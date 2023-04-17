SMITHFIELD — And then there was one.
Ridgeline is the last undefeated team in Region 11 softball action, but there is still plenty of games to go.
In a battle of the last two teams with perfect league records, the Riverhawks scored early and stymied the Sky View bats for most of the game Monday afternoon. Ridgeline ended it early via the 10-run mercy rule, beating the Bobcats 12-2 in six innings.
“I felt like so many things were really solid in so many fronts,” Riverhawk head coach Mike Anderson said. “Our defense was solid when it needed to be. ... Last year we watched somebody else win region. Region isn’t the only thing we are going for. It’s important that we do control our own destiny for region, but we want to look at the bigger picture.”
Eight different Riverhawks recorded at least one hit and seven scored at least one run. Six had multiple hits and five scored a pair of runs. Karli Gowen had four RBI, while Abbie Banning had three.
“We were all so excited to come and play today,” said Ridgeline shortstop Ellie Pond, who was 3 for 4 at the plate. “On the bus here, we were all cheering and happy to be playing. It was awesome.”
The Riverhawks (9-1, 4-0 region) finished with 15 hits, including five of the extra-base variety. Banning had a double and triple, while Gowen and Anne Wallace had doubles. Pond had a triple.
While the visitors were getting it done at the plate, pitcher Addy Hess was reading the signs nearly perfectly from her catcher, Wallace. Hess struck out eight, allowed just two hits, walked one and hit one batter.
“Addy Hess pitched a great game,” Anderson said. “We have turned a lot over to the catchers and Anne called a great game today. They kept them (Bobcats) off balance.”
What was working Monday for Hess?
“I threw a lot of fastballs and change ups, my change ups were definitely on today, they were good,” Hess said. “She (Wallace) called a great game today. She read the batters really well.”
The Bobcats (8-4, 3-1) got both of their hits from Cambria Davis, who also doubled. It was the first home game of the season for Sky View.
“We’ve got to be able to make adjustments in the box,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “That is where we lacked a little bit today. We were way excited to be playing at home and we just didn’t adjust quick enough. We have been hitting the ball really well.”
Sky View has been hitting well through this crazy spring of now knowing when games will happen.
“They (Bobcats) have great hitters,” Anderson said. “Those first five hitters are really good. The rest are good to, but the first five is where they can really hurt you.”
The Bobcats got out of a big jam in the top of the first inning as the Riverhawks loaded the bags with no outs. Adi Hansen scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball that came home but not in time. So, the bases were still juiced, but Sky View starter Tawnee Lundahl struck out a batter and two pop ups to leave three Riverhawks aboard.
“We had one bad inning where they got quite a few runs,” Robinson said. “Other than that, I felt we did a pretty good job of holding them. ... We will definitely come back stronger next time. Ridgeline is a good team that won state last year. They are definitely very good.”
Heading to the third it was still 1-0 for the visitors. Pond led off with a stand-up triple off the fence in center field and would score on a wild pitch. Pond has been hitting the ball well once again this season.
“We have really focused on hitting when we haven’t been able to play,” Pond said. “For me, I thank my coaches and especially my dad for always throwing to me and telling me what I need to do. Same with my teammates, they help me out.”
After Wallace drew a walk, Banning ripped an RBI triple to deep right field. Banning would squeeze on a well executed bunt squeeze by Eliza Arledge. With two outs, Gowen ripped a two-run double down the left field line, scoring Hansen and Mac Jorgensen. When the dust settled, Ridgeline was up 6-0.
“Karli has been throwing up the last three days with a stomach flu,” Anderson said. “To show up and give everything you have, that to me is leadership to the rest of your team.”
The Riverhawks added a run in the fourth when Wallace doubled and scored on an RBI double by Banning.
The Bobcats did the best of an opportunity in the bottom of the fourth. Mika Schwartz reached base after being struck out, Davis doubled and those two scored on one of two errors committed by the Riverhawks on a wild throw to first.
Ridgeline was not phased and scored three more in the fifth. Hess singled as did Hansen on a bunt. Pond then had an RBI bunt single to score speed-runner Allie Williams. Wallace had an RBI single to center, and Pond scored on a double steal to make it 10-2.
With the bases loaded with one out in the top of the sixth, Gowen came through wit ha two-run single to left for the final Riverhawk runs of the game.
The bottom of the sixth kind of summed up the game for the hosts. Davies hit a towering shot that bounced off the fence in left field. She was thrown out sliding into third for the final out.
“That was a great relay,” Anderson said.
“I had full trust in my defense today,” Hess said. “They played really good today. The last play of the game was awesome. They had my back.”
MUSTANGS WIN
In a non-region game Monday, Mountain Crest won at 6A Clearfield, 15-9. The Mustangs (3-8) have now won two in a row with the victory over the Falcons (2-9).
Clearfield scored first with a run in the first, but the Mustangs responded with two in the second an five in the third. Mountain Crest would lead the rest of the way and scored in five of the seven innings.
Nine Mustangs contributed to the team’s 18 hits. Izzy Laughery, Braelynn Anderson and Aspen Leishman each had three hits. Leishman and Autumn White each had three RBI. Mountain Crest had six doubles and home runs from Laughery and Sage Walker.
Anderson picked up the win in the circle, striking out four and walking two.
