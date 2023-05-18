Seeding held true at the 4A Softball State Championship.
At least through Thursday.
For the second straight year it will be an all-Region 11 title series. Top-seeded and defending 4A champ Ridgeline advanced Thursday at the Cottonwood Softball Complex in Millcreek after a 13-0 win against another region foe, Mountain Crest. Second-seeded Bear River took care of Cedar, 10-1, to move into the best-of-three series, which will begin Friday.
“It doesn’t matter who we are playing in the championship series,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “We just wanted to get there. Now we are in the series, and it doesn’t matter what our record against Bear River is. Right now we are 0-0 and have to go play a three-game series.”
The Riverhawks (27-3) have yet to give up a run in the state tournament. The Bears (24-5) had their first lop-sided win Thursday, after having to rally twice on Wednesday.
Against the eighth-seeded Mustangs (14-15), Ridgeline had a bit of a slow start offensively with one run in the bottom of the second. However, once the Riverhawks got going, it was lights out.
Ridgeline plated nine runs in the third and three more in the fourth as Anderson started substituting players. The Riverhawks had nine hits, but drew six bases on balls, had one batter hit and took full advantage of seven Mustang errors.
“I think anybody can beat anybody, especially in a rivalry, on any given day,” Anderson said. “They (Mustangs) were coming off a big win against Snow Canyon. I love the resilience of our girls and it started with our pitcher (Addy Hess), who kept throwing strikes.”
When Ridgeline gets runners on base, the Riverhawks get aggressive. They stole 10 bases on Thursday to add to their mounting state record for a season, which now stands at 193. The old record was 152.
“Our concept is to bring the storm,” Anderson said. “Speed and defense travel. The speed of our running game and the execution of small ball is what we do. Everybody runs.”
The scoring started in the second when Mackenzie Jorgensen smacked a double to left field, stole third and scored on an error. The real fireworks came in the next frame.
Ava Howell and Adi Hansen began the third for Ridgeline with back-to-back singles. Home run state record holder Anne Wallace was then intentionally walked to juice the bags with no outs. A passed ball and an error by the Mustangs brought Howell and Hansen home to start the scoring.
After a strikeout, Karli Gowen had an RBI single and Abbie Banning drew a walk. A wild pitch brought speed-up runner Allie Williams home and made it 5-0.
Addy Hess single, and Jorgensen thumped her second double of the game, scoring two. Eliza Arledge was next with an RBI single. In her second at-bat in the inning, Howell hit a two-run bomb over the fence in right field, giving the Riverhawks a 10-0 lead.
Ridgeline was back at it in fourth. Kennedy Dahlke reached first on a dropped third strike, and Williams came on to run for her. Williams would eventually steal home on a double steal after Banning walked and stole second. After Jorgensen was hit by a pitch, a fielder’s choice on a ground out then turned into an error, which allowed Banning and Jorgensen to score the final runs of the game.
Hess, the Riverhawk starting pitcher, then retired the side on eight pitches. Hess struck out five, didn’t issue a walk and gave up four hits.
Wallace was intentionally walked all three times she came to the plate after smashing two against Mountain Crest Wednesday and having a third taken away with a nice catch by Kambrie Brown.
“Walking Anne is part of softball,” Anderson said. “Anne’s attitude is ‘make it hurt.’ She knew the team would just beat our opponent in a different way.”
Fourteen Riverhawks saw action. Jorgensen, Arledge and Howell each had two hits. That trio was at the bottom of the order on Thursday.
“The power of our order comes from the entire order,” Anderson said. “The truth is in the fact that six of our nine hits came from our last three hitters in the lineup. Mac, Eliza and Ava set the tone for the team, and they feed off their energy. Those kids do not see a top and bottom part of the order.”
Mountain Crest had two base runners in the top of the third when Izzy Laughery and Braelynn Anderson hit back-to-back singles with two outs. Hess then ended the inning and Mustang scoring threat with a strikeout.
Celina Laughery and Sage Walker had the other Mountain Crest hits. Three Mustangs pitched, combining to strike out three, walk six and hit one batter.
“So proud of our team for showing up,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “There is some top-notch competition in the 4A class.”
The Riverhawks will now try and win their second straight state title. They swept the season series against the Bears, 10-9 and 5-2. But this is the state tournament, where Bear River has won 10 titles in the last 21 years.
“We will have a game plan for tomorrow,” Anderson said. “They have a great pitcher (Kate Dahle) and an awesome batting lineup. They are a great team. They have set the standard, and we have great respect for who Bear River is.”
MOUNTAIN CREST
Before the Mustangs got to play Ridgeline for a second time, they had to face fourth-seeded Snow Canyon in an elimination game Thursday morning.
Mountain Crest scored three runs in the top of the second and never trailed in a 6-4 victory over the Warriors (20-11). The Mustangs beat both the fifth seed and fourth on their way to finishing tied for third with Cedar.
“We had some tough losses earlier in the season, came up short a couple of times and lost some games that we should have won,” Maughan said. “But, ultimately the team pulled together and put up a great run and I doubt many people ever saw it coming.”
In the second inning against Snow Canyon, Mountain Crest Celina Laughery led off with a single, moved to second on a passed ball and was subbed for Londyn Lee, who would score on an error. Walker singled, Kennedy Peapealalo drew a base on balls as did Reagan Jensen to load the bags and put pressure on the Warriors. Walker scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0. Anderson walked to juice the bags again, and Aspen Leishman picked up an RBI with a walk.
The Warriors got two runs back in the bottom of the frame.
But the Mustangs responded with a two-run double by Izzy Laughery to make it 5-2 in the third.
Snow Canyon scored a run in the fourth, and once again Mountain Crest responded. Walker sent one over the fence in left field for a solo shot to make it 6-3.
The Warriors made one last gasp in the bottom of the seventh by starting the inning with back-to-back singles. A ground out scored a run. Leishman, who was in the circle, enticed two more ground outs to end the game and keep the Mustangs alive for one more game.
Leishman struck out five, walked one and gave up 13 hits.
Mountain Crest had nine hits as Walker led the team with three. Izzy Laughery and Autumn White had two base knocks each.
Three seniors played their final game for Mountain Crest later Thursday against Ridgeline in Jensen, Peapealalo and White.
