PROVO – All the Riverhawks needed was one more win to repeat as 4A state softball champs.
The Bears had other plans.
In an all-Region 11 championship, Bear River bounced after dropping the first game in the best-of-three series against Ridgeline to win the next two on Saturday at Gail Miller Field on the campus of BYU. The Bears captured their 11th state title under head coach Calvin Bingham with wins of 8-4 and 12-3 in the 4A Softball State Championship.
"We talked a little bit about two years ago, we talked about 20-something years ago when we won our first state championship when we came through the loser's (bracket) and beat Tooele,” Bingham said. “So I really felt like we had a chance to do it because we were playing pretty good defense and we were hitting the ball."
The Bears (26-6) left little doubt on Saturday. Perhaps it was some Bingham magic as he is calling it a coaching career after 24 seasons.
“I haven’t said anything to the kids; I’m sure they have seen it,” Bingham said. “It’s really satisfying to go out this way. We’ve worked hard this year. It means a lot to me. I hope it was a good experience for the kids.”
Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson has nothing but praise for Bingham.
“Calvin has brought a lot to the state of Utah with his softball,” Anderson said. “He will be missed for what he has done. He has put Utah on the map. He has made us better, because we want to match what they are and it takes a lot to do that. They have a great program and a classy man. I wish nothing but the best for him in his retirement.”
Bear River had 12 hits in the first game and 11 in the second. Pitcher Kate Dahle, who will be a future BYU Cougar, was in a zone, throwing both games and striking out a combined 14.
“Their bats came to hit and that to me was the difference,” Anderson said of the Bears. “They just out hit us. They put the ball in play. … We had a great season and one game or day doesn’t define a team, but boy its tough to lose on the last day. Congratulations to Bear River.”
The Riverhawks (28-5) had their 14-game winning streak halted in the first game of the day Saturday and could never fully recover in the third and final game of the series.
“This is the thing about sports, from the 70’s, the agony of defeat,” Anderson said. “When you win, It makes the joy of it so much better. They (Bears) played two great games today.”
Ridgeline was trying to repeat as 4A champs after beating Bear River a year ago in two games. That fact was not lost on the Bears coach.
“This is especially satisfying because we beat them both times in region last year and lost in state,” Bingham said. “This year they (Riverhawks) beat us both times in region and lost to us in state.”
In both games Bear River had a big inning to take the lead. The Bears scored four in the fifth in the first contest after trailing 4-3. In the second game, the Bears turned a 3-2 lead into a 11-2 advantage after plating eight runs in the third.
“Eight runs in an inning is a big deal,” Anderson said. “It came down to one inning and the wheels came off.”
In the first game, six different Riverhawks recorded a hit. Abbie Banning had a triple. In the second game, Ridgeline had seven hits as Adi Hansen and Eliza Arledge had two base knocks each. Ellie Pond and Karlie Gowen had doubles.
Ridgeline used Addy Hess and Shelby Blankenship in the circle in both games. It didn’t seem to matter to the Bears.
Bear River had 12 hits in the first game as Kaya Towne and Bella Douglas each had three. Baylee Sorensen had two base knocks. In the second game, eight different Bears recorded a hit as Towne, Emma Harrow and Kendyl Archibald each had two.
“We just got some timely hits with people on,” Bingham said. “That was the big thing. We did that in both games and a big reason why we were so successful.”
Ridgeline battled to the end in both games, which had the coach smiling.
“I’m proud of our girls,” Anderson said. “They could have given up, but we wanted to get to the seventh inning. Shelby did what she needed to get us there. I’m super proud of them.”
Bingham also praised Ridgeline.
"It's really satisfying, they've got a tremendous team,” Bingham said of Ridgeline. “The top three are fast and great players, and boy if they get on. … I think both of us have made each other better.”
Seven seniors played their final game at Ridgeline in Blankenship, Arledge, Allie Williams, Gowen, Hess, Banning and Mackenzie Jorgensen.
“We will try some new things, but I think we will reload,” Anderson said. “This is a special senior class. They had a special feel to them. I know this didn’t end the way they wanted it to, but boy they brought it all year long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.