MILLVILLE – With a stretch of 11 games in nine days beginning, the Riverhawks certainly got off to a great start Thursday.
In a Region 11 make-up game, Ridgeline jumped on Logan early and ended it quickly. The Riverhawks plated 10 runs in the first inning and soared to a 16-0 win in three innings.
“I don’t care who we are playing or what the score is, we will decide when we throttle back,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “The kids need to play as hard as they can play.”
The Riverhawks (14-3, 6-1 region) will travel to Mountain Crest Friday and then host Fremont, Skyridge, Uintah and Farmington as part of the Cache Valley Invite. Action begins at 8 a.m.
“Those are some first-place teams (in higher classifications), so it’s about as tough of an invite as we have ever played,” Anderson said. “We are going to go 15 deep.”
On Thursday, Shelby Blankenship got the opportunity to start in the circle and needed just 12 pitches to get out of the first inning. After giving up two hits early in the second frame, she was visited by Anderson.
“We were talking about pitch selection,” Blankenship said. “He (Anderson) basically told me to wake up and throw my faster stuff a little bit more.”
The Riverhawk junior responded by striking out the next two Grizzly batters. Blankenship went on to strike out six, issue no walks and allow just the two hits for the win.
“I liked how she (Blankenship) threw it after we talked,” Anderson said. “It was nice to see the catcher and pitcher make an adjustment. This year we are letting the kids call the game. We are putting pressure on them and they have to own what they are doing.”
Playing behind Markessa Jensen, Blankenship relishes any chance she gets to pitch.
“I know my team is behind, especially with how good of an infield and outfield we have,” Blankenship said. “I’m confident they are going to be there to back me up. … I’m always ready to go in and pumped up. I want the best for Markessa, because she is amazing and I love her. I’ve got to be ready because I never know when I’m going in.”
Blankenship had more than enough run support. Ridgeline sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. The top of the lineup all drew walks to juice the bags. Jensen, who played at first on Thursday, came to the plate and ripped the first pitch she saw for a three-run triple to the fence in right center. The scoring had just begun.
“What I like are those walks are an unselfish at bat,” Anderson said. “They were not swinging at things they are not supposed to be swinging at.”
Kenzee Hale took an 0-1 pitch and sent it over the fence in center field to make it 5-0. After a single by Abbie Banning, Anne Wallace smashed a 3-1 pitch over the center field fence for a two-run bomb. With two outs, lead off hitter Adi Hansen came up to bat again, singled and promptly stole second. The speedster then scored from second on a bunt single by Brinn Anderson.
Capping off the scoring in the opening frame was another long ball. Ellie Pond sent a screamer by the center fielder and to the fence. Pond just kept running and slid safely into home for a two-run inside-the-park homer.
The Riverhawks added six more runs in the sixth. The only error of the game by the Grizzlies (3-12, 0-6) proved costly, as the hosts scored six runs after a dropped fly in deep center. Karli Gowen had an RBI double to left and scored on an infield single by Hansen. Pond capped the scoring with her second dinger of the game, this time sending a three-run homer over the fence in left.
“She has some work to do, but I love her approach,” coach Anderson said of Pond. “For her to wheel it around there, I love what she is doing at the plate. That is 10 home runs on the season and I don’t know if I’ve had a kid with double digit home runs in a 22-game season.”
Ridgeline finished with 10 hits with six being for extra bases. Logan had two singles by Lily Niusulu and Allie Griffin.
OTHER GAMES
Preston hosted Blackfoot in a twinbill Thursday dropping both, 15-4 and 21-9.
In the first game, the Indians (4-11) held a 4-2 lead going into the fifth. The Broncos (14-4) were able to score three in the fifth, three in the sixth and then seven in the seventh. Blackfoot had 15 hits to Preston’s five.
In the second game, the visitors jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning and added four more in the second. Trailing 11-2 going to the bottom of the fifth, the Indians made it interesting by scoring six runs to get back in the game.
However, the Broncos kept scoring and put up another seven runs in the seventh. Blackfoot had 25 hits to Preston’s 13.
Raegan Hansen had a triple and a home run to lead Preston. Carlie Madsen recorded a double and a triple. Kendall Keller had a double.