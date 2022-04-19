SMITHFIELD – Having lost some close games and not being able to manufacture runs early on, the Bobcats came out determined to change that Tuesday.
In a Region 11 softball game against cross-valley rival Mountain Crest, Sky View did just that. The Bobcats fell behind early, but didn’t panic and went on to record their first league win of the season on a windy, cold and wet day, 6-3.
“The past couple of games we haven’t scored until the fifth or sixth inning,” SV pitcher Tawnee Lundahl said. “So, it was good to get ahead early today. … We were aggressive today too, which was really good.”
Lundahl, who struck out seven and walked just one, had her comments echoed by her coach.
“We really tried to make a mental adjustment in the box today,” Bobcat head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We’ve gotten runners on in past games, but have just had a hard time moving them across the plate. Today we were prepared in the box to know what to do to move those runners. It made a difference.”
Sky View (8-8, 1-4 region) ended a four-game losing streak in an efficient way. The Bobcats had just five hits in the game, but seized each opportunity they had to score runs. They only left two runners stranded.
“We have really been working hard to get runs before the late innings,” Robinson said. “I’m proud of them. Mountain Crest is a good team. They hit the ball hard. It was nice to come out and be competitive today.”
Sky View scored all six of its runs with two outs.
Mountain Crest (6-8, 3-1) wasn’t able to duplicate what the hosts did. The Mustangs, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, had seven hits and stranded six base runners.
“We got an early run and then the momentum just went down,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “... Teagan (Hall) played great at shortstop and made some amazing plays. We just had a couple of mental errors that ended up costing us.”
Lundahl had her curve ball, change up and off speed pitches working Tuesday never seemed to get flustered. She only had one inning where it got a little dicey, and that came in the sixth.
“It went really well today,” Lundahl said. “It’s hard to pitch in the rain, so we tried to get out of the innings quick. … We have been kind of in a slump, so it felt good to get out of it.”
Five different Bobcats recorded a base knock. Cambria Davis came up with the big one, blasting a two-run home run over the right field fence in the bottom of the fifth. Skylee Haramoto scored twice.
“Cambria is a beast, so good,” Lundahl said.
Five different Mustangs had a hit. Nataly Bitterman had three and two RBIs, batting in the seven spot. Aspen Leishman took the loss in the circle, striking out two and walking three.
“Nataly hit the ball very hard today,” Maughan said. “... The walks came back to bite us, but she (Leishman) did throw a great game. It was a tough strike zone. It came down to the other pitcher hitting it and us struggling to hit it.”
Both teams began the game with hits. The Mustangs got a single from Celina Laughery in the top of the first, but the Bobcats turned a double play to thwart that scoring threat.
In the bottom of the first, Lundahl led off with a double down the left field line, but three ground outs ended that opportunity.
Mountain Crest struck first with a run in the top of the second. Kennedy Peapealalo singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scored with two outs on a RBI single by Bitterman.
The Bobcats got their first rally going in the third. With two outs, Lundahl drew a walk on four straight balls. Haramoto followed, also getting on base via balls. Preslie Jensen singled to left, and Lundahl slid into home, just avoiding the tag to tie the game. Sky View took the lead on two wild pitches as Haramoto and pinch runner Kaylee Eskelson scored.
Morgan Hernandez had a lead off double for the Bobcats in the fourth, but was left stranded as Leishman struck out the next two and enticed a ground out.
Sky View was able to double its score in the fifth. Kaitlyn Cadina led off with a triple, but would be later thrown out at home. Haramoto drew a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Davis then hit her two-run homer to give the Bobcats a 6-1 lead.
The Mustangs battled back in the sixth. Emma Child led off with a double and scored on a ground ball fielder’s choice by Peapealalo. Bitterman brought home her second run of the day with an RBI single, scoring Gabby Pedry, who had walked.
Mountain Crest got one runner on in the seventh, by Lundahl struck out a batter and enticed two pop ups to end the game as the rain picked up.
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other league games Tuesday, Green Canyon beat Logan in three innings, 19-1, and Ridgeline lost to defending region champion Bear River, 10-5.
At Logan, the Wolves (9-6, 2-3) ended a three-game skid by jumping on the Grizzlies (3-9, 0-4) early. Green Canyon plated 12 runs in the first inning and was never threatened. The Wolves finished with 15 hits in the three-inning game and committed one error.
Abby Hansen was perfect at the plate with four hits, scored four times and had three RBIs. Rylee Ericson and Kennedy Conan each had three hits. Ericson scored four runs, had a team-best five RBis and smacked a double. Annika Eborn had two hits including a double, scored twice and brought home four runs. Ericson got the win in the circle, striking out three and walking one.
“We are pretty happy with how we played,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said. “We did a good job of executing on defense and made some good plays to get out of some situations. We made things happen offensively as well and had some good hits. It was a good all-around game and a good team win.”
Logan scored a run in the first when Jess Robison made it home on a Brielle Bodily single. Bodily had two of the Grizzlies five hits. Airiona Vasquez and Kat Leto each had doubles. Leto struck out one and did not issue a walk in the circle. Logan committed eight errors.
At Millville, in a battle of unbeatens in region play, the Bears (13-2, 5-0) were able to plate four runs in the fifth and more more in the seventh to pull away from the Riverhawks (11-3, 3-1). The lead changed hands four times in the game.
Ridgeline scored first with a run in the bottom of the first. The hosts scored a run in each of the first five innings, but then could not answer the big rallies by Bear River. Ridgeline had six hits and four errors.
Solo home runs by Ellie Pond and Abbie Banning kept the Riverhawks in the game early on. Adi Hansen had two hits and scored twice. Brinn Anderson had an RBI double, and Markessa Jensen tried to help her cause with an RBI single. Jensen went the distance in the circle, striking out three and walking five.
The Bears, who had 10 hits and just one error, also had two dingers in the game as McCall Maxfield hit a three-run homer, and Bella Douglas had a solo shot. Kate Dahle got the win in the circle, striking out 12 and not issuing a base on balls in seven innings.