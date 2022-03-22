NORTH LOGAN – Playing catch up from the start, the Wolves were never able to overcome the visiting Lakers Tuesday afternoon.
Green Canyon had its five-game winning streak on the softball diamond snapped. 5A Bonneville plated at least three runs in four different frames on its way to a 18-6 win in five innings on a sunny, but windy day.
“If we come up with a couple of more plays, a couple of more hits, that’s a different ball game,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said. “We hope that we can learn from this and just play harder next time.”
Twelve of the runs the Lakers (8-1) scored Tuesday came with two outs. The Wolves (7-2) didn’t help themselves with three errors at costly times.
“That’s one of the biggest things we saw is that Bonneville put balls in play and put the pressure on us with two outs,” Karren said. “We had a lot of plays we just didn’t quite execute. It’s kind of hard to come back from those errors.”
After falling behind 13-2, Green Canyon battled back to make it interesting for an inning. The Wolves plated four runs in the bottom of the third.
Abby Hansen led off the third with a bunt single for the hosts. Rylee Ericson followed with a single to center. Brooklyn Curtis kept the strong start to the inning going with an RBI single she dropped into right.
Then came the lone extra-base hit of the game for Green Canyon. Annika Eborn took a 1-1 pitch and blasted it out of the park, easily clearing the fence in center field for a three-run homer and pulling the Wolves within 13-6.
Just when it looked like the Wolves were clawing back, Bonneville starter Emmaline DeGroot enticed two ground outs and a fly out to center to end the Green Canyon rally.
“We definitely got some stuff going,” Karren said. “We need to back that up with a little better defense. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to make.”
The Wolves went down in order in both the fourth and fifth.
“We definitely thrive on momentum,” Karren said. “When we get things going, it’s a lot easier to hit. We just got to start innings a little stronger and get things going. We need to put some more pressure on their (Lakers) defense.”
After not denting the scoreboard in the fourth, the Lakers went back to scoring in the fifth. They brought five runs home on three hits as the Wolves made several mental mistakes.
Bonneville finished with 17 hits as every batter had at least one base knock in the game. Fifteen of the hits were singles, with a triple from Sara Clausse and a home run by DeGroot. Brityn Buchanan was a perfect 4 for 4 with four runs and three RBI.
Green Canyon had seven hits for the game. Hansen and Curtis each went 2 for 3 at the plate. Hansen scored twice, while Curtis had two RBI.
“We had some good hits that just went right to them (Lakers),” Karren said. “We got robbed a little bit. I guess we will work on hitting it where they aren’t next time.”
Bonneville began the game with three singles. A Green Canyon error compounded the start. The Lakers scored three runs to take the early lead.
The Wolves got a run back in the bottom of the opening frame when Hansen led off with a single and scored on a single by Curtis.
The Lakers seized control over the next two innings, scoring six runs in the second and four more in the third. All 10 runs came with two outs.
Green Canyon scored once in the second. Bailey Taylor blooped a single to center and would end up scoring on an error.
“We have been doing well and learning a lot,” said Karren, who is in her first year as the head coach. “We are doing well, and it’s been fun. It’s early in the season and we are just trying to figure some things out.”
OTHER VALLEY GAMES
Three other teams from Cache Valley were in action Tuesday. Sky View picked up a road win at 5A Northridge, 14-6, while Mountain Crest fell at 5A Viewmont in six innings, 10-0, and Preston was beaten at home by Madison, 8-5.
At Layton, the Bobcats (4-4) quickly erased an early 2-0 deficit against the Knights (5-2) with six runs in the second. Sky View led the rest of the way and added to its advantage with two runs in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
“The girls played great today,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We had solid at bats all the way through the lineup. Defensively, we were pretty solid. Our outfield made some amazing plays. Our goal was to start strong and finish strong, and I feel like they accomplished that today.”
The Bobcats finished with 18 hits with
Six different Sky View players had at least three hits. Skylee Haramoto led the way, going 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBI. Tawnee Lundahl, Mika Schwartz, Cambria Davis, and Morgan Hernandez each had three hits. Davis led the team with four RBI, three runs, a double and a home run. Hernandez also had a double and a home run.
Lundahl went the distance in the circle for the Bobcats, striking out 13 and allowing 13 hits.
At Bountiful, the Mustangs (3-7) continued their schedule of playing tough competition, this game falling to the Vikings (6-2). Mountain Crest failed to dent the scoreboard, but did have six hits, while Viewmont finished with 15 hits.
The Vikings scored three runs in the first and never looked back in the six-inning game.
Celina Laughery had two of the Mustang hits.
At Preston, the Indians (1-4) fell behind 8-0, but rallied to make it interesting. Preston scored four times in the fifth and added a run in the seventh to come up short.
The hosts had 12 hits, while Madison had 14 hits and played errorless ball. Jaycee Larson and Raegan Hansen each had three hits apiece for Preston, while Kendall Keller had two. Hansen had three RBI as she smacked a double and a home run. Keller struck out six.