MILLVILLE – After a rough outing in the late innings on Tuesday against league-leading Bear River, Ridgeline didn’t let there be any late innings Thursday.
The Riverhawks came out swinging Thursday in a Region 11 game that was originally scheduled last week against Mountain Crest, but was postponed due to the weather. Ridgeline scored four runs in the bottom of the first and ended the game in the fifth with six runs for a 12-0 victory.
“They weren’t bloopers, people came out and hit the ball really hard,” Riverhawk head coach Mike Anderson said. “I just love that. We had to pick ourselves up a little bit from Bear River. At state, you might lose one, so you need to be able to pick yourself up and be ready for the next one.”
Seven different Ridgeline batters recorded a hit Thursday as the Riverhawks (12-3, 4-1 region) finished with 11. Adi Hansen led the hosts with three.
“I just walked up there with confidence and a smile on my face and hoped for the best,” said Hansen, who also scored twice and had three RBIs.
Those three RBIs came on her last swing, which ended the game. The speedy slap hitter came to the plate with two teammates on, two outs and her team up nine runs in the bottom of the fifth. One more run would end the game via the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.
“They (Mustangs) called a timeout and I talked with coach and he said just get it to the outfield and we can win this game,” Hansen said.
With Mountain Crest (5-10, 2-3) playing up defensively, Hansen made solid contact and sent the ball over the Mustang outfielders and to the fence in center field. The sophomore rounded the bags right behind Shelby Blankenship and Eliza Arledge for an inside-the-park home run, her second this season.
“I just went with the pitch and it worked,” Hansen said. “I thought it felt good when I hit it. … It’s not really my thing to hit home runs.”
It was the third home run of the game for the Riverhawks. Markessa Jensen took a 0-1 pitch and left no doubt it was leaving the park. Her two-run dinger flew over the center field fence in the bottom of the first. Ellie Pond led off the fifth with a solo shot over the fence in left field.
“Adi Hansen is a tough out, and if you play her in the wrong position, she is going to get you,” Anderson said. “She used to be a pitcher, a first baseman and a right-handed hitter. This is a better use of her abilities, and she has really blossomed. She is almost unstoppable.”
The Mustangs were well aware of how dangerous the Riverhawk hitters are, but with a deep lineup, there is no avoiding pitching to them.
“All you can do is hope your pitchers hit spots and play defense,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “There is no defense tactic for it. You can’t pitch around them when they are that deep. We knew coming in that they were good and would be tough. They are good ball players.”
Jensen went the distance in the circle for Ridgeline, giving up three hits, striking out five, not allowing a walk and hitting one batter. She struck out the side in the top of the second and needed just eight pitches to get out of the third and six to finish the fourth, thanks in part to a double play.
“She was one pitch from a great game, that one pitch where she hit the girl,” Anderson said. “We talk about not losing focus, don’t look at the scoreboard and just pitch right at them. I loved her intensity and her defense was good. That double play was big.”
The Mustangs threatened in their first at bat to score. A double by Gabby Pedry after a single by Celina Laughery had runners at second and third. However, Mountain Crest could not cash in and would only get one more hit the rest of the way.
“We hit the ball hard, but just couldn’t get it through,” Maughan said. “We were hoping for a momentum switch, and it just didn’t happen.”
The Riverhawks quickly went to work with four runs in the bottom of the first. Hansen led off with a bunt single and scored on a double by Brinn Anderson. Jensen then helped her cause, and the hosts would not be caught.
A two-run single by Abby Banning in the third made it 6-0 for Ridgeline.
Aspen Leishman, who came on in the second to pitch for Mountain Crest, only needed 10 pitches in the fourth to retire the Riverhawks, but then came the big fifth.
After the Pond home run, Jensen was hit by a pitch. Kenzee Hale smacked an RBI double down the left field line and later scored on an error. The big swing by Hansen ended the contest.
“I think we came back today and never got down and just forgot about the last game,” Hansen said. “I liked how we were able to do that.”
In a non-region game Thursday, Logan lost at home to Ogden, 21-3, in four innings. The Grizzlies (3-10) have now lost seven in a row.
REGION BASEBALL
With heavy rain in the forecast, all three Region 11 baseball games were moved to Thursday. There will be no games Friday as all three series wrapped up a day early.
Ridgeline had no trouble completing the sweep of Sky View with a 15-2 win in five innings. Mountain Crest also swept Logan with a 9-2 victory, and Green Canyon avoided the sweep by handing Bear River its first region loss, 6-4.
At Smithfield, the Riverhawks (12-6, 7-2) scored 10 runs in the first inning and cruised against the Bobcats (0-17, 0-8). Sky View plated two runs in the third.
“It was a good day for us,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said.
Seven Riverhawks recorded a hit as the team totaled 12 for the game. Marshall Hansen led the way with three base knocks, scored three times, had two RBIs and a double. Trey Purser and Easton Dahlke each had two hits and four RBIs. Purser had a triple. Jaxen Hollingsworth scored three times and drew two bases on balls. Davis Fullmer went the distance on the mound for the win, striking out six and allowing just one hit.
Cade Sunderland had the lone hit for Sky View. The Bobcats committed three errors.
At Logan, the Mustangs (10-8, 8-1) scored at least one run in all seven innings in a night game against the Grizzlies (1-15, 0-9). Mountain Crest finished with 12 hits as eight players got involved in the hit parade. The Mustangs were also clean in the field with no errors.
“It was a good team win,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “It was good to see us put a full game together from start to finish. Rilee Maddock had a great night on the mound and at the plate. We had a lot of two-out RBIs tonight, and I think that was the difference in the game.”
Maddock did get it done at the plate and on the mound. He had three hits, including two doubles and an RBI. He went the distance on the bump for the win, allowing four hits, striking out six and walking two.
JC Jones and Porter Budge each had two hits and both had a double. Jones also scored two runs.
Four different players recorded hits for the Grizzlies, who had six errors in the game. Vinny Rohrer and Boede Rudd each had doubles.
At North Logan, the Wolves (10-8, 3-5) earned a big win against the Bears (15-4, 8-1). Green Canyon scored twice in the second to get in front, 2-1, added three runs in the fourth and closed out the game.
Both teams had seven hits. Bear River had two errors, whole the Wolves overcame four.
“It was a quality win against a great team,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “We played our most complete team game of the year which is what it takes to beat a team as good as Bear River. Every one of our guys contributed in different ways to make this win a true collective effort. We had solid pitching, great defensive plays when it mattered most and clutch hitting when we had runners in scoring position. I’m really proud of my boys.”
Seven different Wolves had a base knock. Caden Stuart and Carson Proctor each had two RBIs and drew two walks. Zack Geertsen and Nick Bouck each had doubles. Coleman Bobb scored twice. Bouck threw five innings for the win, and Ryker Ericson came on to finish the game and earn the save.
The Bears got two hits from Hunter Smoot, Ashton Harrow and Gehrig Marble, who also had a double and two RBIs.