs from Skylee Haramoto, a pair of runs, RBIs and walks from Brynn Mayhew and two hits and two walks from Kimber Augustus. Mayhew, Morgan Hernandez and Abbey Cantwell doubled for the Bobcats, who got three runs from Davis.
Lundahl went the distance in the circle for Sky View and only yielded one earned run. The freshman fanned nine and walked two.
“We really came together as a team tonight and played a complete game offensively and defensively,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We had production up and down the lineup. Tawn threw well and had a stellar defense behind her. I’m proud of these girls tonight.”
As for West Side, Laney Beckstead singled and scored the team’s lone run. Julia Jensen walked three times for the Pirates (0-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Green Canyon traveled to Bonneville and left with a 1-0 overtime victory, while Mountain Crest suffered its first loss of the season, 2-0 at Copper Hills.
Freshman Jovani Torres netted the golden goal for the Wolves, and it was assisted by John Whitby. Jake Von Niederhausern recorded his third shutout of the season in goal for Green Canyon (3-1).
“Things are coming together nicely,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “Great group of guys. We showed some great resilience today against a well-organized team. Jovani is such a great kid. Very happy for him today.”
Meanwhile, the Mustangs (4-1) conceded a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of action after 70 scoreless minutes.
“We had a lot of chances, but Copper Hills was the better team today,” MC head coach Justin Beus said.
BOYS LACROSSE
Sky View (2-0) thumped Utah Military Academy at home, 20-0. Ten different Bobcats scored in the match, led by Josh Higginbotham’s five goals and team-high three assists.
Garrett Zollinger and Parker Robbins netted three goals apiece for Sky View, which got two goals from Josh Hall and Dylan Evans, plus one each from Sean Tempest, Dayton Schofield, Joshua Moe, Gage Leishman and Easton Ballard.
———
Editor’s note: A Tuesday high school roundup can be found at hjnews.com.