NORTH LOGAN — Friday was a good lesson in playing until the last out.
Several times it seemed like the game between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon was over as each side had a chance. But it was not.
The Mustangs and Wolves played a full seven innings of softball through snow, wind and sunshine. The game lasted more than two-and-a-half hours in chilly conditions. In the end, Mountain Crest left with a wild 15-13 Region 11 win.
“We were chomping at the bit to play, so we will take the cold,” Mustang head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “... I saw some good team chemistry today. It was good to see that because it has been missing.”
Green Canyon head coach Daisy Karren had similar thoughts: “That was a wild one. ... We had some crucial errors, but I saw the girls not give up.”
The Mustangs (2-8, 1-3 region) built a 12-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth. They needed just three outs to end the game early and get out of the cold.
The Wolves (4-6, 1-3) had other thoughts. The hosts rallied for 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth and suddenly it was a game again.
“We’ve been working on confidence in the box,” Karren said. “We know they are awesome hitters. It was good to get some momentum and confidence. We can hit the ball and make things happen. It was a really good team effort. They just went out and gave their best for the team. It was awesome to see how they rallied around each other.”
After getting out the top of the sixth unscathed, Green Canyon proceeded to rally, plating three runs in the bottom sixth to take its first lead of the game, 13-12.
In the top of the seventh, the Wolves were down to needing just one out to complete an improbable comeback victory. Third baseman Carly Rindlisbacher fielded a ground ball cleanly and threw to first. The throw was a bit off and Mustang hitter Autumn White was safe.
That’s all Mountain Crest seemed to need to get the momentum back. An RBI double by Abby Nelson was followed by RBI singles by Reagan Jensen and Sage Walker. The Mustangs went from collapsing to scoring three runs to regain the lead.
“There are a lot of places in that game where we could have decided it was over and rolled over,” Maughan said. “But at the end of the day, a W is a W. ... We got some clutch hits when we needed them and some clutch base running.”
The Wolves got back-to-back infield singles from Brooklyn Curtis and Delaynie Justesen to put the pressure back on the Mustang defense with one out. However relief pitcher Aspen Leishman was able to entice two ground outs to end the game much to the relief of the Mountain Crest faithful.
“We had to realize that we wanted it,” Leishman said. “We really needed a win. I feel like we are good at digging deep in the late innings this year. ... I just wanted to give it my all when I’m pitching.”
In the only other region game Friday, Bear River blanked Logan in five innings, 10-0. Sky View was supposed to host Ridgeline, but the game was moved to Monday.
The Mustangs seemed to be cruising for four-and-a-half innings. They scored two runs in the first frame thanks in a large part to a pair of Green Canyon errors and a an RBI single by White. The Wolves had seven errors for the game.
Mountain Crest plated five more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to build its 12-0 lead. Walker had an RBI double to start the scoring in the third as the Wolves had two more errors. A two-run double by Celina Laughery was followed by a double steal where speed-up runner Dani Alexander scored and then White had an RBI single to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth, Izzy Laughery started the scoring for the Mustangs with an RBI double to the gap in left center and scored on an RBI single from Kennedy Peapealalo. Speed-up runner Liberty Rasmussen scored on a double steal. Leishman capped off the fifth with a two-run dinger on the first pitch she saw over the fence in left center.
“I just swung hard and wanted to hit the ball hard,” Leishman said. “I hope this win gives us some momentum for the rest of region.”
With starter Braelynn Anderson seemingly keeping the Green Canyon batters in check, it looked like the game would end early, Anderson had seven strikeouts, walked one and allowed just five hits going into the bottom of the fifth.
“We came out swinging the bat,” Maughan said. “We were tough on defense and Braelynn was pitching great. But props to Green Canyon. They started putting the ball in play.”
The Wolves would send 16 batters to the plate in the fifth and eventually chase Anderson from the game. Abby Hansen began the big inning with a single for Green Canyon. Bailey Taylor followed with a single, and the Wolves started to gain confidence.
“Once we got going, they gained some confidence,” Karren said. “I’m really proud of them for turning it around after being down 12 runs and not giving up. That is what we are going to take away from today.”
Hansen scored the first run on a RBI single by Kylie Olsen. The second came on a wild pitch. The Mustangs would commit their only error of the inning, but it allowed the Wolves to start gaining momentum. Kennedy Conan had an RBI single, followed by a bases-loaded two-run single by Justesen.
“Once they (Wolves) got on her (Anderson) it got out of hand real quick,” Maughan said.
Anderson struck out two batters, but the rally didn’t waver. In her second at-bat, Hanseh had an RBI single, followed by a double from Bailey and a two-run single from Olsen. Rylee Ericson had an RBI double, and Conan finished off the big inning with a RBI single to pull the hosts within 12-11.
The Mustangs finished with 17 hits as Leishman had four. White had three, as did Walker. Nine Mountain Crest players recorded at least one hit and 10 players scored.
The Wolves recorded 21 hits as Hansen and Taylor each had four apiece. Curtis and Justesen each had three hits.
At Garland, the Bears (8-2, 3-1) jumped on the Grizzlies (4-7, 0-4) early with two runs in the bottom of the first. Bear River would end up scoring in all five innings, platting three in the second and fourth.
Logan was held to two hits from Emma Bracken, who also drew a base on balls, and Kierra Laing.
The Bears finished with 11 hits. Kaya Towne led the way with three base knocks, three RBI, two runs and a triple. Bear River had three triples and two doubles in the game. Kate Dahle struck out 12 to earn the win in the circle.
