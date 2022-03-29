NORTH LOGAN – For six innings, the Wolves seemed to be in control.
But high school softball games are seven innings. And oh what a wild seventh it was on a windy and sometimes rainy Tuesday afternoon in the Region 11 opener for host Green Canyon and visiting Sky View.
Fans on both sides had plenty to cheer about. There were highs and lows for the Wolves and the Bobcats in the seventh.
When the dust had settled, Green Canyon was on top thanks to a clutch two-run single by Bailey Taylor. The Wolves opened league play with a thrilling 9-8 victory.
“We have a theme on our team called BITW, which is blood in the water,” Taylor said. “It means give it your all. We just gave it our best effort, used BITW and pulled through. I’m really happy about that.”
Green Canyon (8-3, 1-0 region) saw a 5-1 lead disappear in the top of the seventh as Sky View (7-5, 0-1) plated seven runs. It was not looking good for the hosts after being in front for most of the game.
“It was great to see them not roll over and come out and decide to get it done,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said. “We have been wanting to see that, so this is an awesome game to see them show that they have what it takes to get it done. Just to see the confidence they had is really exciting for me as a coach. I wish I could take credit, but it is all the girls. It was a team effort. Every single girl contributed.”
The Wolves didn’t flinch in the bottom half of the seventh. Lucy Williams led off with a single to center field, bringing up the top of the order. Williams wasn’t on first for long as Abby Hansen blasted a two-run homer over the fence in center to bring the hosts within 8-7 with no outs.
“As soon as Abby hit that, I was ‘heck yeah, we got this,’” Taylor said.
“That was a great job by Lucy to come in and get her job done,” Karren said. “Abby was huge. It was great to see that after that, we just kept going. That’s the sign of a great team.”
Sky View committed its only error of the game on a ground ball, but the Bobcat pitcher Skylee Haramoto struck out the next Wolf. Sky View elected to intentionally walk Annika Eborn, who had two hits on the day. A fielder’s choice ground out had the visitors looking to complete the comeback. But a passed ball with Taylor at the plate helped Eborn advance to third and Kennedy Conan to second.
“I started laughing because it was the bottom of the seventh, there were two outs, and we were down by one,” Taylor said. “I was like, ‘are you joking.’ This is like a dream. I was a little stressed, but mostly I thought it was funny that I was in that situation.”
Her coach wasn’t laughing, but did have confidence in her freshman catcher.
“It was awesome for her (Taylor) to get that opportunity,” Karren said. “She has been clutch. I love her mentality.”
With two outs, Taylor came through with a walk-off single that blooped over first and dropped in front of the Bobcat right fielder. The hit brought Eborn and Conan home to end the game.
“As soon as I hit it, I thought oh crap because it was a blooper and I thought they might catch it,” Taylor said. “I wanted to hit it out, but when I hit it, I knew it might be catchable. As soon as it hit the ground, which surprised me, I was excited.”
The win ended a two-game skid for the Wolves. The Bobcats had a four-game winning streak snapped.
“The girls have done a great job this year of never giving up,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “They have picked each other up and pushed forward. We’ve had quite a few come-from-behind wins this year.”
Getting runners on base and stranding them had become a theme for the Bobcats throughout the game. They finished the game with 10 left on base, nine through the first six innings.
“We just couldn’t find the holes when we needed to,” Robinson said. “Green Canyon earned it. They made some great diving plays. We did our best to make them work, and they did a good job.”
The Bobcats did change their luck in the top of the seventh with two outs.
Down to its last out with the bases loaded, Sky View came to life. Morgan Hernandez dropped a two-run single into center to start the rally. Green Canyon changed pitchers, Eborn left the circle and Rylee Ericson took over.
That didn’t phase the Bobcats one bit. Brynn Mayhew welcomed the new pitcher with a RBI single to the gap in right center. Rylie Beckstead followed with a two-run single to left field to give Sky View its first lead of the game. Tawnee Lundahl executed a bunt for a single and scored a run. Haramoto got into the hit parade with a RBI double to the fence.
The Bobcats took a 8-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
“Oh my goodness, it was a crazy game,” Karren said.
Green Canyon finished with 12 hits and committed three errors on the day. Hansen, Ericson, Eborn and Taylor each had two hits. Hansen, who was hit by a pitch twice, scored three runs. Eborn struck out five and walked four, while Ericson struck out one.
“It was awesome to see us go out and get the job done offensively, but we made some great plays defensively that helped us a lot,” Karren said. “Our pitching looked awesome. Annika pitched a great game.”
Sky View had 11 hits and just one error. Lundahl and Haramoto each had three hits, while Beckstead finished with three RBIs. Lundahl struck out six and issued one walk in 4.1 innings of work. Haramoto struck out four and walked one to finish the game.
“It was a great game,” Robinson said. “I just wish we would have started hitting a little earlier. … We will bounce back. They are great that way.”
The Bobcats began the game with two hits, but would end up stranding them. The Wolves plated two runs in the second to get the scoring started when Jentry Nava had a RBI ground out, and Ana Miles had a RBI single.
In the top of the third, Lundahl ripped a triple over the head of the center fielder and went home on a throw that seemed to get away from the Wolves infield. However, Lundahl was called out at home despite the Sky View coaches' debate about the tag.
Green Canyon added a run in the third on a RBI ground out by Eborn and two more in the fifth when Hansen tripled and was brought home on a home run by Ericson.
Sky View picked up its first run in the sixth with two outs. With the bases juiced, Beckstead drew a walk. The Bobcats left the bags full.
Then came the exciting seventh.
REGION SOFTBALL
The other two region games were not as close. Mountain Crest lost to Bear River, 7-1, and Ridgeline won big in three innings over Logan, 24-0.
At Logan, the Riverhawks (8-1, 1-0) scored 13 runs in the first inning and were never threatened by the Grizzlies (3-5, 0-1). Ridgeline had 25 hits, including nine doubles, a triple and five home runs. Sixteen different athletes had a baseknock. Nine Riverhawks had multiple hits.
“We were able to open up region with a strong hitting and pitching performance,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “As a coach, I love when after a game you can not single out one player as a primary reason why you win a game. It was a total team effort. I would love to ride the wave of this momentum through the rest of region play.”
Ellie Pond, Anne Wallace, Kenzee Hale, Allie Williams and Abbie Banning hit home runs, while Markessa Jensen had a triple. Mackenzie Jorgensen had two doubles.
Shelby Blankenship got the win in the circle, striking out three.
Logan had one hit by Kat Leto.
“I would like to point out what a good job (Logan head coach) Lexi (Hatch) is doing with Logan. There is a renewed enthusiasm in that program. It was good to watch someone compete for the right reasons, for the love of the game.”
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (3-8, 0-1) could muster just one hit against the Bears (6-2, 1-0). Kennedy Peapealalo had the hit, while Teagan Hall drew a base on balls and scored the lone run.
Kate Dahl went the distance in the circle for Bear River, striking out 11. She also had two hits, as did Carlee Miller, who scored twice and had two RBIs.
REGION BASEBALL
Like the softball team, the Ridgeline baseball squad had its way with Logan, 15-4, in six innings. In the other team region games, Mountain Crest edged Green Canyon, 3-1, and Bear River pulled away from Sky View, 9-4.
At Logan, the Riverhawks (5-4, 1-0) scored six times in the first and never looked back against the Grizzlies (1-6, 0-1).
Seven Ridgeline batters registered a hit and three had doubles. Romey Jensen, Ian Dahle, Trey Purser, Davis Fullmer and Cam Blotter each had two hits. Max Major threw the first three innings, striking out three. Noah Sim finished the game, striking out two.
Kody Kirk led Logan with a hit and two runs, while Boede Rudd had a double. The Grizzlies used three pitchers.
“It was nice to get a win in game one of region,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “We need to get ready to go tomorrow.”
All six teams will be in action again Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series each has with one another.
At Hyrum, it was a tight game throughout between the Mustangs (3-7, 1-0) and Wolves (7-3, 0-1).
Mountain Crest built a 3-0 lead with two runs in the third and one in the fourth. Green Canyon got its lone run in the seventh.
The Wolves outhit the Mustangs, 6-5 as Zach Geertsen had three of them, including a double. Nathan Rowley had two hits for Mountain Crest and went the distance on the mound, striking out nine for the win.
“Nathan Rowley battled through some tough situations on the mound and came up with a clutch base hit as well,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “We just need to clean up some things defensively, and we can be a really tough team. I was really happy with our at bats throughout the entire game.”
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (0-10, 0-1) scored a run in each of the first four innings, but it wasn’t enough against the Bears (8-2, 1-0).
Bear River didn’t score until the third, but then scored in every inning after that. The Bears had 12 hits, led by Alec Callister with three. Hunter Harrow pitched six innings, striking out five.
Tyler Neal had two hits for Sky View, who finished with four for the game. The Bobcats committed five errors.