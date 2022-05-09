SMITHFIELD — On a day that was scheduled for region make-up games, Mother Nature still tried to thwart Region 11.
However, the Logan and Sky View softball teams toughed it out. They got in a postponed game, despite playing most of it in a snowstorm. Graupel was falling throughout most of the first inning, but then turned to a steady snow the rest of the game.
The white stuff started to stick just as the game ended via the mercy rule in the third inning. Sky View took advantage of walks, errors, hit batsmen and timely hits to beat Logan, 16-0.
“This was our last region game, and we ended strong, which is what we wanted,” Bobcat Cambria Davis said. “It was great, and Senior Night is always fun.”
The lone Sky View senior, Morgan Hernandez, was honored before the game. She had one of her team’s nine hits and scored two runs.
Sky View (13-13, 4-6 region) plated 14 runs in the bottom of the first after retiring the Logan (3-19, 0-9) side to start the game. The Bobcats came out patient, drawing walks and also getting some help from four Grizzly errors.
Davis came up big all three times she batted. The junior had three 2-run singles to finish with six RBIs.
“With the elements, I had to be on my game mentally and physically,” Davis said.
Kaitlyn Cadina and Rylie Beckstead had doubles as seven different Bobcats recored a hit. Skylee Haramoto struck out three and went the distance for the win in the circle.
A two-run single by Davis started the scoring for the hosts. Preslie Jensen drew an RBI walk, followed by a two-run single by Carlee Watterson to give the Bobcats a 5-0 lead.
Chloe White drew a base on balls with the bags juiced, followed by a RBI walk from Cadina to make it 7-0. Haramoto reached on an error to score another run, and Mika Schwartz drew a bases-loaded walk. Davis then hit her second two-run single of the inning to make it 11-0 with not outs.
“I was just trying to look for something to hit,” Davis said. “I just view it as getting reps, which will also help them (Grizzlies) get reps as fielders.”
The Bobcats tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the first and may have been able to score even more. All three outs ended up being due to runner’s leaving early. Sky View sent 17 batters to the plate in the first.
“Above everything else, it’s a game and supposed to be fun, right,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We try to do our best to make it fun for us, make it fun for them (opponent). We’ve all been in that situation. A little kindness goes a long ways.”
The Bobcat head coach was proud of the way her team came out ready to compete from the start.
“The girls were ready to go,” Robinson said. “We’ve been working really hard on being mentally prepared. I feel like we are climbing and building on that. ... We approached it one pitch at a time and making adjustments. They did a good job of making that mental adjustment in the box today.”
Logan did get two runners on base in the shortened game. Allie Griffin walked in the second, but was stranded. Airiona Vasquez had the lone hit for the Grizzlies, a double to the gap in left center in the third. Lily Niusulu had a deep hit ball in the second, but Bobcat center fielder Brynn Mayhew was able to run it down and make the catch.
“That was a great hit (by Vasquez),” Robinson said. “They (Grizzlies) are getting better.”
Sky View got the needed 15-run lead to end the game in the second. Games are called after three innings if a team is ahead by 15. With the bases loaded and one out, Davis hit her third two-run single in the second as the snow picked up.
“I swear we have had to deal with weather at every single region game this year,” Robinson said. “This morning you couldn’t see the grass (because of snow). I’m glad we got it in. It’s been a crazy, wet season.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Logan hosts Mountain Crest in another region make-up game, while 5A Stansbury visits Sky View. Tuesday is the final day of the regular season as the RPI will come out Wednesday morning, letting schools know who their first-round state match-ups will be. The state tournament begins on Friday at home sites.
“Mentally, I feel like we are really ready,” Davis said. “We are going in strong. Physically, we’ve had some people hurt a little. I think we are pretty set. We are stronger as a team than we have been.”
OTHER GAMES
Two valley teams were scheduled to play non-region games on Monday. However, the Layton and Ridgeline contest was canceled. Mountain Crest did get its game in with 5A Bonneville and lost, 4-2.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (11-14) gave the Lakers (19-4) a scare on a chilly, but dry day. Mountain Crest fell behind in the third when Bonneville scored a pair of runs. However, the Mustangs knotted the game up in the bottom of the fourth. Aspen Leishman had a two-run single to score Emma Child and Gabby Pedry.
The Lakers pushed another pair of runs across in the fifth and was able to hold on for the victory The Mustangs outhit the visitors, 9-8. Both teams had two errors and left six base runners stranded.
Celina Laughery, Child and Kennedy Peapealalo each had two hits for the hosts. One of Child’s base knocks was a double.
Braelynn Anderson went the distance in the circle for Mountain Crest. She struck out one, walked two and gave up just two earned runs.