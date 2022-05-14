SMITHFIELD – It was a wild ride for the Bobcats Saturday on the softball diamond.
But the ending was not what they were hoping for.
After dropping the opening game of a best-of-three series against Cedar in the first round of the 4A state tournament Friday, Sky View was in a must-win situation. The Bobcats rebounded to force a third game, beating the Reds, 9-4.
With the series tied, it was Cedar that was able to steal the momentum back in the do-or-die game Saturday afternoon. The Reds had some timely home runs and cruised to a 11-3 victory, ending the Bobcats season.
“It was hard to make some adjustments in the box,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We were really on the first pitcher, hitting the ball hard. We weren’t waiting enough (with the second pitcher).”
The Bobcats (14-16) fell behind early in the deciding third game of the series and could never recover. When they did get a big hit from Cambria Davis – a three-run homer in the third – the Reds (13-14) answered with a grand slam by Amryn Tom.
Sky View used three different pitchers, but nothing slowed Cedar. Tawnee Lundahl saw action for the first time in a while, trying to play through an injury, but left after striking out four and walking two in less than two innings of work. Davis, who pitched a gem in the first game of the day, couldn’t slow the Reds. Skylee Haramoto ended up moving to the circle in the third and finishing the game.
“It’s hard to play a team three times in a row,” Robinson said. “By the third game, they (Reds) had seen everybody. Cedar had some great hits, and their third baseman was hard to get a ball through there.”
Haramoto did her part at the plate. The sophomore finished the day with six hits in the two games.
“We wanted to come out hard and play strong,” Haramoto said. “We didn’t want this to be our last game.”
Cedar was the designated home team in the final game and plated three runs in the bottom of the first. The Reds added two more in the second with a two-run bomb by Braylee Peterson that was way over the fance in center.
Trailing 5-0, the Bobcats showed some life in the top of the third. Lundahl and Haramoto both singled to start the frame. With one out, Davis ripped a three-run homer over the fence in center to make it a game again.
But as soon as the hosts were back in the contest, the Reds flexed again. With the bases loaded and no outs, Tom cleared the fence in center for a grand slam, giving Cedar a 9-3 lead.
The lone error of the game by Sky View led to a two-run double by Kat Ccrowley in the fourth. The Reds took an 11-3 lead. Neither team scored the rest of the way.
The Bobcats threatened in the seventh, but left two stranded. They stranded six for the game. Cedar outhit Sky View, 11-9.
Haramoto led the team with three hits, followed by Lundahl and Davis with two each.
“It was not the outcome we were looking for today,” Robinson said. “Our pitchers and everyone did a good job this weekend.”
In the first game of the day, both teams began the contest by stranding two and not scoring. Cedar drew first blood with a run in the second. Sky View answered in a big way.
The Bobcats scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the second and led the rest of the way. Haramoto cleared the juiced bases by ripping a three-run double over the Cedar center fielder’s head.
“Skylee hit the ball really well today, as did a lot of the girls,” Robinson said.
Haramoto scored on a RBI double by Mika Schwartz to give the hosts a 4-1 lead.
Haramoto made it 5-2 in the fourth with an RBI single up the middle.
The Bobcats turned a double play in the fifth to get out of a jam. Second baseman Brynn Mayhew snagged a hard-hit line drive and stepped on second.
In the bottom of the fifth, Davis led off with a double and scored when birthday girl Preslie Jensen slapped an RBI single to left. Sky View took a 6-2 lead to the sixth.
The Bobcats made it 9-2 in the sixth when Morgan Hernandez ripped a two-run triple to the corner in right field and scored on another slap single by Jensen.
The Reds tried to rally in the seventh and perhaps gave their fans something to look forward to in the second game. Cedar scored twice in its final at bats off four hits and left the bags full.
Sky View outhit the visitors, 14-12. Both teams had an error and stranded seven.
Davis struck out nine and walked two as she went the distance in the first game. Davis, Lundahl, Schwartz, Jensen and Rylie Beckstead each had two hits for the Bobcats, behind Haramoto’s team-leading three.
The Bobcats felt good going into the final game of the series, but couldn’t keep the momentum.
“I think we just got tired in the third game,” Haramoto said. “We needed to come back with more fire, especially after an error. That is something we can work on for next year.”
Sky View saw its season come to an end, but returns the majority of the roster. Of the 14 Bobcats that saw action, just Hernandez is a senior. In fact, five were freshmen and six were sophomores.
“I feel like we had a good season, played some hard teams and had some close games,” Robison said. “I feel like we came together as a team. I’m excited about carrying the momentum into next year. We have a lot of kids that return.”
OTHER STATE GAMES
Three other Region 11 teams were eliminated from the state tournament on Saturday. After winning on Friday, Mountain Crest dropped two against Desert Hills on Saturday, 10-8 and 2-0. Green Canyon fell to Dixie in eight innings, 12-11. Logan was beaten by Snow Canyon in three innings, 19-0.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (13-15) could not put the Thunder (12-18) away in the second game of the series. Desert Hills scored all of its 10 runs in the first five innings and held on to even the series. The Thunder outhit Mountain Crest, 15-13.
The Mustangs left 12 base runners stranded and had two errors. Eight players recorded a base knock, led by Teagan Hall with three hits, including a home run and a double, and four RBIs.
Celina Laughery, Kennedy Peapealalo and Autumn White each had two hits. Laughery scored three runs and had a double, while Peapealalo had three RBIs. Braelynn Anderson went the distance in the circle, striking out three and not issuing a walk.
Desert Hills had four doubles and a home run in the first game.
Unlike the first contest of the day between the Mustangs and Thunder, the second runs were hard to come by. Desert Hills scored twice in the third and that was it.
“We put some good swings on the ball, just couldn’t get them to fall,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said.
The Thunder outhit the Mustangs, 6-4. Neither team had an error.
Laughery, Hall, Peapealalo and Nataly Bitterman each had a hit for Mountain Crest. Aspen Leishman pitched the whole game, striking out 6 and not allowing a walk.
At St. George, the Wolves (14-15) recovered from a rough first game Friday and looked to be on their way to forcing a third against the Flyers (15-12). Green Canyon had a 10-4 lead through four innings.
Dixie plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth to get back in the game. After the Wolves scored once in the sixth, the Flyers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to knot up the game. It would end up going to extra innings.
Annika Eborn hit a one-out double to center field. But there was no rally by the Wolves as two pop outs ended the top of the eighth.
Two walks came back to haunt Green Canyon in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, a walk-off single was hit to end the game.
“It was a tough loss, but the girls played really well and fought hard,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said.
Both teams had success at the plate. Dixie had 15 hits, while Green Canyon at 13. Both teams committed two errors and stranded nine base runners.
Eborn led the Wolves with three hits, including the double and a triple. She also went the distance in the circle, striking out five, walking eight and hitting two batters.
Rylee Ericson, Bailey Taylor, Kennedy Conan and Jentry Nava each had two hits apiece for the Wolves. Conan had a two-run homer in the third, while Ericson and Taylor each had doubles. Conan and Nava each had three RBIs.
Green Canyon scored four runs in the fourth and may have been able to bring more home. However, Dixie turned a double play to get out of that inning.
The Warriors (21-7) scored seven runs in the first and then 12 in the second to put an end to the Grizzlies (3-22) season in St. George. Snow Canyon had two home runs, a pair of triples and six doubles as the hosts racked up 15 hits. Logan was held to one hit on the day.