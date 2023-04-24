In the lone game to be played on a diamond Monday in the valley, Mountain Crest wasted no time in scoring runs after a lightening delay.
The Mustangs plated 13 in the bottom of the first in a softball game at Hyrum that was played in light rain. Those runs were more than enough against Region 11 foe Logan. Mountain Crest ended the contest early, 17-1, in three innings.
The Mustangs (4-8, 2-3 region) sent 18 batters to the plate in the first inning as the Grizzlies (6-8, 1-5) walked eight, hit another with a pitch and committed an error. It also helped that Mountain Crest hit three home runs. Logan used three pitchers.
“I love the way our hitters made adjustments at the plate with each pitcher they threw at us,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “We had quality at bats and hit the ball well.”
Aspen Leishman started the scoring with a two-run dinger to center field. In her second at bat of the inning, Leishman sent another ball over the fence in center field for a three-run homer. Sage Walker followed with a solo home run.
Braelynn Anderson smacked a solo home run in the second. More walks set up an Autumn White RBI single as the hosts took a 15-0 lead after two innings.
“Big day for Braelynn and Sage to both get their first varsity home runs and for Aspen to hit two out in the game,” Maughan said.
Logan got on the scoreboard in the top of the third when Emma Bracken singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and was brought home by Kat Leto with an RBI single.
Izzy Laughery ended the game with a two-run double to left, giving the Mustangs the needed lead for the mercy rule to kick in.
Anderson got the job done in the circle for the Mustangs as well. She struck out four, didn’t allow a walk and gave up just four hits.
“Braelynn was on her A game in the circle today, and our lineup was solid,” Maughan said.
Mountain Crest finished with nine hits and drew 11 walks, three by Reagan Jensen. Leishman, Anderson and White had two hits each.
In action from Saturday, Ridgeline remained perfect in region play with a 9-1 victory against Green Canyon in Millville.
The Riverhawks (11-1, 5-0) used a big fifth inning to break open a close game against the Wolves (5-8, 1-5). Ridgeline scored six times in the fifth with Ellie Pond leading off with a solo home run. Later in the frame, Mackenzie Jorgensen hit a two-run triple and scored on an error.
The hosts had scored a run in the second, third and fourth before the big fifth, building a 9-1 lead.
Green Canyon got on the scoreboard with an RBI fielder’s choice hit by Bailey Taylor and scoring Bella Thomson. Abby Hansen had two hits for the Wolves, who finished with five, but committed six errors.
Eight players recorded a hit for Ridgeline as the hosts finished with 11 and had three errors. Anne Wallace also had a home run and finished with a team-best three hits. Adi Hansen had a double.
Addy Hess went the distance in the circle striking out five and walking one.
BASEBALL
Mountain Crest was scheduled to play Bear River on Monday, but it didn’t happen. The Mustangs did get a non-region game in on Saturday at 5A Stansbury, beating the Stallions in five, 12-2.
Three runs in the top of the first got Mountain Crest ( going, and the visitors never trailed. The Mustangs (9-7) scored four in the third and four more in the fifth. The Stallions (11-5) plated both of their runs in the first.
Andrew Nielsen had a monster day at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, had two RBI, scored two runs and drew a walk. Brok Buttars, Kaden Deeter and JC Jones each had two hits a piece as the Mustangs finished with 12. Jones scored three times.
Zack Bradfield got the win on the mound, striking out five and allowing just five hits.
