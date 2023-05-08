Just before the regular season ends, several Region 11 teams were getting in some games that had been postponed due to the weather.
Ridgeline played a doubleheader on Saturday and then had another game on Monday Logan played on Saturday, while Green Canyon and Bear River were both supposed to be in action Monday. Meanwhile in Idaho, Preston was in action on Saturday as well.
The Riverhawks ran their winning streak to 10 with victories against 5A Bonnevile (15-0 in four innings), 5A Northridge (11-1 in five innings) and 6A Cyprus (9-8). Ridgeline (24-3) finished off the region season with a perfect 10-0 record last Friday.
On Monday, the Riverhawks traveled to the Magna to face 6A Cyprus. Ridgeline (24-3) did not take its first lead until the top of the sixth inning, 8-7, thanks to an RBI double by Ellie Pond, who had three hits in the game. The go-ahead run came after a solo home run by Anne Wallace had tied it.
The Pirates (13-9) tied it up with a run in the bottom of the sixth and could have got more, but left the bases loaded.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Ava Howell hit her fourth dinger of the season for the Riverhawks, clearing the fence in left field. The home run gave Ridgeline a 9-8 lead.
Addy Hess enticed two ground outs around an error in the bottom of the seventh. Ridgeline had five errors in the game. Hess then got the final out with a pop up to herself.
The Riverhawks finished with 17 hits as 10 different players recorded at least one. Howell joined Pond in having three hits. Hess helped her cause with a three-run homer in the fifth.
Shelby Blankenship pitched the first four innings, striking out four, walking one and giving up seven hits. Hess came on and finished the game, striking out one, walking one and allowing four hits.
On Saturday in Millville, the Riverhawks began with a 15-0 win in four innings against the Lakers (7-8). Nine Ridgeline girls recorded hits, with eight of them having multiple base knocks. Nine girls scored and seven had at least one RBI. The Riverhawks had 20 hits as a team.
Adi Hansen, Hess and Eliza Arledge each had three hits. Wallace continued her assault on the state record for home runs in a season as she belted out two to increase her 2023 total to 24 at the time. Wallace led the team with five RBI, while Hansen scored four times. Hess went the distance in the circle, striking out six, issuing zero walks and allowing just two hits.
Ridgeline broke a tight game open with nine runs in the third inning. Wallace had begun the game with a two-run homer, but the hosts held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the third.
In the nightcap, the Riverhawks took care of the Knights (8-13) in five innings, 11-1. Ridgeline scored four runs in the first frame and took an 11-0 lead into the fourth inning. The Riverhawks had 10 kits and took advantage of six errors by Northridge.
Pond had three hits, scored three times, had two RBI and recorded a double. Hansen had two hits and scored twice, while Wallace had a double. Blankenship got the win in the circle, striking out five, walking two and giving up just three hits.
Earlier in the day, the Knights jumped out to a 16-2 lead after three innings against the Grizzlies (7-17). Northridge had 16 hits and did not commit an error.
Logan had seven hits as Cambree Cooper, Lily Niusulu and Kiki Lang each had two base knocks apiece. Cooper scored twice and also pitched. Gracie Buttars had a triple.
Green Canyon was supposed to play at Northridge on Monday, but the Knights called off the game.
Bear River beat 5A Springville, 3-0. Kate Dahle pitched a gem with seven strikeouts, four bases on balls and just two hits. The Bears scored runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings and finished with seven hits. Aubree Fry had three of those base knocks, including a double.
Preston fell to Hillcrest in five innings, 13-2. The Indians (3-11) had just four hits and held the Knights (14-6) to just three hits. However, Preston committed 12 errors in the game. Carlie Madsen had two hits and an RBI for Preston.
