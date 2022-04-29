HYRUM — It was much more competitive the second time around.
Mountain Crest put up a fight against Ridgeline in Region 11 softball action Friday afternoon. In the end, the Riverhawks were able to keep in contention for the league title with an 11-6 win.
“I loved that game,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “I would 10 times rather play a game like that than the first time we played them (Mustangs). It was super competitive. It’s better for both of us heading into state. They did really good.”
The first time these two teams met, the Riverhawks (15-3, 7-1 region) cruised to a 12-0 win in five innings. While the Mustangs (7-12, 3-5) never led, they did keep the pressure on the visitors.
“We played a heck of a ball game, much better than we played them the first time,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “A couple of things go our way, and it’s a whole different ball game.”
Ridgeline also kept the heat on the hosts. After not scoring in the first inning, the Riverhawks scored in the next six. They finished with 16 hits as all nine batters in the lineup recorded at least one base knock.
“We talk about answering all the time,” Anderson said. “We answered every inning except the first inning. We left a few runners on, but they (Mustangs) made some good defensive plays and competed really well. Courtnee coached a great game.”
Hitting in the eight spot, Kate Leishman was a bright spot for Ridgeline with three hits. She also had two RBIs as seven different Riverhawk players recorded an RBI and seven scored at least a run.
“I’ve been in a bit of a slump lately, but been working on it,” Leishman said. “I’ve tried to have a different mindset. I’ve been working hard, as has the rest of the team.”
Markessa Jensen also had three hits, two of them doubles. Brinn Anderson, Anne Wallace and Abbie Banning each had two hits apiece. Ellie Pond, Wallace, Banning and Leishman each had two RBIs. Both of Brinn Anderson’s hits were doubles.
“We have a lot of girls that can perform,” Leishman said. “We have back ups that can too. ... It’s good to see everyone performing. Today was fun.”
The Mustangs, who committed five errors, finished with eight hits and stranded eight base runners. Teagan Hall, Kennedy Peapealalo and Aspen Leishman each had two hits for the hosts.
“Teagan is a heck of a ball player,” Maughan said.
Despite the errors, the Mustangs made some stellar plays on defense. Hall made several at catcher, which didn’t go unnoticed by the Riverhawks.
“Teagan (Hall) controlled the game from their side,” coach Anderson said. “She is a tough competitor.”
A suicide squeeze bunt by Wallace was executed to perfection to get the scoring started as speed-up runner Allie Williams broke for home in the top of the second. Leishman then had her “really lucky” RBI blooper to right to score Wallace. Ridgeline added a run in the third when Brinn Anderson doubled and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Kenzee Hale.
Trailing 3-0 going to the bottom of the third, the Mustangs needed some momentum. A walk, a Ridgeline error and one swing of the bat by Gabby Pedry tied the game up. Pedry blasted the first pitch she saw over the fence in left.
“A big play in the game was Gabby Pedry’s hit,” coach Anderson said. “I thought the game was heading to a place where it could have got ugly like last time. She came up big with a big hit.”
The homer certainly livened up the home crowd.
“That was the moment when we decided, we can play,” Maughan said. “We can hang with this team. I think we did a good job hanging with them the rest of the game.”
A two-run single by Pond, scoring Ava Howell and Adi Hansen in the top of the fourth put the Riverhawks in front again. They stayed there the rest of the way.
The Riverhawks got a two-run bomb over the left field fence by Banning in the fifth to build a 7-6 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs fought back with three doubles by Hall, Peapealalo and Aspen Leishman. Mountain Crest scored twice to get within 7-6.
Ridgeline answered by scoring a pair of runs in the sixth and another pair in the seventh. RBI doubles by Brinn Anderson and Jensen highlighted the seventh.
“We had some big hits when we needed them,” coach Anderson said. “It’s hard to identify the biggest. It was important for us to get those last runs.”
Jensen went the distance in the circle for Ridgeline to get the win. She struck out five, walked one and hit two batters.
Braelynn Anderson took the loss for Mountain Crest in the circle. She struck out two and did not issue a walk.
Both the Riverhawks and Mustangs will now play host to four other schools Saturday in the Cache Valley Invite.
“We are going to pick up right where we left off today and roll through tomorrow,” Maughan said.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Sky View had no trouble with Logan, winning 22-0 in three innings. League-leading Bear River took care of Green Canyon, 8-0.
At Logan, the Bobcats (9-9, 2-4) pounced early, scoring 13 runs in the top of the first inning. The Grizzlies (3-13, 0-7) could never recover.
Sky View had 21 hits and used three pitchers, who combined for six strikeouts. They held Logan to one hit, a single by Abbey Hart.
Six Bobcats had multiple hits with Tawnee Lundahl leading the way with four. Cambria Davis and Morgan Hernandez each had three, while Skylee Haramoto, Preslie Jensen and Rylie Beckstead each had two. All three of Davis’ hits were doubled as she finished with four RBIs and scored three times. Lundahl and Haramoto each scored four times.
At North Logan, the Bears (18-3, 8-0) allowed just one hit to the Wolves (10-9, 2-5) and jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings. Bear River finished with nine hits and did not commit an error.
Green Canyon got its lone base knock from Rylee Ericson. The Wolves had four errors in the game.
REGION BASEBALL
There were two region games Friday and each were tight contests. Ridgeline was able to complete the sweep of Green Canyon with a thrilling 10-9 win in eight innings. Mountain Crest handed Bear River just its second league loss of the season, 4-2.
At Millville, it was a wild one between the Riverhawks (15-6, 10-2) and Wolves (10-11, 3-8). There was only one inning where neither team scored, and that was the seventh with the game knotted at 8-8. In fact, five of the innings both teams were able to push a run across.
“It was crazy one,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “It was a really good game.”
In the top of the eighth, Green Canyon’s Zack Geertsen hit a lead off single and eventually scored on a passed ball with two outs. A second Wolf tried to come home but was tagged out later in the inning.
Trailing by a run heading to the bottom of the eighth, the Riverhawks got an RBI single by Trey Purser to tie the game. With two outs and the bases loaded, Easton Dahlke hit a walk-off single to right.
The Riverhawks finished with 16 hits, including a grand slam by Carter Gill in the third. Purser had five hits and four RBI to lead the hit parade. Dahlke finished with three base knocks, and Kadeyn Miller had two doubles.
The Wolves were led by Geertsen with four hits, three runs and two RBI. Ryker Ericson had three hits, and Tracesen Jensen added two hits.
At Hyrum, the Bears (17-5, 10-2) scored in the top of the first, but the Mustangs (11-10, 9-3) answered with a run in the bottom of the fist frame. Mountain Crest took the lead for good by platting two runs in the second and adding an insurance run in the third.
The Mustangs had four timely hits and did not commit an error. Bear River finished with nine hits and had two errors.
“It was nice to get a couple of timely hits today and take advantage of some walks and hit by pitches,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “Andrew Nielsen and Kaden Deeter each had a bit hit and stolen bases that led to us scoring runs.
“Rilee Maddock worked out of some tough jams on the mound. Getting out of the first inning bases loaded jam and only allowing one run was huge.”