In the lone game to be played on a diamond Monday in the valley, Mountain Crest wasted no time in scoring runs after a lightening delay.

The Mustangs plated 13 in the bottom of the first in a softball game at Hyrum that was played in light rain. Those runs were more than enough against Region 11 foe Logan. Mountain Crest ended the contest early, 17-1, in three innings.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

