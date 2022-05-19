It will be an all-Region 11 championship in softball this year.
Third-seeded Ridgeline left no doubt it belonged with a 15-5 win over second-seeded Crimson Cliffs Thursday afternoon at the Canyons Softball Complex in St. George to claim Bracket 2 in the 4A State Softball Championship. Top-seeded Bear River had to hold to edge Snow Canyon, 5-4, winning Bracket 1.
The two region foes will now face each other in a best-of-three series that will begin Friday at noon. Bear River (28-3) is the defending 4A state champs.
“I’m glad we are playing Bear River,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “I don’t feel like we are intimidated by them. They are a tough team, but right now we are playing some of the best ball we have played all year. In sports, it is peaking at the right time.”
After two wins Wednesday, the Riverhawks (24-5) got to wait and see who they would play Thursday. In an elimination game Thursday morning, Crimson Cliffs beat Desert Hills, 6-2, setting up a rematch. Ridgeline beat the Mustangs Thursday, 5-1.
In order to advance to the championship, the Riverhawks needed just one win, while Crimson Cliffs (22-5) would need to win twice. But Ridgeline took care of business, avoiding the “if necessary” game.
Once again Ridgeline came out swinging. The Riverhawks finished with 16 hits as nine different players recorded at least one base knock. Nine different players also scored.
“Right now it is a team first attitude,” Anderson said.
Leading the way for Ridgeline was the pitching and catching duo of Markessa Jensen and Anne Wallace. Each had three hits, but Wallace outdid her pitcher by blasting two home runs and a double and finishing with seven RBIs. Jensen also had a dinger and three RBIs.
“Anne kind of got shoved by their catcher after fouling one off before the first home run, and she is one of my kids that gets determined,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t freshman determination, but big-time varsity determination. She booms that first one out. The second one (home run), she just went right after it. Seven RBIs is just crazy.”
Adi Hansen, Brinn Anderson and Kenzee Hale each had two hits apiece. The aggressive Riverahawks never let up on pressuring the Mustangs. Ridgeline finished with 15 stolen bases in the game. Nine different players combined for those steals.
“I have never ever coached a team that had 15 stolen bases in a game,” coach Anderson said. “This team is built for speed. They attack and don’t let up.”
Jensen went the distance, allowing five hits. However, the Mustangs didn’t record their first hit until there were two outs in the sixth and didn’t score until that frame either. Jensen did walk four and hit a batter, but she also struck out four. The senior certainly was backed up by the defense as only one error was made.
“Kessa pitched great today,” coach Anderson said. “That is one of the top hitting lineups in the state. For her to give up six runs in two games to that team is amazing. We are one hit away from this one being a shutout. She (Jensen) was in control the whole day. Her hitting was awesome too.”
Ridgeline also got some big defensive plays that kept the Mustangs at bay. Wallace made a diving catch on a bunt pop up. First baseman Katelyn Leisman climbed the ladder to retrieve a high throw for a force out. Hansen in left field made a running, laid out diving catch for another out. The Riverhawks also came up with a double play.
“All three of those plays were all critical,” Anderson said. “If that ball gets past Katelyn, they (Mustangs) score two runs. That was great foot work by Katelyn, just an amazing play by her. … Haven’t seen a better catch by an outfielder than that one by Noodle (Hansen). That play by Anne was a game changer, just huge.”
Ridgeline wasted no time in getting started offensively Thursday. Hansen and Brinn Anderson each had hits to start the game. Ellie Pond then brought them both home with a double down the left field line. Pond then scored on an RBI single by Jensen to make it 3-0.
“Sometimes we think it is a disadvantage to be the visiting team,” coach Anderson said. “But when you come out and put three runs on the board right out of the gate, it puts pressure on them. To me, that’s a suffocating advantage. I just love that our offense puts that much pressure on people.”
In the bottom of the second, the Mustangs got runners on second and third with no outs after two walks. A pop up to Wallace, a strikeout and Leishman making the play at first got the Riverhawks out of the inning.
“I thought those early runs and plays in the field set the tone,” coach Anderson said.
The Riverhawks added three more runs in the third. Jensen led off with a single up the middle. Wallace had an RBI double over the right fielder, scoring speed-up runner Allie Williams. Hale executed a suicide bunt for an RBI as Ava Howell, who was running for Wallace, made it home safe. An RBI sacrifice fly by Karli Gowen made it 6-0.
In the top of the fifth, Abbie Banning led off by getting hit by a pitch. She stole second and third, setting up an RBI sacrifice fly by Wallace. The Riverhawks took a 7-0 lead.
With two outs in the sixth, Ridgeline started going long. Jensen took a 1-2 pitch and deposited it over the fence in center field. Wallace did the same thing two batters later. The freshman went deep over the center field fence as well for a two-run shot, giving the Riverhawks a 11-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.
The Mustangs were one out away from elimination in the bottom of the sixth when they got a hit. Following a single to left, Ellie Herd extended the game to a seventh inning with a three-run homer.
The Riverhawks seemed unphased in giving up the shutout and actually went out and put more runs on the board in the top of the seventh. Hansen led off with an infield single, then promptly stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She scored on a ground ball by Jensen that ended up being a fielder’s choice and everyone was safe.
Wallace came up with the final blow, a three-run homer over the fence in left for a 15-3 lead.
Crimson Cliffs added two runs on a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the frame, but the hole was way too deep to climb out of.
Now the Riverhawks will find some shade and get ready for the championship. They used a small swimming pool and 350 pounds of ice Wednesday night for ice baths to help their legs recover. They are also making sure the athletes stay hydrated as it has been hot in St. George, especially compared to what it has been like in northern Utah this spring.
“Apparently the ice didn’t cool them off, because they were hot today,” coach Anderson joked. “They like the hot weather and they are playing hot right now. It’s awesome.”