Sky View shortstop Tawnee Lundahl throws the ball to third base after Dixie’s Jacey Lundin got caught in a rundown Saturday in Smithfield. The Bobcats beat the Flyers, 11-1, to advance in the state playoffs.

SMITHFIELD – There was some extra incentive for the Bobcats to take care of business Saturday morning.

With Senior Ball and other activities that go along with it looming, The Sky View softball team didn’t want to be playing a second game that lingered into the afternoon.


