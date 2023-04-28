SMITHFIELD — Sky View scored at least a run in each of the first five innings Friday in Region 11 softball action.
The Bobcats needed every one of them against Green Canyon. The second meeting between the Bobcats and Wolves this season was a whole different story. Sky View made just enough plays to edge Green Canyon, 10-9.
“There were lots of hits today,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “I feel like we hit the ball better than we did at the first of the week. Green Canyon had some good hits. Defensively, there are a couple of things we could have done differently, but I like that we hung and didn’t let a close game get away from us. The girls played pretty well.”
In the first meeting, the Bobcats won 16-0. Friday came down to the seventh inning.
“It’s tough to lose, but it’s much better than losing 16-0,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said. “... It’s good to see them go out and give their best effort. We will build on this.”
It certainly was much more competitive. Both teams finished with 13 hits. The Wolves (5-10, 1-7 region) had two errors, while the Bobcats (13-3, 5-2) had one.
With the game tied at 9-9 going to the bottom of the fifth, Brynn Mayhew recorded a lead off single to center for Sky View. Kaylee Eskelson walked and Tawnee Lundahl moved the runs with a sacrifice bunt. Skylee Haramoto then hit an RBI sacrifice fly to deep right to score Mayhew, which would end up being the wining run.
“I think our whole team was hitting well today, the whole lineup, even the other team was doing good,” said Haramoto, who went 2 for 3 at the plate, had four RBI and scored three runs. “... It was all of us, not just one player. We couldn’t have won without all of us.”
The Wolves would record two hits in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but stranded those four base runners. Haramoto came in to pitch midway through the fifth and finished the game, enticing some ground outs and fly balls. She also got a running and sliding catch by center fielder Cambria Davis.
“It was stressful coming in, but just knew I had to get it done and it worked out well for us,” Haramoto said.
Lundahl started the game in the circle for the Bobcats, striking out six, walking three and giving up seven hits. The coach switched pitchers as Sky View has a busy weekend with four games Saturday and wanted to get both some work.
Davis and Preslie Jensen had three hits each for the Bobcats, while Haramoto, Riley Beckstead and Mayhew had two each. Davis scored three times, while Jensen had three RBI.
“We were producing from the top to the bottom,” Robinson said. “We had some good sac bunts, had couple good sac flies. ... Hopefully, we can build on this and get some momentum going.”
For the Wolves, Bailey Taylor had three hits and four RBI as she hit a grand slam in the third inning. Rylee Ericson, Delaynie Justesen and Kennedy Conan each had two hits as eight of the Green Canyon batters recorded at least one base knock and seven scored.
“That’s awesome to see,” Karren said. “We’ve known these girls are great hitters. It was so cool to go out and remember that, that they can go out and have clutch hits. It was a really good team effort today.”
Sky View took advantage of two Green Canyon errors in the first inning to plate two runs on one hit. Jensen had an RBI triple.
The Bobcats made it 5-0 through two innings when Haramoto took a 2-2 offering and deposited it over the fence in left field with two runners on.
“I’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately, more like a big slump,” Haramoto said. “I just went out looking to hit a ball and get on base and help my team out. I sure hope I’m out of that slump now.”
The three-run dinger from Haramoto made it look like the game may be turning into what happened in the first meeting. But the Wolves had other thoughts. Green Canyon loaded the bases with one out in the top of the third. Taylor blasted a 0-1 pitch over the fence in center field for a grand slam, and suddenly the Wolves were within 5-4.
“They kept themselves in that game, fighting through a rough couple of innings,” Karren said. “They kept battling and got some clutch hits. Bailey’s grand slam was awesome.”
Sky View would respond with an RBI single by Jensen in the third and three more runs in the fourth. Haramoto doubled and scored to begin the scoring in the fourth on RBI single by Davis. Jensen had another RBI single, and Chole White had an RBI single as the Bobcats took a 9-4 lead to the fifth.
For the second time in the game, the Wolves responded with a big inning. Abby Hansen led off with a single and eventually scored on a passed ball. With the bases loaded, Kylie Olsen came through with a three-run triple to center field. Ericson then tied up the game at 9-9 when Ericson brought her home with a double over the left fielder’s head.
“It was a tough, team effort,” Karren said. “It was good to see the girls giving their best.”
Both teams will be taking part in the Cache Valley Invitational on Saturday where they will each play four games.
OTHER GAMES
In other Region 11 games, Ridgeline had no problem staying perfect in league play with a 12-3 victory against Logan, and Mountain Crest lost to Bear River, 2-0 on Wednesday.
At Logan, the Riverhawks (14-2, 8-0) scored at least one run in each of the seven innings to beat the Grizzlies (6-10, 1-7). Ridgeline finished with 14 hits and committed one error, while Logan had six hits and four errors.
Ellie Pond led the Riverhawk at the plate, going 4 for 4 with three runs, two RBI, a double and two triples. Adi Hansen and Abbie Banning each had two hits. Nine Ridgeline batters recorded a hit, and the Riverhawks had three doubles and four triples.
Addy Hess went the distance in the circle for Ridgeline, striking out eight and walking one.
Cambree Cooper led the Grizzlies with half of their hits, including a double and a home run. She also pitched, striking out three and walking four.
At Hyrum, it was a pitcher’s duel for five innings. The Bears (13-4, 5-2) plated both of their runs in the sixth. The Mustangs (4-10, 2-5) couldn’t answer.
Mountain Crest had four hits in the game and committed one error. Autumn White had a double, while Kennedy Peapealalo, Izzy Laughery and Dani Alexander each had singles.
The Bears finished with five hits, as Kate Dahle had two, including a triple.
