HYRUM — Hitting can be contagious.
The Mustangs feel they are in a better place when it comes to stepping into the batter’s box. Friday’s game against the Bobcats in a Region 11 softball game was proof. Mountain Crest recorded at least one hit in the six innings they got to swing and scored runs in five of those innings.
The result was a 10-3 victory against Sky View on a nice sunny afternoon.
“I think the Ridgeline game just sparked us,” Mustang second baseman Emma Child said. “We’ve kept it going and been doing amazing. We have been playing really good. We are at our peak right now.”
As the regular season winds down, Mountain Crest (11-13, 4-5 region) seems to be gaining some momentum. The Mustangs have won four in a row and in two setbacks before the winning streak played tough opponents close.
“We really feel like the momentum turned last week in our Green Canyon game and even in the loss to Ridgeline, because we still played a great ball game,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “We’ve just been climbing since then.”
Seven different Mustangs recorded a hit Friday as Mountain Crest finished with 14 as a team. Child, Kennedy Peapealalo and Aspen Leishman each had three base knocks apiece. Teagan Hall had two, coming up with a double and a two-run home run.
“I was proud of them,” Maughan said. “We hit well all the way through the lineup today. What I loved the most is we had quality at bats.”
“At practice we have worked a lot on my stance,” Child said. “I have focused on going straight instead of dropping by back shoulder. It was awesome and helped a ton.”
The Mustangs also got a good outing out of pitcher Braelynn Anderson, who went the distance. She allowed eight hits, struck out one and walked one. Mountain Crest did commit three errors, but recovered each time and didn’t let them cause problems.
“Braelynn did a great job, one of her better games,” Maughan said. “She did an awesome job. We had a great defense behind her today. ... We made enough of the big plays to make up for the errors.”
Seven different Bobcats had a hit, led by Skylee Haramoto with two, including a double. Tawnee Lundahl threw five innings, and Cambria Davis finished the game.
“Mountain Crest is a tough team defensively,” SV assistant coach Vanessa Hall said. “We had some hard hits, but right at somebody. We couldn’t find the holes. It was kind of an off day for us, but give credit to Mountain Crest. They played well today.”
Bobcat head coach Amanda Robinson was at her son’s baseball game for Senior Day.
The Bobcats had a chance to score first, picking up two hits in the top of the first frame. However, Mountain Crest right fielder Autumn White came up throwing on the second single and got the ball to catcher Hall for an easy tag out at home.
“We had some nice defensive plays today,” Maughan said.
Then the Mustangs scored twice in the bottom of the first. Hall took a 2-0 pitch out of the park with Child on base. The hosts would lead the rest of the way.
“I’m super excited; I love this team,” Child said. “Right now, we just seem like more of a team. It’s awesome.”
Mountain Crest didn’t score in the second inning, but then proceeded to score in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
“It seemed like every inning we had a couple of runs,” said Child, who scored three runs. “It was awesome.”
The Bobcats did tie the game up in the top of the third. Doubles by Chloe White, Haramoto and Mika Schwartz led to two runs.
Mountain Crest responded with three runs in its side of the frame. Child had a leadoff single, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch. Leishman had an RBI single up the middle, and White hit a RBI sacrifice fly to give the hosts a 5-2 lead.
The Mustangs would just keep pulling away.
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action Friday, Bear River wrapped up the title with a 7-4 win over Ridgeline. Green Canyon rallied with a big fourth inning to end its contest with Logan early in a 17-2 victory.
At Garland, the Bears (24-3, 10-0) capped off a perfect league season by handing the Riverhawks (20-5, 7-2) just their fifth loss of the season. Bear River trailed for more than half the game. Entering the bottom of the fifth, the Bears were down 4-2. Then the hosts came to life and plated five runs in the fifth to take the lead and never relinquished it.
Bear River finished with 4 hits as five Bears had multiple base knocks. Carlee Miller led the way with three hits, scored twice and had a double. McCall Maxfield had two hits, including a home run. Kate Dahle went the distance in the circle, striking out 10, walking one and allowing seven hits.
Adi Hansen, Brinn Anderson and Kenzee Hale each had two hits for Ridgeline. Markessa Jensen and Shelby Blankenship combined to strike out three and did not allow a walk. Ridgeline had four errors.
At North Logan, the Wolves (14-11, 3-6) also found themselves behind at home a the Grizzlies (3-18, 0-8) took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the third. Green Canyon tied the game in the third and then exploded for 15 runs in the fourth to end the contest.
Annika Eborn was in the circle for the Wolves and allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one. She also scored twice and had two RBIs. Green Canyon had eight hits from six different players, while drawing 10 bases on balls as eight different Wolves drew a walk. Abby Hansen and Rylee Ericson each had two hits. Bailey Taylor scored three times, and Kennedy Conan and Ericson each had a double.
Logan’s Jess Robison and Tonika Gillmore had the two lone hits. Robison also scored and had an RBI. The Grizzlies committed six errors.