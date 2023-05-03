SMITHFIELD — With the regular season winding down, the Mustangs have certainly found their grove on the softball diamond.
Mountain Crest recorded its sixth straight win Wednesday with a Region 11 victory against Sky View, 22-9. The Mustangs (10-11, 4-5 region) have been hitting the ball much better of late, as well getting good pitching and defense.
“If you are going to get hot and peak, now is the time to do it,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said.
The Bobcats (11-10-1, 5-4) have struggled of late, but have also faced some stiff competition.
Mountain Crest scored in five of the seven innings. Each time Sky View made it interesting, the Mustangs answered.
The visitors scored twice in the top of the first off a two-run single by Autumn White. The Bobcats responded with four runs in the bottom of the first on five hits. The Mustangs didn’t flinch going to the next frame.
“I thought we got off to a good start, but then they (Bobcats) put up four on the board,” Maughan said. “I was so proud of the team, because we’ve been in positions that we would have let that change the momentum of the game. Instead, we put 20 more runs on the board.”
Mountain Crest plated seven runs — six with two outs after a double play by Sky View — to get in front for good in the top of the second. White had a three-run double to the fence in left field, and Celina Laughery hit a two-run homer over the fence in left.
“We are playing more like a team now, like a unit,” Mustang junior Liberty Rassmussen said. “We have together.”
The Bobcats would rally to within 9-8 through four innings. Sky View brought home four runs in the fourth. Mika Schwartz had a three-run double to the fence in center field, and Cambria Davis brought Schwartz home with an RBI double.
But like earlier in the game, the Mustangs responded. Mountain Crest scored six in the fifth for some breathing room. Izzy Laughery hit a two-run double and scored on a bloop single by Rassmussen. Aspen Leishman hit her 10th home run of the season as this one was a two-run shot.
“It’s really big to come back (when the other team scores),” Rassmussen said. “... I think we can only go up from here.”
The Mustangs would tack on three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Mountain Crest got hits from eight different players as Kennedy Peapealalo was a perfect 4 for 4, and Rassmussen was 4 for 5 with four runs and three RBI. Leishman and White each had three base knocks as the Mustangs finished with 21 hits for the game. Leishman had six RBI and White had five. Thirteen different players scored a run as speed-up runners were used a lot.
“Top to bottom, it’s coming together,” Maughan said of her batting lineup. “Liberty being able to come to the plate and mix it up with a slap and a bunt, kept defense on their toes and good things happened.”
Braelynn Anderson went the distance in the circle for the Mustangs, striking out seven, walking one and hitting one batter.
“Braelynn just got better and better as the game went on,” Maughan said.
Sky View finished with 12 hits. Tawnee Lundahl, Presley Jensen, Schwartz, Davis and Riley Beckstead each had two. Schwartz and Davis each had three RBI, and Lundahl scored three times.
The Bobcats used four pitchers, who combined to strike out five, walk five and hit three batters.
OTHER GAMES
There were two non-region games involving Region 11 teams. Green Canyon lost at 6A Layton, 12-11, and Bear River blanked 6A Bingham, 3-0.
At Layton, the Wolves (7-17) had the lead going to the bottom of the seventh, but the Lancers (5-11) scored two runs to win. In fact, Green Canyon held a 10-3 lead going to the bottom of the fourth.
The Wolves finished with 13 hits and had nine errors. The Lancers had 11 hits and four errors.
Abby Hansen was 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs and two triples for the Wolves. Rylee Ericson was 3 for 4. Delaynie Justesen had three RBI.
At Garland, the Bears (19-5) scored all three of their runs in the third inning against the Miners (16-4). It was a pitcher’s duel as Bear River had four hits and Bingham had two. Emma Harrow went the distance in the circle for the win.
