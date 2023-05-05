NORTH LOGAN — Ridgeline accomplished a first Friday in softball.
The Riverhawks finished the Region 11 season with a perfect record. They capped it off with a 10-0 victory against Green Canyon in six innings.
“That’s the first time we have gone undefeated in region, and this region is a tough region,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “I think every team can beat you on a given day in our region. For these kids to go be undefeated in region, it’s no the end all, but it shows how hard they work. I’m super proud of them for that.”
It was a team effort by the Riverhawks (21-3, 10-0 region). Seven different players recorded a hit and six scored. Ridgeline committed one error in the contest and got solid pitching from Shelby Blankenship.
“I trust all my teammates, and they are all great hitters, so it’s great to have confidence one through nine in our lineup,” said Riverhawk Karli Gowen, who went 3 for 4 at the plate. “... We just all play hard and as a team. We all build each other up and celebrate.”
The Wolves (7-18, 1-9) struggled to string hits together and when they did once, still came up empty. Green Canyon stranded five base runners in the game.
Ridgeline plated two runs in the top of the first off an RBI single by Ellie Pond, who later scored on an error. That’s all Blankenship needed. The Riverhawk pitcher struck out six and walked one. She rarely needed more than 12 pitches in an inning.
“She (Pond) is seeing the ball as good as any kid we have on the team right now,” Anderson said. “She is hitting the ball hard right now.”
The speedy Adi Hansen led off the third for Ridgeline with an infield single, stole second and third and scored on a bunt single by Pond. Gowen then brought home Pond on an RBI single to left field. Gowen scored on an RBI double by Abbie Banning. The Riverhawks took a 5-0 lead.
“This is the most speed I think we’ve ever had,” Anderson said. “They get out and run and are looking for the extra base.”
Ridgeline added a run in the fourth when Ava Howell singled and scored on a single by Lexi Bradford, who caught Friday and drew praise from the coach.
“Lexi has caught a lot of jayvee, a little bit of varsity,” Anderson said. “She caught a great game and swung the bat well today. I couldn’t be more proud of her today.”
Gowen led off the fifth with an inside-the-park home run. She stroked a pitch to deep right field near the line.
“I had a hit like that in a game earlier this season, so I thought I could probably make it,” Gowen said. “... We really do have speed on this team and love stealing the bases.”
Banning followed the dinger with a single and would score on an RBI ground out by Jerzee Jensen. The Riverhawks took a 8-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
With two outs, the Wolves got back-to-back singles from Brooklyn Curtis and Bella Thomason, who had two of Green Canyon’s four hits. A ground out ended the rally.
“Green Canyon did put some pressure on us today,” Anderson said. “They are a solid team. We were pretty business like. We scored in every inning but one, so we kept the pressure on them.”
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Anne Wallace hit a line drive that caromed off Green Canyon third baseman Kylee Hickman and turned into a double. Pond then capped off a 3 for 4 day at the plate with a two-run homer, blasting a shot in about the same spot Gowen had earlier. Pond’s speed helped her round the bases before the Wolves could get the ball in, giving the visitors a 10-0 lead.
Blankenship struck out the first two Wolves in the bottom of the sixth. Rylee Ericson drew the only walk of the day, but was left on base on a ground out.
While Gowen and Pond led the Riverhawks with three hits each, Hansen and Banning added two base knocks. Pond had four RBI and scored three times.
“I feel like we are starting to come together and starting to peak just a bit,” Anderson said. “We are not at the top, but moving up. I love that we are 14-15 kids deep.”
OTHER GAMES
In other region games Friday, Logan ended an eight-game skid by halting Mountain Crest’s six-game winning streak with a five-inning 13-2 win. Sky View fell to Bear River, 10-0.
At Logan, the Grizzlies (7-16, 2-8) scored in four of the five innings against the Mustangs (10-12, 4-6), building a 10-1 lead through three frames. Logan finished off the game with by platting six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Cambree Cooper, Emma Bracken, Lily Niusulu and Jayzanna Stenquist each had two hits for the Grizzlies, who finished with 11 for the game. Niusulu had five RBI to lead the team and hit a home run. Cooper had two doubles and also pitched all five innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing 10 hits.
Mountain Crest committed four errors. Kennedy Peapealalo had three hits, while Izzy Laughery had two. A pair of Mustang pitchers combined to strike out six and walk two.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (11-11-1, 5-5) gave up six runs to the Bears (20-5, 8-2) in the second inning and could never recover. Sky View had four errors and just two hits — singles by Tawnee Lundahl and Riley Beckstead. Pitcher Skylee Haramoto went the distance, giving up nine hits, striking out four and walking five.
Bear River was led by Luci Roche and Emma Harrow with two hits each. Kate Dahle and Bella Douglas each belted home runs. Dahle got the win in the circle as she struck out eight and issued four bases on balls.
