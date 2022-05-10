It was the final Region 11 softball game of the season and ended with smiles, tears and lots of hugs.
In a make-up game because of bad weather last week, Mountain Crest made a second trip to Logan High on Tuesday. This time the sun was out and there was hardly a cloud in the sky. A cool breeze was all the players had to deal with, which is not much compared to what they have endured this spring.
It was Senior Day for the Grizzlies, who honored these about to graduate after the game. Mountain Crest overcame a slow start and ended the game in five innings with a 14-0 victory.
“It was a fun game that we could just relax, play softball and get our bats swinging again,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “We had a tough loss yesterday (a non-region loss to Bonneville). We had some good swings, but couldn’t get it to go anywhere with the wind.”
The Mustangs (12-14, 5-5 region) hope it was enough to get a home game in the first round of the state playoffs. The 4A brackets will be announced Wednesday morning at 9 o’clock. They are based on RPI.
“We’re kind of in limbo right now,” Maughan said. “We have been bouncing between eight and 10, so we will see. We are crossing our fingers we are at eight.”
The top three teams get byes, while fourth through eighth will get to host first-round games.
The Grizzlies (3-20, 0-10) know they will be on the road somewhere, but enjoyed a day where they felt more competitive and then shared the love of teammates and coaching staff that has been patient with trying to teach the game to many newcomers. Seniors were honored, tears flowed and there were many hugs. The Mountain Crest seniors were also honored.
“I’m extremely proud of these girls and all of the hard work they’ve put in this season,” Logan head coach Lexi Hatch said. “They’ve come a long way and have trusted us as coaches and have come together as teammates. There’s never been a group of girls that have had more spirit and love for each other. I’m very proud to be their coach.”
In fact, the Grizzlies came out and with Kat Leto in the circle, retired the Mustang side to begin the game in the top of the first. A strikeout and two alert snags by third baseman Lily Niusulu on line outs had the hosts batting after just 12 pitches.
In the bottom of the first, Abbey Hart got on base after the lone error of the game by Mountain Crest. The Grizzlies could not take advantage.
Logan also had its chances in the bottom of the second when Brielle Bodily and Brinlie Gentile had back-to-back singles with two outs. Like in the first, Mustang hurler Aspen Leishman ended the threat with a strikeout. Those would be the lone hits of the game for Logan as Leishman struck out seven and did not issue a walk.
“The curve ball was working a little bit, and then I was just working inside and outside,” Leishman said. “I go out there thinking I have to win every pitch. That’s what coach says, so I go out there with that mentality.”
After not getting anything done in the first, Mountain Crest plated four runs on four hits and a Grizzly error in the top of the second. After an RBI single by Kennedy Peapealalo, Leishman took a 0-1 pitch and cleared the fence in left for a two-run blast.
“I was just waiting for my pitch,” Leishman said.
Autumn White made it 4-0 with a double, then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch.
In the top of the third, the Mustangs added three more runs. All came with two outs. White had a RBI single, followed by a two-run double by Savannah Peterson to make it 7-0.
Leishman enticed three straight ground outs in the bottom of the third, all of them coming right back at her. The sophomore needed just eight pitches to get out of the inning.
“She (Leishman) hasn’t pitched for a few days,” Maughan said. “We’ve needed players in spots, which puts Leishman at short. It was nice to see her step in and pitch like she hasn’t missed a beat.”
The Mustangs really broke the game open in the top of the fourth. They scored six runs on three hits and three Grizzly errors. With the bases loaded, Gabby Pedry drew a base on balls. Pedry was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate on Tuesday, drew two other bases on balls and scored four runs.
“She (Pedry) is one of my most disciplined batters,” Maughan said. “She will wait until she gets the pitch she wants. If she gets a good pitch, she is going to put it in play.”
Most of the Mountain Crest runs in the fourth came from the errors. Nataly Bitterman did have an RBI single.
Leishman struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth.
The Mustangs tacked on one more run in the top of the fifth when Pedry singled and was brought home on an RBI double by Reagan Jensen.
Logan went down in order in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Mountain Crest finished with 12 hits as nine different players recorded a base knock. Celina Laughery, Pedry and White had two hits each. Nine different Mustangs also scored a run.
Now Mountain Crest turns its attention to the playoffs.
“I think we are ready for state,” Leishman said. “As ready as we'll ever be. I feel like we have found what’s working. We are hitting good, so here we go.”
OTHER GAMES
Three other Cache Valley teams were in action Tuesday. Green Canyon and Sky View played non-league games and lost, while Preston lost in its district tournament to Century, 7-4.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (13-14) played host to 5A Stansbury and fell 9-7. The Stallions (14-10) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to edge Sky View.
“It was a pretty good game,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We just got beat.”
Trailing 4-1 going to the bottom of the third, the Bobcats brought home five runs to take the lead. It was knotted at 6-6 going to the seventh. Six errors in the game proved costly for the Bobcats.
Skylee Haramoto, Cambria Davis and Carlee Watterson each had two hits for the hosts. Haramoto had a double and a home run, while Davis also had a homer. Preslie Jensen and Watterson had doubles.
At Bountiful, 5A Viewmont hosted Green Canyon and had a big second and fifth inning, which helped the Vikings cruise to a 13-3 win in five innings. Viewmont (14-10) took advantage of six errors by the Wolves (14-13) and six walks. The Vikings outhit Green Canyon, 6-4.
Kylie Olson had two of the four hits by the Wolves and also had two RBIs. Abby Hansen and Bailey Taylor had the other two hits.
At Pocatello, Idaho, the Indians (3-16) out hit the Diamondbacks (8-11), 11-7, but just couldn’t get runners home. Preston trailed the entire game, scoring its four runs over the final three innings.
Kendall Keller, Sydni Kleverly and Kentli Archibald each had two hits for Preston.