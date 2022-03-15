NORTH LOGAN --- A strong start and finish ensured it was a memorable home opener for the Wolves.
Green Canyon jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and plated seven more runs in the fifth and sixth frames on its way to a 12-2 victory over Preston in a non-region softball game on Tuesday afternoon. The Wolves were able to invoke the mercy rule in the sixth inning just before the weather really got nasty.
"It's just fun to be able to play in front of some fans and some parents and have some good support, and go out and play a good ballgame," said GC head coach Daisy Karren, whose team thumped Hillcrest, 15-0, Monday on the road. "We were excited we were able to get in a couple of games going into St. George and get some momentum."
Kennedy Conan helped give the Wolves a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a towering two-run homer over the fence in center in the bottom of the first. Conan was one of eight Green Canyon players who contributed with at least one hit Tuesday.
Rylee Ericson was unstoppable at the plate for the hosts as she went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Ericson smacked a triple off the fence in right in the fifth inning.
"We're really excited that's she just been really aggressive at the plate," Karren said. "... I like the confidence that she has, just where she knows she's there to hit and she goes and gets it done, and she also does a good job of running the bases."
It was another comfortable win for Green Canyon, but an inexperienced Preston squad was just a couple of plays away from making it a competitive game. The Indians, who graduated five starters and had six sophomores in the starting lineup for their season opener, left nine runners on base, including six in scoring position.
"We did leave a ton of runners on base and that was kind of hard, but at the end of the day we just need to hit the ball like we know how," PHS head coach Larry Morrison said. "It's the first time we've seen live pitching too, which is exactly what we need."
Both teams were rock solid defensively and Green Canyon right fielder Rees Landon made a great play to rob Rorie Hansen of a two-run extra-base hit in the top of the third. Preston had runners on second and third when Hansen roped a ball to Landon. Had Landon not made that play, Green Canyon's lead would have been trimmed to 5-2, plus Hansen likely would have been standing on third base with just one out.
"It was awesome she was able to make the catch and also hold the runners and stop them from scoring because, yeah, that can really turn a ballgame around real quickly," Karren said. "... With runners on base we've been really solid defensively (so far this season)."
Annika Eborn was dominant in the circle for Green Canyon as she struck out 15 batters and limited Preston to three hits. Eborn did walk seven, but came up with some timely pitches when she needed to.
"There were times she was down in the count, but she came back and got the job done, so that was really exciting to see, especially this early on in the season that's she someone we really can count on in the circle to get the job done when we need it," Karren said.
Eborn also aided her own cause by contributing with a pair of base knocks and RBIs at the plate. Bella Thomason drove in two runs for the Wolves, who got two runs apiece from Noelle Joss and Brooklyn Curtis.
Carlie Madsen had a pair of hits for Preston, which scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth. Jaycee Larson walked three times and drove in a run for the Indians, who got seven strikeouts from pitcher Kendall Keller, who only walked two.
"I'm excited for the season, I'm excited for the team," Morrison said. "You can't judge the season by today. There's obviously some things we need to work on, but I really have a lot of faith in these girls. There's a lot of talent there, so I think we'll be OK."
OTHER TUESDAY GAMES
It was a good day for the other two local softball teams that were able to finish their games. Ridgeline and Logan prevailed in their home and season openers.
Ridgeline jumped out to an 8-0 lead en route to a gratifying 16-6 triumph over Tooele, the 4A runner-ups a year ago. Tooele now competes in the 5A classification. Meanwhile, Logan came storming back from a 16-6 deficit in its wild 18-16 win over Ben Lomond. Both games went six innings.
Markessa Jensen and Kenzee Hale drove in four runs apiece to spearhead a potent Ridgeline offensive charge. Hale came through with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second. Jensen, Abbie Banning and Brinnley Anderson all doubled for the Riverhawks, while Shelby Blankenship tripled.
Anderson finished with three runs, three hits and two RBIs for Ridgeline, which got three runs and two hits from Adi Hansen, three runs, two hits and two RBIs from Ellie Pond, plus two hits apiece from Banning and Blankenship. In addition to her four RBIs, Hale chipped in with a pair of runs and base knocks.
"I love to see in the first game of the season a team that is unselfish," RHS head coach Mike Anderson said. "We had players today that were willing to bunt, players that were willing to bail teammates out, players today willing to cheer for teammates that subbed in for them. ... This is Tooele's sixth game of the season and our first. They are an upper echelon program in the state and sometimes it takes a little luck to hang in with teams like that."
Lilu Niusulu's two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth ended by being the game-winner for Logan. The Grizzlies had no outs in the home half of the sixth when the game was called due to inclement weather.
Allie Griffin doubled twice, singled, scored three runs and drove in two more for Logan, which got three runs, one hit and two walks from Jess Robison, three runs, two hits and a walk from Brielle Bodily, three runs, three hits, four RBIs and a walk from Abbey Hart, two hits and three RBIs from Niusulu, and a pair of hits and RBIs from Kat Leto. Hart doubled in one of her at-bats.
"The girls have been working hard and practicing pushing through when things get tough, and today it definitely paid off," LHS head coach Lexi Hatch. "They had great energy and used it to come back when they were down by 10 runs. It was a great way to start the season and we coaches couldn't be more proud."
PREP BASEBALL
Three local teams were in action Tuesday and two of them prevailed, while Sky View lost in nailbiting fashion on the road against Northridge, 6-5. Ridgeline traveled to Syracuse and reigned supreme in its season opener, 6-3, while Green Canyon blew out Box Elder by a 13-1 scoreline in Brigham City.
Bridger Hammond came through with three doubles for the Riverhawks, who got a triple, single, two runs and a RBI from Trey Purser. Three different Ridgeline pitchers teamed up to limit Syracuse to five hits. Max Major and Marshall Hansen each went three full innings on the mound, and Hansen fanned six.
"Nice team win for our first game out," RHS head coach Justin Jensen said.
Green Canyon (4-1) raced out to a 5-0 first-inning lead over Box Elder and coasted to another victory. The Wolves racked up 14 hits, including three from Ryker Ericson, who provided the exclamation points with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh. Ericson finished with a trio of runs and RBIs.
Coleman Bobb doubled, singled, drove in three runs and crossed home plate twice for Green Canyon, which got a pair of hits and RBIs from Cade Atkinson, two hits from Abe Olson and Copper Findlay, and two runs from Nick Bouck and Micah Eborn.
Traceson Jensen shut down Box Elder's lineup as he held the hosts scoreless on three hits during the final six frames. Jensen struck out four and walked one.
"We jumped out early with some hot bats," GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. "We strung some quality at-bats together and focused on good situational hitting. I stressed to the guys before the game that we just needed to play loose and play catch, and they executed that plan. Suey Jensen pitched a gem for us, especially coming in unexpectedly after Abe got hurt running the bases and couldn't continue playing. Couldn't be happier for him and the guys for playing a solid game all around."
Meanwhile, Sky View (0-5) nearly overcame a 6-2 deficit against Northridge. The Bobcats finished with two more hits than the Knights, 8-6, plus walked seven times, but ultimately needed one more timely base knock.
Tyker Neal and Bryce Larsen both contributed with two hits for the Bobcats, plus Larsen drove in two runs. Larsen doubled, as did teammate Tucker Murdock.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Ridgeline tested two-time defending state champion Weber at home before falling 1-0, while Sky View was edged on the road by Northridge, 3-2.
Weber scored on a rebound off a free kick in the 62nd minute against Ridgeline (2-2), which had some legitimate chances to score a goal of its own, head coach Richard Alexander said. The Warriors went 19-0 a year ago and only conceded three goals the entire season.
"Weber was ranked second in the nation last year. I'm very proud of how we played them," said Alexander, who added "the ball would slow down to a stop because there was so much rain" in Tuesday's showdown, which was contested in the evening.
Sky View (1-2) took a 2-1 lead into the half against Northridge, which rallied with goals in the 45th and 66th minutes. Kasen Erickson and Isaac Larson found the back of the net for the Bobcats, assisted by Britain Baird and Quaid Horman, respectively.
"We made silly mistakes and it cost us the game," SV head coach Jorge Cruz said. "I'm still very supportive and happy with my team's performance. We are on the right path."
PREP GIRLS LACROSSE
It was a successful Tuesday at home for Green Canyon and Mountain Crest, who were able to outpoint their opponents and deal with some less-than-ideal conditions in the process. It was the home openers for both local teams, and the season opener for the Wolves.
Kamrie Wilkinson and Madi Henrie were unstoppable at times in Mountain Crest's 16-14 triumph over Woods Cross. Wilkinson poured in seven goals and assisted on another, while Henrie chipped in with five goals and one assist.
Taryn Durham added two goals and three assists for the Mustangs (1-1), who also got goals from Sophie Keller and Lilly Lopez.
"The girls played well today," MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. "Woods Cross started to make a comeback, but we were able to hold them off the last two minutes. Overall, I'm proud of how my girls played tonight."
Meanwhile, Green Canyon was able to outscore Bonneville 6-3 in the second half on its way to a 10-7 win. Lauren Harris found the back of the net six times for the Wolves, who got two goals from Janessa Grover and one each from Gracie Blake and Zoey Buttars.
"Overall, I was very pleased with the team," GC head coach Erika Loftin said. "We have a mix of new and returning players who have all worked so hard to prepare for this game. The community and trust this team has already built is what carried us to a win tonight."
Ridgeline squared off against Waterford on Monday and were competitive despite falling at home by a 14-9 scoreline. The score was knotted up at 6-all at the half.
Ellie Goins finished with five goals and assisted on another for the Riverhawks (0-1), who got two goals from Olivia Brown and one goal apiece from Madi Soule and Alyvia Jackson. Additionally, Ridgeline's Brooklyn McBride and Alynn Crawford were each credited with an assist.