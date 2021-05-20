They were hoping to stay a little longer, but the Riverhawks just couldn’t handle the Falcons.
For the second straight day Ridgeline gave up way too many hits, committed uncharacteristic errors and witnessed Canyon View hit dinger after dinger after dinger. That all added up to a 15-5 loss in six innings on the second day of the 4A softball Championship Rounds of the state tournament at Spanish Fork on Thursday.
The Riverhawks (22-8) tied for fifth with Crimson Cliffs.
On Wednesday, Ridgeline began the day with a 13-10 loss to Canyon View, but bounced back to beat Stansbury in eight innings, 12-11. Then they had to face the Falcons (24-6) again in the double-elimination format.
There were plenty of missed opportunities for Ridgeline. The Riverhawks left he bags full in the top of the first, the third and the fifth innings. For the game, they left 14 base runners stranded.
Errors were also costly as Ridgeline finished with seven. Canyon View had two. The Falcons outhit the Riverhawks, 15-12, and finished with four home runs.
Ridgeline, who got out of a jam in the first inning by turning a double play, got on the scoreboard first Thursday, plating two runs in the second inning. Allie Williams singled and after two Falcon errors scored. Adi Hansen singled and scored on a Brinn Anderson single to give the Riverhawks a 2-0 lead.
The Falcons wasted no time in responding with seven runs in the bottom of the second on five hits and an error. Canyon View got a pair of two-run home runs.
Katelyn Leishman, Kaylee Smith and Hansen singled to load the bases. Kenzee Hale ended up drawing a walk after facing 10 pitches, fouling off ball after ball. The base on balls scored a run, but then the Riverhawks left the bases juiced and trailed 7-3.
A lead off home run by the Falcons began a six-run bottom of the third as they took complete charge of the game. A two-run homer and two more Riverhawk errors led to six runs. The Falcons took a 13-3 lead into the fourth frame.
Rideline began the fourth on a good note as Anderson singled, and Markessa Jensen smacked a double. After a fly out, Leishman brought a run home with a single. But following the theme of the day, the Riverhawks left two stranded runners.
Another double play by Ridgeline kept Canyon View from adding to its lead in the fourth.
The Riverhawks clawed back another run in the fifth. Hale won another battle with the Falcon pitcher, walking after eight pitches. She stole second and was brought home when Anderson doubled. But once again the bases were left full.
Canyon View did not threaten in the fifth, and neither did Ridgeline in the top of the sixth.
The bottom of the sixth began with an error and two singles for the Falcons to load the bases with no outs. Needing two runs to end the game, Erin Robinson did her part to do just that as she belted a two-run double.
In the loss, Anderson was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBI, a double and scored a run for the Riverhawks. Jensen, Leishman and Hansen each had two hits. Jensen and Shelby Blankenship saw time in the circle. Neither could slow down the hard-hitting Falcons.
Canyon View had three players with three hits. Sidney Webster had two home runs.
Region 11 champion Bear River advanced to the championship series with a 12-7 win against Snow Canyon. The Bears exploded for eight runs in the sixth to rally from behind.
Bear River will face Tooele in a best-of-three series for the 4A title, starting on Friday at noon in Spanish Fork. The Buffaloes dispatched of Canyon View, 11-3, to reach the championship series.