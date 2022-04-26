NORTH LOGAN – Both teams came out swinging Tuesday afternoon.
The visitors were able to connect a little more than the hosts. Mountain Crest took the early lead against Green Canyon and stayed there for a 7-4 Region 11 softball victory.
“We’ve been hitting a lot in practice,” Mustang catcher Teagan Hall said. “We were trying to attack more when we are up to bat.”
Hall quickly let her presence be known in the top of the first inning. With two outs, the senior stepped to the plate and deposited the first pitch she saw over the fence in left field for a solo dinger, giving the Mustangs (7-11, 3-4 region) the early 1-0 lead.
“I’ve been working on my stance a lot in practice,” Hall said. “I’ve been in a slump, so it felt good to get a level swing in and have it go. It felt really good. I was just looking for a strike and taking it where it was pitched.”
Hall went on to have three hits as did Aspen Leishman. The Mustangs finished with 12 hits on the day.
“We have been hitting a lot in the (batting) cage and thrown a lot of live BP,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “We went into this game thinking to hit the pitch before you give anybody a chance to take it away from you. … Aspen hit the ball hard today.”
The Wolves (10-8, 2-4) finished with eight hits. Abby Hansen and Annika Eborn led the way with two each. Four costly errors loomed large for Green Canyon.
“We just made some little mistakes and couldn’t finish,” Wolves head coach Daisy Karren said. “We really did play well enough to keep ourselves in that ball game. We need to execute a few more plays and maybe get a few more hits to drop. We were aggressive in the box and I liked that we hit the ball hard.”
Eborn gave up the first-inning homer to Hall, but only needed nine pitches to get out of the opening frame and seven to retire the Mustangs in the second. She would strike out four and not issue a walk. She hit a solo homer in the fifth.
“Annika pitched really well,” Karren said. “She did her job. We just need to make a couple more plays defensively.”
The third was the undoing for the hosts. Mountain Crest would score three runs on just two hits as the Wolves committed three errors.
Hall tallied her second hit, an RBI blooper to center field and reached second on a throw home. She stole third and then nearly got thrown out. On a ground ball to the pitcher, Hall started home expecting the throw to go to first. However, Eborn turned to hold the runner before throwing to first and noticed Hall off the bag and threw to third. Hall was in a pickle, but after running back and forth several times, broke to get back to third and was safe.
“I like to be aggressive on the bases,” Hall said. “I knew I couldn’t get out because we needed that run, so I just mentally knew I had to be safe. I probably got off the base further than I should have.”
Leishman would then hit a two-run single to left, giving the Mustangs a 4-0 lead.
“I have all the trust in the world in her (Hall),” Maughan said.
The Wolves got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. A sacrifice fly by Eborn brought the first run home, and then Rylee Ericson doubled and scored on a single by Kennedy Conan.
But after having their lead cut in half, the Mustangs went back to work in the top of the fourth. Celina Laughery had an RBI double, and came home on a hit by Hall to give Mountain Crest a 6-2 lead.
The Mustangs had two of their three errors in the bottom of the fourth, and the Wolves cashed in for a run.
Mountain Crest opened the fifth with three straight singles, the final one by Autumn White, scoring Leishman. The Mustangs were done scoring, but had a big enough lead.
The Wolves got the home run from Eborn, but then went down in order in the sixth as Mustang pitcher Braelyn Anderson needed just seven pitches to retire the side. Anderson also only needed seven pitches in the seventh, facing four batters to end the game.
“We just need to continue to be mentally tough through seven innings,” Hall said. “If we can do that, we will be good.”
“The defense was pretty solid today,” Maughan said. “We made some great plays. Autumn ran up and caught that last pop up. That was a great play for the last out.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
The league leaders had no trouble Tuesday staying at the top. Ridgeline took care of Sky View, 11-0, in five innings, while Bear River rolled past Logan, 15-0.
At Millville, It was a tight game for three innings. Then the Riverhawks (13-3, 5-1) blew it open against the Bobcats (8-9, 1-4). The hosts scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to push their lead to 11-0.
Sky View could never get anything going offensively against Ridgeline starter Markessa Jensen and the Riverhawk defense. Jensen struck out six, walked three and allowed just one hit to Mika Schwartz.
Brinn Anderson and Anne Wallace each had two hits for Ridgeline. Anderson’s base knocks were a double and triple as she had three RBIs. Wallace had two RBIs. Ellie Pond hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Jensen helped her cause with a triple at the plate.
The Riverhawks finished with eight hits and did not commit an error. The Bobcats had four errors.
At Garland, the Bears (16-3, 7-0) remained atop the region standings with another shutout. The Grizzlies (3-11, 0-5) are still looking for their first league win.