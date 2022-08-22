To the delight of head coach Mark Tureson, his Riverhawks played to the very bitter end in their most recent non-region girls soccer match, and were rewarded accordingly.
Emilee Skinner tracked down what Tureson called a “pinpoint” pass from Sydney Zollinger in the waning seconds of double overtime, dribbled around the keeper and finished into an open net with one second left on the clock, propelling Ridgeline to a thrilling 2-1 road victory over 6A program Westlake last Saturday afternoon.
“A very gritty win (Saturday) in the rain,” Tureson said. “Our defense was well organized and was able to respond to the threats that Westlake had. Westlake is a dangerous team with strong players that like to play off defenders. Our players stood up to them well. It was a total team effort, with all involved on both sides of the ball. Even in the overtime periods, the players kept their belief in each other.”
It was a come-from-behind effort for the Riverhawks, who extended their winning streak to five. Westlake (2-3) struck first with a goal in the 51st minute, only to see Ridgeline (6-1) equalize two minutes later on a long-range volley from Zollinger, assisted by Adeline Fiefia.
Meanwhile the Preston girls and boys soccer teams kicked off their respective seasons last weekend. On the girls side, Preston lost a pair of 3-2 nailbiters at home — the first one to 3A power Sugar-Salem on Friday, and the second one to fellow 4A program Shelley a day later.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead over Sugar-Salem, which finished third at last year’s 3A state tournament and welcomed back the lion’s share of its players. The Diggers scored twice in the second half to pull even, and then came through with the game-winner during the final 40 minutes of action.
Shayla Willard found the back of the net for Preston, assisted by Sena Sogard. Preston extended its lead on an own goal.
Preston also stuck first in Saturday’s showdown against Shelley, but the Russets came storming back with three unanswered goals — two in the second half — and held off a spirited effort by the hosts.
“Kind of rinse and repeat from (Friday’s game),” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “... We had a spell of panic in the second half and they got two quick goals. But just like (Friday) the girls battled till the end, getting one goal back and nearly getting the equalizer. We hit the post/crossbar four or five times throughout the game, so there were chances there that we will be finishing in the future. We played both games with only 13 varsity players due to injuries and eligibility, so it was good to see the fight on tired legs. We are at a good spot, with room to progress and a high ceiling.”
The Preston boys had no problems scoring to kick off their season as they were edged by defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem by a 4-3 Friday scoreline at home, and then bounced back with a 6-3 road triumph over Shelley the following day. The reigning 4A Fifth District champs got six goals and one assist from Parker Cromwell, who recorded a hat trick, plus one more goal, against Shelley.
Dylan Wood also dented the scoreboard for Preston against Sugar-Salem, as did teammates Talon Reese and James Rengifo against Shelley. Reese, Cromwell and Colter Titensor were credited with assists in Preston’s bounce-back performance.
UTAH STATE SOCCER
It was a memorable home opener for Utah State, which blew out Idaho State by a 5-0 scoreline on early Sunday evening at Bell Field. The Aggies (1-0-1) scored multiple goals in each half on their way to matching their largest margin of victory over the Bengals (0-1-1) in program history.
USU had four different goal scorers in Kaitlyn Richins, Sara Taylor, Jordan Foraker and former Mountain Crest and Ridgeline star Sammie Murdock. The first goal of the non-conference match was an own goal in the 20th minute.
Richins’ goal was especially memorable as she had a terrific first touch and then lofted a perfect shot from just outside the 18-yard box into the upper 90 of the far post. The Layton native also assisted on Foraker’s goal, courtesy of an accurate cross to the back post. For her efforts, Richins, who made her first career start Sunday, was selected as the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.
Taylor tracked down a well-weighed pass from Alex Day and finished from about 20 yards out in the second half. Kaylie Chambers was also credited with an assist on the sequence. Murdock scored on a rebound from the top of the 6-yard box, which extended USU’s lead to 4-0. Foraker then provided the exclamation point five minutes later.
USU outshot ISU by a 23-8 margin, including a 13-4 edge in shots on frame. The Aggies also took five more corner kicks than the Bengals, 8-3.
Maren Nielsen and Diera Walton split time in goal for USU, with Nielsen playing the first 74-plus minutes. Twenty-six different Aggies got into the match.