SMITHFIELD – There was some extra incentive for the Bobcats to take care of business Saturday morning.
With Senior Ball and other activities that go along with it looming, The Sky View softball team didn’t want to be playing a second game that lingered into the afternoon.
So, the Bobcats went out and made quick work of advancing in the 4A State Softball Championship tournament. Sky View scored in three of the four innings it batted and rolled past Dixie, 11-1, in five innings. With the win, the Bobcats won the best-of-three series, 2-0.
“They all have Senior Ball tonight, so they can all go out and be on time,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “It was good to win in two.”
Bobcat shortstop Tawnee Lundahl smiled when asked about the Senior Ball. She did her part in helping get the game over quickly, with two hits and scoring three runs.
“I think it’s almost everyone’s Senior Ball in the valley, so we were like, let’s get this one done with so we can go,” Lundahl said. “We wanted to get it done.”
Sky View (13-11-1) followed up Friday’s 10-2 victory with another solid performance in all phases of the game against Dixie (5-19).
“It’s been a great two days,” Robinson said. “We really made goals to go an inning at a time, scoring every inning and playing the best defense we can every inning. I think they did a pretty good job of that today.”
The Bobcats finished with 10 hits, earned seven walks and capitalized on three errors by the Flyers. None of the hits were more than singles, but Sky View kept the pressure on the visitors.
“I was just reading the pitcher early and adjusting to pitches and the strike zone,” said Bobcat outfielder Mika Schwartz, who led the team with three hits. “The strike zone was a little tricky, but we just hunted pitches. My team did a really good job of that today. It was good to see us hitting the ball today.”
Joining Schwartz and Lundahl with multiple hits was Skylee Haramoto and Riley Beckstead. Cambria Davis and Brynn Mayhew each drew multiple bases on balls. Haramoto led the team with three RBI and scored twice, while Mayhew also crossed the plate two times.
“We had a break and did a lot of work on our hitting,” Robinson said. “I think from top to bottom, everyone has been contributing. Our mentality this time was to hunt pitches we like to hit. They did a good job of that today.”
Haramato also had a strong performance in the circle. She went the distance, allowing just one hit, while striking out five, walking two and hitting one batter. She got some help as right fielder Kaylee Eskelson ran down several well-hit balls by the Flyers. The Bobcats also turned a double play on a rare occasion that Dixie got a runner on.
“Kaylee does a really great job for us,” Robinson said. “She is speedy and gets there.”
The Flyers actually scored first, plating a run in the top of the first on a wild pitch after loading the bases with the lone hit and the only two walks.
The Bobcats quickly responded in their half of the frame with four straight singles by Lundahl, Haramoto, Schwartz and Davis. Sky View took a 2-1 lead and just kept adding to it.
“In our losses, teams have done to us what we did today,” Lundahl said. “We just switched it.”
Mayhew led off the second by drawing a walk, stole second and moved to third on a bunt single by Lundahl. Mayhew scored on a wild pitch. Schwartz had an RBI single to give the hosts a 4-1 lead after two innings.
Haramoto needed just seven pitches in the third and nine in the fourth to retire the Flyers.
Sky View blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs on just three hits. With the bases loaded and no outs, Presley Jensen earned an RBI with a walk, and the flood gates opened.
“We had a lot of timely hits,” Robinson said. “We took advantage of any extra bases we could on the base paths, which is really good for us. It just all really came together today.”
Two costly errors loomed large for Dixie. With two outs and the bases still jammed, a Flyer dropped a pop up, allowing Beckstead and Chloe White to score. Haramoto finished off the big inning with a two-run single to left field.
Dixie went down in order in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule after five innings. Haramoto needed just 13 pitches to finish off the win.
“We are excited to get this done in two,” Schwartz said. “That is really good for us. We have really got some momentum going now from yesterday and today.”
Sky View now heads to the Cottonwood Softball Complex for bracket play next Wednesday and is among the final eight teams still standing. The Bobcats, who will play third-seeded Desert Hills, seem to have some momentum again.
“We were in a pretty big slump, but we are out of it,” Lundahl said. “We had a break and got some practice in and are back playing as a team. Our defense has worked really hard for our pitchers. … We need to keep our energy up for next week.”
OTHER GAMES
The rest of the valley teams in action Saturday did not fare as well in their first game of the day. Green Canyon was eliminated by Crimson Cliffs, 9-3, while Logan also had its season come to a close, losing to Cedar 15-3 in five innings. Mountain Crest dropped its first game to Hurricane, 7-5, but bounced back in a big way with an 11-6 victory to win the series and advance to bracket play.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (12-13) had their backs to the wall in the series against the Tigers (11-11). After dropping the first game, the hosts were down 6-3 going to the bottom of the sixth inning.
“Hurricane hits the ball well, and they hit it hard,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “All three of our outfielders had some great catches. Autumn (White) with one at the fence. Izzy (Laughery) chased one down half way across the field, and Dani (Alexander) came up huge with a diving grab to finish the game.”
The bats came alive for the Mustangs.
Mountain Crest sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring eight runs on seven hits and two walks. Singles by Sage Walker, Kennedy Peapealalo and Reagan Jensen loaded the bags. Izzy Laughery then started the scoring with a two-run single, followed by a two-run double by Alexander, a two-run home run by Aspen Leishman and a two-run double by Peapealalo.
In the top of the seventh, the Flyers started to rally with a lead off single and a walk. A double play by the Mustangs ended the threat, and pitcher Braelynn Anderson then enticed a fly out to right field for the final out as Alexander made a running snag.
“I could call out every infielder for making an extra effort play,” Maughan said. “Celina (Laughery) as usual was rock solid behind the plate. Kennedy (Peapealalo) made some amazing digs to secure some huge outs (at first). Sage (Walker) was on fire today (at third). I lost track of how many line drives she caught. Aspen (Leishman) and Braelynn (Anderson) threw a ton of pitches these two days, and they both just got better as the games went on.”
The Mustangs scored first in the game when White hit a two-run dinger in the bottom of the third. The Tigers then scored three in the fourth and two in fifth to get in front.
Leishman had an RBI double in the fifth before the big sixth.
Eight Mustangs recorded a hit, as Izzy Laughery led the way with three base knocks. Mountain Crest had 14 hits for the game and played error free.
In the first game of the day, it was a wild back-and-forth contest. Hurricane scored twice in the top of the sixth that would prove to be the difference.
The Mustangs had seven hits as Peapealalo had two. Leishman had a home run, and Jensen smacked a double.
“In the first game, we left too many runners on base,” Maughan said. “We put the ball in play, but had a hard time getting the big hit when we needed it. I told the girls we played a good game, just not good enough to win. I still felt like we were in a good spot going into the next one. Our defense was solid and we were starting to make the extra plays.”
The coach was right.
Mountain Crest will now face top-seeded and Region 11 foe Ridgeline next Wednesday at the Cottonwood Softball Complex.
At St. George, the Wolves (7-20) played the Mustangs (13-7) much closer than on Friday. However, Crimson Cliffs was able to score five times in the second, and Green Canyon never fully recovered.
The Wolves got on the scoreboard with a run in the sixth and added two more in the seventh. They had five hits to the Mustangs’ eight. Both teams committed one error.
“The girls came out and played hard, which was so awesome to see,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said. “They had quality at bats against a great pitcher. They (Mustangs) came up with a few great plays which made it hard to get things going, but we definitely put the pressure on them. We also made some great plays defensively that we haven’t seen all season, which was cool to see as a coach. They just gave it everything they had, and it was fun to watch. I’m proud of them for going out so strong.”
Bailey Taylor had two hits, including a home run for Green Canyon. Rylee Ericson also had two base knocks.
At Cedar, the Grizzlies (7-19) fell behind to the Reds (12-13) 10-0 after just two innings. Cedar finished with 16 hits for the game, including five doubles and a trio of home runs.
Logan had just two hits for the game, singles by Emma Bracken, who also scored, and Cambree Cooper, who had an RBI.
The Grizzlies scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth.
