MILLCREEK — It was not the way the Bobcats wanted to end their softball season, but they showed plenty of fight Wednesday.

Sky View had the misfortune of coming out on the wrong end of a 1-0 game in its first game in bracket play at the Cottonwood Softball Complex at the 4A Softball State Championship. Then the sixth-seeded Bobcats had rough start and ended up being eliminated by Cedar, 14-7.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

