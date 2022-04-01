SMITHFIELD — Ridgeline’s Ellie Pond has been on a tear at the plate of late.
Friday was no different for the sophomore. Pond was perfect at the plate as the Riverhawks blanked their second Region 11 softball opponent in as many outings.
Ridgeline scored runs in five innings to beat host Sky View, 10-0.
“I love this team,” said Pond, who was 4-for-4, just missing the cycle. “They are awesome. We are happy with how we are doing.”
“Did she hit for the cycle or was she short?” Riverhawk head coach Mike Anderson asked after the game. “... I should have brought her on that third one (hit). A cycle is a rarity. That kid flat out hit the ball today. She is hitting in the six spot, but will hit anywhere. She just wants to bat.”
Pond had two doubles, a towering home run and a single her last at bat. She finished with three RBIs and scored twice for the Riverhawks (9-1, 2-0 region).
“I was just hearing my teammates and knew they had trust in me,” Pond said. “I was just calm, smiling and happy to be there. I just go up there and swing. ... I’ve been practicing a lot lately.”
Nine different Ridgeline batters recorded hits as the Riverhawks finished with 14 for the game. Half of the hits were of the extra-base variety. Adi Hansen and Abbie Banning each had two hits.
Markessa Jensen struck out 11 and issued just two walks to get the win in the circle. There was only one inning Jensen did not record a strikeout and two where she recorded three Ks in an inning. Ridgeline did commit three errors.
“I was disappointed in a few things,” Anderson said. “I think this was our worst defensive game this year. Our base running wasn’t good. There were three or four more runs there. We kind of ran ourselves out of a couple of them.
“I like that (Mar)Kessa had the ability to come through when the defense is not playing its best.”
Ridgeline did have three runners thrown out at home.
“This team has speed, and we are going to be aggressive,” Anderson said. “We are going to create pressure.”
Sky View (7-6, 0-2) had six hits, but could not get a timely one. The Bobcats stranded eight base runners in the shutout, including leaving the bases loaded in the fifth.
“We left too many runners on base,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We need to go back to work offensively. We need to make some adjustments to bring some runners across, because we are getting them on. We need that little push.”
Skylee Haramoto and Cambria Davis each had two hits for the Bobcats. Tawnee Lundahl went the distance pitching, striking out four and walking three.
Sky View also struggled to get out of innings. Ridgeline scored nine of its runs with two outs.
“Ridgeline is tough,” Robinson said. “They like to run and are fast. We really prepped defensively, so I feel like we did some good things. ... There is still lots of region left. We will do our best to make some adjustments and score.”
The Riverhawks scored three runs in the second and another three in the third to build some breathing room. Karli Gowen had a two-run double in the second, and Pond smacked a two-run bomb over the center field fence in the third. Anne Wallace followed Pond with an even bigger bomb that was way over the fence in left.
“I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t watching it,” Pond said. “I was just running, and then I heard my teammates cheering for me. I was surprised.”
Ridgeline tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth and the final two in the seventh.
“Sky View is a good program,” Anderson said. “Amanda has done a good job out there. They are competitive and put pressure on you. I love it. Tawnee pitched a great game today. We have a tough (batting) order.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action Friday, Mountain Crest broke out the bats and came out swinging to beat Green Canyon, 13-4, and Logan lost to Bear River in three innings, 16-1.
At Hyrum, the Wolves (8-4, 1-1) scored twice in the top of the first, only to see the Mustangs (4-8, 1-1) plate four runs in the first and another four in the second to take control. Mountain Crest built a 11-2 lead through four innings.
“Great team win today,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “Our energy was rockin, and we finally started to execute. Our defense was solid and we were able to work out of some jams. It’s definitely refreshing to finally put a whole game together.”
The Mustangs finished with 17 hits and scored runs in five of the innings. The Wolves finished with 11 hits and committed a handful of errors.
Emma Child led the way for Mountain Crest with four hits, three runs and a pair of doubles. Kennedy Peapealalo, Aspen Leishman, Gabby Pedry, Celina Laughery and Teagan Hall each had two hits. Pedry scored three runs, while Peapealalo had three RBIs. Leishman went the distance in the circle, striking out eight and walking just one.
Abby Hansen, Rylee Ericson, Kennedy Conan and Lucy Williams each had two hits. Conan had a double and two RBIs. Ericson started in the circle, giving way to Annika Eborn in the fourth.
At Logan, the Grizzlies (3-6, 0-2) fell behind early against the Bears (8-2, 2-0) and could never recover. Logan did plate a run in the third, when Jess Robison scored. She also had two of the three Grizzly hits for the game.
Bear River finished with 15 hits as eight batters recorded a base knock. Zoe Sorensen led the way with three hits, three runs and six RBI on two home runs and a double. Kynlei Nelson also had three hits.