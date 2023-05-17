...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Mountain Crest right fielder Dani Alexander catches a fly ball against Ridgeline on Wednesday in Millcreek.
MILLCREEK — After getting shutout in the first game of bracket play at the 4A Softball State Championship, the Mustangs responded in a great way.
Eighth-seeded Mountain Crest lives to play another day. For the first time in some time, the Mustangs will be playing on the second day of bracket play.
“I was worried about a let down after the first game,” MC head coach Courtney Maughan said. “But they did a good job of keeping heads on straight and rallying together.”
The Mustangs (13-14) were roughed up by top-seeded Ridgeline in the first game of the day, 9-0. That left Mountain Crest in a must-win situation against Crimson Cliffs. In a battle of the Mustangs, the ones from Cache Valley came out on top 9-3.
“We needed to get the mindset in there that we were not done yet,” MC’s Aspen Leishman said. “We don’t want to be done. We brought each other up and said, let’s hit the ball. It was good to get our energy back.”
The Mountain Crest coach started planting a seed of bouncing back before the Ridgeline game was even over.
“When we were down in the first game and running out of time to come back, I basically told them we are playing a second game whether we win or lose, so we might as well use this game to prepare for the next one,” Maughan said. “We came out a lot stronger in the second game.”
It was a wild one between Mountain Crest and Crimson Cliffs over the first three innings as the lead changed hands four times. With the game knotted at 3-3, the northern Mustangs made a move in the fifth.
Braelynn Anderson and Leishman began the frame with back-to-back singles. A RBI sacrifice fly by Autumn White broke the tie. Celina Laughery drew a walk and stole second, setting up a two-run single by Sage Walker. Mountain Crest took a 6-3 lead and stayed in front.
The northern Mustangs added three insurance runs in the seventh. Laughery had a RBI single, Kennedy Peapealalo had an RBI ground out and Reagan Jensen had an RBI single for the final run of the game.
Leishman then enticed a fly out from the circle, struck out a batter, gave up a single and finished the game with her sixth K of the game. She walked three and allowed just six hits. The junior also was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3, scoring three times and drawing a walk.
“She (Leishman) was super, super strong,” Maughan said. “She wants it so bad.”
Walker also had three hits, as Mountain Crest finished with 13 base knocks for the game. Laughery had two hits and two RBI, while White had a two-run double early in the game.
“We had a lot of girls get some big hits,” Maughan said. “Now we need to come out tomorrow and play our same good defense, have our pitchers hit their spots and go to the plate with the intention of hitting the ball, not wanting to hit the ball.”
Against the Riverhawks, the Mustangs finished with four hits by Izzy Laughery, Anderson, White and Celina Laughery. Mountain Crest stranded two on base several times.
Now Mountain Crest turns its attention to fourth-seeded Snow Canyon. Those two play Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. with the winner getting a shot at Ridgeline at 12:30 p.m.
“None of us have made it to the second day at state, so this is good,” Leishman said. “I feel like we need to realize we can play with these teams. When we play as a team, we beat teams that are good. We need to play hard and together. We want to stay here. It’s state.”
