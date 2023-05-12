Four Region 11 teams were in action on the first day of the 4A State Softball Championship Friday.
It was the first game of best-of-three series. All of the home teams came out on top.
Sixth-seeded Sky View took care of 11th-seeded Dixie, 10-2. Eighth-seeded Mountain Crest won a wild one against ninth-seeded Hurricane, 10-9. Tenth-seeded Logan fell to seventh-seeded Cedar, 13-4, in six innings. Green Canyon, who was seeded 12th, lost at fifth-seeded Crimson Cliffs, 14-4, in six innings.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (11-12) scored first with a run in the bottom of the first. However, the Tigers (10-10) scored three in the third and five in the fourth to take a 8-2 lead into the fifth.
Mountain Crest seized the momentum back by plating four runs in the fifth as Celina Laughery had an RBI single to start the scoring. That was followed by a RBI single by Sage Walker. An RBI ground out by Kennedy Peapealalo and an error brought home another run to pull the hosts within 8-6.
After a 1-2-3 inning the top of the sixth, the Mustangs were back at it in the bottom of the frame, bringing home four more runs to take the lead. With two outs and two on, Autumn White tied the game with a two-run single. A costly error allowed two more tuns to score.
Hurricane got a run back in the seventh with a sacrifice fly. Aspen Leishman, who had come on in the fourth inning to pitch, got two of her five strikeouts in the final inning.
“Hurricane hit the ball hard and as the game went on nerves got to a couple of our girls, and it was awesome to see the team come together and grind it out for each other,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “Now we put that one in our back pocket and come back tomorrow with a game-one mindset.”
Mountain Crest had 13 hits and committed three errors. The Tigers had 12 hits and also three errors.
Leishman was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate and scored three times, while White had three hits, three RBI and scored twice. Walker had two hits.
“It’s such an exciting time of year to play softball,” Maughan said. “The stands were packed and the energy was awesome.”
The Mustangs will host the Tigers Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. If Mountain Crest wins, it advances to bracket play. If the Mustangs lose, a third game will be played Saturday afternoon.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (12-11-1) pounced on the Flyers (5-18) right from the start. Sky View scored five times in the first inning and never looked back. The Bobcats brought home four in the fourth as insurance.
“It was a great start the first round of state with a win,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We want to carry the momentum from today into the rest of the weekend. Our whole line up was contributing today from the top to the bottom we had good things happening. Defensively, we were pretty tough as well.”
The Bobcats had 12 hits as eight players recorded at least one base knock. Skylee Haramoto led the way with three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice. Mika Schwartz and Presley Jensen each had two hits. Schwartz had a double. Chole White had three RBI.
Tawnee Lundahl went the distance in the circle, striking out seven, walking just one and giving up only three hits.
Sky View and Dixie will play Game 2 Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bobcats need just one win to advance to bracket play next week.
At Cedar, the Grizzlies (7-18) took an early 1-0 lead on a solo homer from Cambree Cooper in the first. The Reds (11-13) responded with two runs in the second to grab the lead.
Cooper was back at it in the third, this time with a two-run dinger to give Logan the lead back. However, Cedar answered again, this time with four runs in the third and kept scoring every inning after that. Cooper did have an RBI double in the fifth, but that would be it in the scoring department for the Grizzlies.
“Cambree killed it today,” Logan head coach Kim Laing said.
Cooper finished was 3 for 3 at the plate as Logan had eight hits as a team. Cooper also pitched three innings.
At St. George, the Wolves (7-19) fell behind early to the Mustangs (12-7) and could never recover. Crimson Cliffs was up 7-0 before Green Canyon pushed a run across in the third. The hosts scored in five of the six innings.
“It was a tough one, but the girls played hard,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said. “Hopefully, we can get them tomorrow.”
Green Canyon was held to four hits as Abby Hansen had two of them, including a double, and two RBI. Bailey Taylor and Brooklyn Curtis had the other two hits.
Crimson Cliffs finished with 15 hits, including a double, a triple and a home run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.