MILLVILLE — Let was no letdown for the Riverhawks one day after rallying for a thrilling nine-inning victory over Box Elder.
Shelby Blankenship helped make sure of that.
The senior pitcher struck out 15 in a complete-game three-hit gem, plus she belted a triple and scored two runs for Ridgeline, which captured the Region 11 softball championship outright with a 7-0 victory over Sky View on Tuesday evening.
"One of two things is going to happen to you the next day after you have an emotional game like that and so we talked about that last night (that) either we're going to come in today and lay an egg, or we're going to come in and compete," said Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson, whose team trailed 6-3 heading into the home half of the sixth against Box Elder. "And I actually loved the way we competed, but I'm going to tell you I love that Sky View brought their A game."
Indeed, Sky View (11-9-1, 5-3) hung tough for quite a while as Ridgeline's first eight batters either grounded out or flew out. The Riverhawks (19-3, 9-0) were scoreless until the third inning, but slammed the door with six runs over the next two frames to clinch the title in their last region game at home.
"I know for me it's kind of big," Blankenship said of celebrating a region title at home. "It's my last year (and) it's kind of cool having my family here, my family on the field, off the field. It's really cool to experience that here instead of somewhere else."
Blankenship was certainly dialed in from her very first pitch to her last. No. 00 routinely got ahead of the Sky View batters as 73 of her 96 pitches went for strikes. Blankenship didn't allow a hit over the final four innings and fanned the side in the top of the seventh.
"Whenever I get ahead (in the count), it's always like I have a little bit more confidence," said Blankenship, who sat down eight batters looking. "I'm like, 'OK, I can mix it up with (the batters) a little bit.' But when I get behind my favorite thing is I can turn around and I can see smiles all behind me, and I'm like, 'OK, I'm fine.'"
Cambria Davis singled in the first inning for the Bobcats, while Tawnee Lundahl and Mika Schwartz singled in the third. Sky View only had one base runner the rest of the way, though, courtesy of a Davis walk. The Riverhawks played error-free softball.
"We just didn't make adjustments in the box," SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. "Ridgeline's got some good pitching and when we get into the box, we have to make those adjustments. No matter how good our defense is, we've still got to get on base to be able to win ballgames."
Sky View did indeed play well defensively, plus pitcher Lundahl and Riley Beckstead did a good job of throwing strikes. The Bobcats only walked one Ridgeline batter and Chloe White sparkled defensively at third base.
"I've got a pretty good lineup of pitching that works pretty hard and does a pretty good job for us," Robinson said. "And our defense is pretty tough. Yeah, Chloe did a great job on third today. Our defense is usually tough."
"Their third baseman played a heck of a game today," Anderson asserted.
The Riverhawks finished with eight hits — four of them in the bottom of the fifth. Anne Wallace and Ellie Pond smacked back-to-back towering homers in the fifth for Ridgeline, which got a check-swing triple from Adi Hansen right before Wallace's 21st round tripper of the season. Hansen also singled and contributed with a pair of runs and RBIs, while Pond also singled and scored twice. Additionally, Pond was locked in defensively from her shortstop position.
"That's a huge thing," Anderson said when told his team didn't strike out once. "One thing I would add on our hitting is Shelby kind of generated her own offense because we were 0-0 and she hits that triple, and then that starts opening up the game a little bit, gave us a run there. But I'm going to tell you our first three hitters are putting a lot of pressure on people."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Mountain Crest (9-11, 3-5) continued its late-season surge with a come-from-behind 12-5 win over visiting Green Canyon (7-16, 1-8), while Bear River (18-5, 7-2) traveled to Cache County and left with a 14-1 five-inning triumph over Logan (6-16, 1-8).
The Mustangs trailed 4-2 after two complete, but took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the third. Mountain Crest scored in all six innings it batted on its way to its fifth straight victory.
"I feel like we were on cruise control for this game," MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. "GC came out with all cylinders firing and we got off to a bit of a flat start, but things came together and we came out on top. Going into last weekend's tournament, our goal was to gain enough ground to get home-field advantage for the first round at state. ... Momentum is on our side right now. We just have to make sure we use it to our advantage."
The Mustangs pounded out 18 hits, including eight of the extra-base variety. Aspen Leishman shined once again at the plate as she homered twice, singled, walked and drove in four runs. Reagan Jensen tripled and doubled for Mountain Crest, which got a triple from Londyn Lee and doubles from Celina Laughery, Dani Alexander and Sage Walker. Lee contributed with two runs and a trio of hits and RBIs, while Izzy Laughery chipped in with a pair of runs and hits, plus a RBI.
Bailey Taylor homered, walked and drove in two runs for the Wolves, who got one run, two base knocks — including a double — two RBIs and one walk from Abby Hansen and a pair of hits from Kennedy Conan.
Meanwhile, Bear River exploded for 11 runs during the third and fourth frames against Logan. The Bears racked up 18 hits, including homers from Kate Dahle and Bella Douglas and a pair of triples from Aubree Fry. Fry, Douglas, Dahle and Luci Roche came through with three hits apiece, while Ashley Warren added four base knocks.
Emma Bracken had the lone hit for the Grizzlies, who scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth, courtesy of Kat Leto.
