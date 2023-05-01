It was a busy weekend for Region 11 softball teams and a many others as well.
The Cache Invitational was held on Saturday where schools participating play four games. All six Region 11 schools took part, with Mountain Crest going 4-0 as the top team from the region.
Ridgeline and Bear River both went 3-1, while Green Canyon finished with a 1-3 record. Sky View had some tough-luck games, as did Logan. The Bobcats went 0-3-1, while the Grizzlies went 0-4.
As the final week of region play got underway Monday with a make-up game between Sky View and Bear River. The Bears held the Bobcats to two hits and picked up a 6-1 win in Garland to slide into second place in the region standings.
Bear River (17-5, 6-2 region) finished with 12 hits, including a double, a triple and a home run from Aubree Fry in the third inning with a runner on base. Bella Douglas was perfect at the plate at 4 for 4, and Kate Dahle got the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts, two walks and the two hits.
Sky View (10-8-1, 5-2) had singles from Skylee Haramoto and Kaylee Eskelsen. Haramoto led off the fourth with a single, moved to second when Mika Schwartz drew a walk and reached third on a wild pitch. She came home on an RBI ground out by Cambria Davis. That cut the deficit to 4-1.
Tawnee Lundahl took the loss in the circle for the Bobcats. She struck out three and walked two.
In other action Monday, Ridgeline hosted 5A Box Elder in a night game in Millville. It took nine innings to decide a winner, as the Riverhawks came out on top 7-6 when Karli Gowen bunted Adi Hansen home with the bases loaded.
Ridgeline (18-3) had to rally in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings against the Bees (15-6). Anne Wallace led off with a solo home run, and Ellie Pond followed with a double. Pond would eventually score on a RBI single by Goewn to tie the game at 6-6.
Wallace had two home runs and three hits for the game, The sophomore now has 20 homers for the season, which once again extended her school record for a season. Abbie Banning also had a home run, and finished with two hits.
Ridgeline used three pitchers.
The Mustangs (8-11) have a lot of momentum from Saturday. They picked up victories against Morgan (13-5), Herriman (7-5), Wasatch (4-0) and Highland (7-6).
Mountain Crest was led by Aspen Leishman, who had nine hits total in the four games, including two home runs and two doubles. She also pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and came in to finish another, getting one K. Izzy Laughery also came up big with seven hits, a home run and a double.
Braelyn Anderson started in the circle in three games, striking out a total of 23. The Mustangs had 39 hits in the four games.
After an opening loss, the Riverhawks got rolling and picked up several big wins against strong competition. Ridgeline lost to Herriman, 11-3, then bounced back to beat Wasatch (14-2), Uintah (8-5) and Grantsville (5-3), arguably the top team in 3A at now 22-3. The Cowboys had a 15-game winning streak snapped. They handed Bear River its lone loss on Saturday, 1-0.
The Riverhawks were led by Wallace at the plate as she finished Saturday with seven hits, which included four home runs and two doubles. She had 12 RBI, including seven against Morgan. Wallace has 18 home runs on the season, which extends the school record for dingers in a season. Pond had six hits, including two triples an a double. Addy Hess and Shelby Blankenship each pitched two games.
Green Canyon (6-13) opened with a 9-7 win against Viewmont, then dropped games to Morgan (4-2), Highland (19-2) and Wasatch (5-1). Rylee Ericson had two doubles and pitched three of the games, including the win. Six different Wolves had multiple hits over the four games.
Sky View (10-8-1) ran out of time against Fremont, so the game ended in a 9-9 tie. The Bobcats lost games to Weber (11-1), Stansbury (9-6) and Box Elder (11-3).
Logan (6-15) dropped all four of its games. The Grizzlies lost to Hunter (22-9), Wasatch (9-2), Viewmont (15-5) and Morgan (9-8).
