HYRUM — In their home softball opener, the Mustangs got enough runners on base enough to make it interesting against traditional 5A power Box Elder Monday afternoon.
However, Mountain Crest left too many stranded and that added up to a loss. The Bees, on the other hand, came up with timely hits to take advantage of their opportunities. That was the difference in Box Elder leaving with a 7-2 win.
“That is a killer when you are playing against a tough, defensive team,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “When you get runners on, you’ve got to figure out how to score them.”
The Bees (4-4) only had two more hits than the Mustangs (3-6) and had an error, while Mountain Crest did commit an error. The Mustangs did misplay some hard hit balls, which resulted in some runs for Box Elder.
“We lost two outfielders from last year, and we are still working to find replacements,” Maughan said. “Autumn (White) has done a great job in center field. Until two weeks ago, she had never played outfield.”
Mountain Crest stranded eight runners, while Box Elder left four on base for the game.
“We need to rally our team and string some hits together when we have runners in scoring position,” Mustang shortstop Teagan Hall said. “We need to hit gaps. ... We still need to work on some small things. We just need to mentally be there and pick each other up.”
Hall had two of the Mustangs seven hits and brought home both runs. One of her base knocks was a double. Celina Laughery also had two hits and reached base two other times via walks.
“Celina is solid,” Maughan said. “She found her way to the leadoff spot after the St. George tournament. ... I feel like we did a lot good, little things. We just have a hard time putting a whole ball game together.”
Neither team did scored in the first two innings. The Mustangs did strand two in the bottom of the second frame, when Gabby Pedry walked and White singled.
The Bees struck in the top of the third with three runs on four hits. A leadoff double by Malina Benson got the rally started. Ashley Hammer helped her cause as the pitcher ended the big third with an RBI double.
The Mustangs got a run back in the third Nataly Bitterman led off with a single and scored on a single down the left line by Hall. But two straight line outs to the Box Elder shortstop ended the third.
Mountain Crest made it even closer in the bottom of the fifth. Laughery singled with one out and a Bee error had two on base when Hall came to the plate. She laced one over the head of the left fielder for an RBI double to make it 3-2. A groundout and then a play at the plate ended the chance of the Mustangs tying up the score.
Emma Child was called out at home, but a video by a parent showed the Box Elder catcher never tagged Child. It would have been a tie game with the Mustangs still batting.
“A couple of things go our way instead of their way and it’s a totally different ball game,” Maughan said. “... I told the girls not to put the game in umpires hands. That is out of our control. We need to execute when we are given the opportunity then it isn’t in their (umpires) hands.”
In the top of the sixth, the Bees put the game away. Megan Keliekini took the first pitch she saw and deposited it way over the fence in left. Later a two-run double by Paige Baker made it 6-2. Baker then scored on a wild pitch for the final score.
Hammer sat the Mustangs down in order in the bottom of the sixth on just the minimum of three pitches. Hammer had five strikeouts for the game.
Mountain Crest stranded two in the seventh to end the game.
Mountain Crest will try and halt a four-game skid Tuesday. The Mustangs travel to Viewmont for their final game before region play begins.
“We set up these tough, non-region games on purpose to hopefully get us ready and figure it out to put a whole ball game together when region starts,” Maughan said.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
In the Region 11 opener at Sky Way Golf Course in Tremonton, it was all Ridgeline.
The Riverhawks won by 17 strokes with a team score of 378 to second-place Green Canyon’s 395. Second through fifth was close with 13 strokes separating those four schools.
Coming in third was Mountain Crest at 399, followed by Bear River (405), Sky View (408) and Logan (454).
Unlike the team competition, the individual battle was close for medalist honors. Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto edged Green Canyon’s Avery Parker by just one stroke. Fujimoto carded a 85, while Parker turned in an 86. Ridgeline’s Lily Swank was third with a round of 91.
Bear River’s Tylee Bennett was fourth with a 94, while the Mustangs were led by Lexi Bair with a 95 in fifth. Mandy Haynie was the top Bobcat with a 96, placing sixth. Logan was led by Kennedy Jenkins with a 104.
OTHER MONDAY GAMES
Green Canyon’s boys soccer team traveled to Maple Mountain and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over the 5A Golden Eagles, Ridgeline’s girls lacrosse team earned a 14-8 victory over visiting Judge Memorial, and Logan’s boys lacrosse team was edged on the road by Layton, 9-7.
Diego Ornelas netted the golden goal for the Wolves, assisted by Alan Cordova. Jovani Torres and Parker Holt also found the back of the net for Green Canyon (3-3), while Baldo Chavez was credited with an assist. Holt buried a penalty kick after Brayden Jenson was fouled in the 18-yard box.
Alyvia Jackson had a big game for the Lady Riverhawks (1-1) as she netted five goals. Ellie Goins chipped in with two goals and assisted on two others for Ridgeline, which got two goals from Aydan Johnson, and one goal apiece from Brooklyn McBride, Madi Soule, Lizzy Bond and Nika Fredickson. Alynn Crawford assisted on a pair of goals for the Riverhawks, while Olivia Brown also dished out an assist.
Logan outscored Layton 6-5 after the first quarter, but a 4-1 deficit proved to be too much for the Grizzlies (0-5) to overcome. Steven Nielsen finished with a pair of goals and assists for Logan, which got two goals and an assist from Alexander Tiew, two goals from Makiya Denny and a goal from Cole Johnson.
SATURDAY GAMES
A handful of baseball and softball games involving local teams took place Saturday. In softball action, Green Canyon (7-1) capped off a 4-0 record at the March Warmup Classic with victories over Ben Lomond, 12-1, and Northridge, 5-1. Logan (3-3) also competed at that same tournament and dispatched of North Summit, 16-6, and Ben Lomond, 15-4, on the final day.
Ridgeline’s softball team was in action in a separate tourney in St. George, the Warrior Elite, and capped off its appearance with wins over Spanish Fork, 2-1, and Union, 13-2. Spanish Fork is the reigning 5A state champion, so that was a huge victory for the Riverhawks (5-1).
Three local baseball teams also competed at tournaments in southern Utah and each played a pair of Saturday games. Ridgeline (1-4) lost to Snow Canyon, 5-4, and Provo, 4-3; Mountain Crest (0-6) lost to Maple Mountain, 5-2, and Desert Hills, 11-1; Logan (0-5) fell to East, 9-7 and Richfield, 11-1. Meanwhile, Sky View (0-7) lost on the road to Payson, 10-0.
---
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report