A lengthy losing streak is finally over for Preston’s boys soccer program.
For the first time since Oct. 16, 2014, the Indians found a way to beat district rival Century. Treyton Hendrickson buried a shot in the 70th minute to propel Preston to a 2-1 road victory over nemesis Century on Wednesday.
The Indians (4-5-1, 1-1-0) nearly got a breakthrough against the Diamondbacks (1-5-2, 0-1-0) a year ago as two of their three loses were by a single goal. Additionally, Preston drew with Century during the regular season.
Century went 11-0-3 against Preston from 2015-20. The D-backs did lose a lot of players from their district title winning side from a year ago, though, so perhaps Tuesday’s result wasn’t a huge surprise.
“Regardless of their record, beating Century is always a confidence booster,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said. “We outpossessed them. We just gotta work on getting more shots on frame.”
Talon Reese scored just two minutes into the match to give Preston an early advantage. Century equalized midway through the second half.
Parker Cromwell and Bryan Ricaldi were each credited with an assist for Preston, which bounced back nicely from its 2-0 setback to Pocatello on Monday.
Meanwhile, it was a frustrating day for the Preston girls, which lost by a 2-1 scoreline to a district opponent for the second time in three days. Century scored with about six minutes remaining in the second half “completely against the run of play,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon asserted, to prevail Wednesday on the road.
The D-backs (5-2-1, 1-0-0) took a 1-0 lead into the half, but the Indians (3-6-0, 0-2-0) pulled even in the second half on a Tessa Hyde free kick. However, Century scored late in the second half, which is exactly what Pocatello was able to do in its 2-1 triumph over Preston on Monday.
“We just aren’t playing with any urgency in the attack right now,” Lyon said. “We’re leaving Tessa on an island and we’ve got to change some things. And because we’re not generating (enough offense), it’s forcing our backline and (goalkeeper) Hadlee (Ezola) to be perfect. We’re on the right track and we’re close to a breakthrough, but we’re running short on time.”