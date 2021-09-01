The Mustangs were a bit frustrated after Highland (Idaho) converted on a late penalty kick and escaped with a 4-3 victory last Saturday in Hyrum.
It was Mountain Crest’s first loss of the 2021 girls soccer season, and the Mustangs took out their frustrations on Sky View in the Region 11 opener for both sides on Wednesday evening in Smithfield.
The Mustangs exploded for three goals in the first three minutes of the second half en route to a 6-1 win over the Bobcats. Mountain Crest has scored multiple goals in all seven of its matches so far this season.
In other Region 11 action, Green Canyon (3-4, 1-0) came through with three goals in the first half and dispatched of Logan (2-5, 0-1) by a 3-0 scoreline at Crimson Field, while Ridgeline (3-4, 1-0) traveled to Bear River (2-5, 0-1) and left with a 4-0 victory.
It was a clutch performance from Mountain Crest’s Hadli Barrera, who finished with a hat trick — the first goal from the penalty spot. Rylie Baldwin, Brynleigh Ritchie and Addyson Sofonia also found the back of the net for the Mustangs (6-1, 1-0), who got a pair of assists from Baylie Baldwin and Amelia Zilles.
Sky View’s (6-2, 0-1) Maysen McKay broke up Mountain Crest’s shutout bid when she buried a free kick from well outside the 18-yard box late in the second half.
“Honestly I couldn’t be any prouder of all my girls tonight,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “They all played so hard and never stopped working. Everyone that stepped on the field played great and honestly it was an overall team effort. Very proud.”
Meanwhile, Green Canyon extended its winning streak to three with an impressive performance against Logan, which saw its two-match winning streak come to an end. Both teams played a very challenging non-region schedule.
It was a well-rounded team effort from the Wolves, who got goals from three different players and assists from three other athletes. Lydia Edwards, Austin Miller and Talia Winder all found the back of the net for Green Canyon, which got assists from Cambree Tensmeyer, Breena Klein and Liz Seeley.
Haylee Anderson played the full 80 minutes in goal for the Wolves.
It was a gratifying debut for new Green Canyon head coach Ed Heberling, who recently took over the program when Sven Rasmussen stepped down.
“The girls have progressed throughout the season and the results started to come,” Heberling said. “Today the girls showed up ready to play and we’re excited to kick off region. Logan came out strong in the second half, but our team defense prevailed. This was our first shutout of the season and first win at Logan since GC opened. It was a phenomenal team effort tonight.”
It was a big day for Ridgeline’s Caitlyn Parry, who scored once in each half and helped facilitate her team’s second goal of the game. Parry’s second goal was a 25-yard free kick that tucked into the upper 90 of the left post, Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said.
The Riverhawks took a 2-0 lead into the half on goals by Parry and Halle Miller. Parry played a ball to Emilee Skinner, whose pass to feet found Miller for an easy tap-in.
Ridgeline scored twice in the final five minutes of the second half to slam the door. The final goal was an own goal as a Ellie Kotter shot deflected off a Bear River defender and into the back of the net.
Alivia Brenchley went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who secured their third clean sheet of the season.
“We created a lot of chances and connected very well,” Tureson said. “Finishing is always tough at Bear River, but I am very pleased with the team’s commitment to playing for each other.”
PRESTON SOCCER
It’s been a good last couple of days for both Preston programs. The Preston boys and girls traveled to Sugar-Salem on Tuesday and left with wins — the girls by a 2-0 scoreline, and the boys in come-from-behind fashion, 2-1. The Preston girls then proceeded to hand 5A Bonneville its first loss of the season, 3-2, Wednesday.
Tessa Hyde and Sydney Kelley found the back of the net for the Preston girls (3-3-0) against Sugar-Salem (2-2-1). Isabel Gonzales assisted on one goal, and Taya Nielson the other.
Hyde also buried a shot and against Bonneville (4-1-0), as did teammates Kaylee Julian and Ella Jeppsen. Andie Bell was credited with a pair of assists, while Hyde had the other assist.
“Really proud of the way the girls played today (against Bonneville),” Preston girls coach Brandon Lyon said. “This was our fifth game in eight days and we’re playing through some injuries and a lot of fatigue, so for the girls to show up like they did today was great to see. Easily the best we’ve played (this season). We still need some finishing work — easily could’ve had three, four more — but this was a big step in the right direction.”
Likewise, the Preston boys (2-2-1) handed Sugar-Salem (4-1-0) its first setback of the season. The Indians trailed 1-0 at the half, but got second-half goals from Parker Kofoed and Brayden Viterna.
“It was a slow start, but then we found our momentum in the second half after Parker Kofoed’s goal,” said Preston boys coach Kira Matthews, whose squad played its third match in four days. “We outpossessed them and found a flow on the field, and had some great opportunities.”