MILLVILLE – Already in the driver’s seat to claim a Region 11 title, the Riverhawks took a big step Thursday evening to secure that spot.
Ridgeline overcame an early deficit to defending region champion Bear River and finished strong in an exhilarating 5-2 win. Riverhawk pitcher Shelby Blankenship struck out the final Bear batter, and the celebration was on.
“It was chaos going to the seventh, but I turned to Ellie Pond and was like, ‘dude, this is it,’” Blankenship said. “I was thinking senior year and so much, but Ellie is the one who calms me down every time.”
Blankenship was quick to praise catcher Karli Gowen.
“Oh my gosh she (Gowen) called an amazing game,” Blankenship said. “I could not be happier.”
The victory completed a rare sweep of the Bears (13-3, 4-2 region) for the season. The Riverhawks (13-2, 7-0) won the first meeting with Bear River, 10-9.
“Any time you beat Bear River, it’s a big win,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “You could feel the emotion in the park tonight. Bear River is a great team and well coached. … That first inning, it felt like this was going to be a shootout.”
The game certainly looked like it may be another shootout. The Bears plated two runs in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Bella Douglas.
The Riverhawks got one back in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Anne Wallace. She has now tied the school record for home runs in a season with 14 and counting.
After the offensive fireworks in the opening frame, pitchers Kate Dahle and Blankenship went to work holding hits to a minimum.
“Those two pitchers calmed down and went at people,” Anderson said. “Great pitching on both sides. … Shelby, a lot of times her best stuff comes in the biggest games. She rises to the moment. That’s what I saw tonight.”
The Riverhawks were able to take advantage of a walk in the bottom of the fourth. Ellie Pond worked the count full and walked, then stole second and moved to third on a ground out. With two outs, Eliza Arledge came to the plate. On a full count, she ripped an RBI triple to the corner in left field to tie the game.
“That eight-pitch at bat by Eliza was critical,” Anderson said. “That, to me, was when momentum shifted.”
How did Arledge approach that at bat?
“I was just thinking contact and I need to score this run,” Arledge said. “I wanted to do whatever I could to move that runner. … Once I made contact, it felt good. After that, I was just bookin’ it. It felt like a triple.”
The momentum seemed to carry over to the bottom of the fifth for the hosts. Addy Hess singled and Ava Howell drew a walk to lead off the inning. Adi Hansen had a bunt single to score a run and give RIdgeline its first lead of the game.
“That hit by Addy Hess got us started in that inning,” Anderson said. “She got the ball in play with two strikes.”
Wallace hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center field to give the Riverhawks a 4-2 lead. The speedy Hansen stole second and third and scored on a ground out by Pond for the final run of the game.
Ridgeline then went to work to close the game on defense. After a leadoff single by Dahle in the top of the sixth, Pond caught a line drive and alertly threw to first base for a double play. Blankenship enticed a pop out for the other out.
In the top of the seventh, Blankenship won a battle with the leadoff Bear after some foul balls, getting her to pop out to Pond. The senior pitcher then struck out the next batter. After giving up a single, she struck out the next batter to end the game and start the celebration.
“I love this,” said Blankenship, who went the distance, striking out four, not allowing a walk and giving up eight hits. “The best thing is my team was there with three cheers of hip-hip-hooray. … This is a top tier win for me. This was family today. The way we battled today was so good.”
Ridgeline finished with six hits for the game. Mac Jorgensen had two of them. Neither team committed an error.
Dahle struck out 10 and walked two in the circle for the Bears.
“This is big for our team and for our team chemistry going forward,” Arledge said. “We looked at yesterday as a learning experience and we grew from it.”
The Riverhawks saw a 10-game winning streak end with a 6-1 loss at 5A power Spanish Fork on Wednesday.
“Yesterday helped us with today,” Anderson said. “I feel there is a way you can learn from a loss. That got us better for today.”
BASEBALL GAMES
Four Region 11 teams were in action Thursday with two of them playing each other in a make-up game.
Mountain Crest was able to take the rubber game and win the series against Bear River with a 9-6 win. Green Canyon won a non-region game against Box Elder, 9-7. Ridgeline lost to Syracuse in a game played under the lights, 6-3.
At Garland, the Mustangs (12-7, 9-2) scored early and never trailed against the Bears (10-7, 6-5). Mountain Crest got a near complete game out of starting pitcher Zack Bradfield, who struck out two and walked one in 6.2 innings of work.
“Zack Bradfield was awesome today,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “He worked out of some big jams against a really good hitting team. Our offensive approach was really good from the first inning on, and we made their pitchers work.”
In the top of the first, the Mustangs took advantage of four hit batsmen and a walk. Luke Palmer had a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 for the visitors.
Bear River answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Mountain Crest added two in the second, one in third and three in the fourth, which proved to be more than enough. In the fourth, Andrew Nielsen had an RBI triple, followed by an RBI double from Porter Budge and an RBI single by Rilee Maddock.
The Mustangs finished with 10 hits and overcame three errors. Maddock, Palmer and Trey Burbank each had two base knocks each.
The Bears had 14 hits as Gehrig Marble went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBI. Easton Goodliff had three hits.
At North Logan, the Bees (6-6) scored first in the second, but the Wolves (12-7) responded with four in the bottom of the frame to get in front and stayed there. Green Canyon added three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
The Wolves had 10 hits for the game, led by Coleman Bobb with three. Bobb had four RBI, scored twice and had a triple. Suey Jensen and Carson Proctor had two hits each, with Proctor smacking a triple.
Caden Stuart started on the mound and went 4.2 innings, striking out five, walking three and giving up three hits. Bobb finished the game.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (10-10) fell behind early against the Titans (9-10) and could never fully recover.
Syracuse built a 3-0 lead and was up 4-1 when Ridgeline scored two runs in the fifth to make it interesting. The Titans plated two insurance runs in the seventh for the final score.
The Riverhawks had just three hits, singles from Trey Purser, Easton Dahlke and Romey Jensen. Hayden Hansen and Sam Swan combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed a total of 10 hits.
