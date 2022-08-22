Support Local Journalism

To the delight of head coach Mark Tureson, his Riverhawks played to the very bitter end in their most recent non-region girls soccer match, and were rewarded accordingly.

Emilee Skinner tracked down what Tureson called a “pinpoint” pass from Sydney Zollinger in the waning seconds of double overtime, dribbled around the keeper and finished into an open net with one second left on the clock, propelling Ridgeline to a thrilling 2-1 road victory over 6A program Westlake last Saturday afternoon.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

