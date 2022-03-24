MILLVILLE – A pitchers’ duel turned into a blowout Thursday afternoon.
Ridgeline kept its winning streak alive, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to cruise to a 12-0 win against 5A Maple Mountain. The Riverhawks have now won five in a row.
“Right now we have such a team effort,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “It’s hard to point out any individual.”
Through the first three innings, the Riverhawks (7-1) and Golden Eagles (3-5) each had two hits. Ridgeline had four base runners, while Maple Mountain had three during the first three frames.
Starting pitchers Markessa Jensen (Riverhawks) and Ellie Jackson (Golden Eagles) were making it hard on batters. Maple Mountain came up with some nice defensive plays to thwart scoring opportunities by Ridgeline in the second.
“Their defense was good and made a couple of plays on us,” Anderson said of Maple Mountain. “They made some good plays.”
Then came the fourth. Jensen needed just nine pitches to get out of the top half of the inning, recording her fourth strikeout of the contest in the process.
“Markessa is pitching great,” Anderson said. “We have a great combination with her and Shelby (Blankenship). It keeps people off balance.”
In the bottom half of the fourth, Ridgeline would end up sending 14 batters to the plate in scoring 11 runs on just six hits and a Maple Mountain error.
Ellie Pond began the big inning by drawing a walk. Jensen helped her cause with a single that whizzed through the legs of the Golden Eagles third baseman. Anne Wallace made solid contact with a shot to left that brought home two runs and seemed to spark the hosts.
“We talk about keep knocking on the door until you knock it down,” Anderson said. “That’s what I saw today. I like that from this team. They just keep knocking and then boom, they walk through.”
Abbie Banning reached on an error, followed by a RBI bunt by Katelyn Leishman and a RBI single up the middle by Allie Williams. It got worse for the Golden Eagles as Kenzee Hale reached on a bunt, and Adi Hansen was hit by a pitch to load the bags with no outs.
“I think we just switched a switch in our heads and knew we had to be more intense, more involved in the game,” Banning said.
Brinn Anderson drew a walk to bring home a run before the first out was recorded. Jensen hit a ground ball, but Hale beat the throw home, leaving the bags juiced.
With two outs, Banning came to the plate. She fell behind 0-2 in the count, but worked her way back to a full count. The junior, who is also known as “Boots,” cleared the bases with a three-run double over the center fielder’s head. She would score on a wild pitch.
“All I could hear was my teammates cheering for me, and I knew exactly what I needed to do,” Banning said. “... I just knew to swing as hard as I can. I was just going to hit any pitch as hard as I can. … It felt good when I made contact. It was a good thing my teammates were on base.”
Coach Anderson pointed out the hits by Wallace and Banning were key to the big rally.
“Anne’s at-bat when it was a 1-0 game and she was down 1-2 in the count, hit that long one to the fence, hard hit,” Anderson said. “That to me was a game breaker. Then the back breaker was Abbie Banning with the bases loaded and hits it off the fence. Those two were big hits.”
The Riverhawks finished with nine hits by seven different plates. Wallace and Leishman led the way with two each. Nine different Ridgeline players scored, including two from speed-up runner Eliza Arledge.
Hale also scored twice, including the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. She reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a bunt single by Hansen and scored on sac bunt by Brinn Anderson.
Region 11 action begins next week.
“We are definitely ready,” Banning said. “I’ve never seen us more ready. We are going to have to get lucky.”
Lucky is part of this year’s theme for the Riverhawks.
“It’s going to be a tough region,” coach Anderson said. “We’re going to have to put the lucky and ducky together to keep it rolling. It’s early and we have some work to do.”
OTHER SOFTBALL GAMES
In other games involving teams from the valley, Sky View rallied and cruised to a 13-5 win against 5A Woods Cross, and Green Canyon fell to 5A Box Elder, 10-4.
At Smithfield, the Wildcats (5-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first frame. The Bobcats (5-4) trailed 5-1 going to the bottom of the fourth.
Sky View plated five runs in the fourth with the first coming off an error. Morgan Hernandez had an RBI groundout to keep the rally going. With the bases loaded, Sammy Cadina drew a walk. Brynn Mayhew gave the hosts the lead for good with a two-run single.
The Bobcats put the game away with six runs in the sixth as Skylee Haramoto, Preslie Jensen, Hernandez and Carlee Watterson all had singles. Cambria Davis and Mika Schwartz also brought runs home on a fielder’s choice and an error, respectively.
Tawnee Lundahl went the distance in the circle for Sky View. She allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked just one.
Haramoto and Davis each had two hits for the Bobcats.
At North Logan, the Wolves (7-3) faced another tough opponent and fell behind early. The Bees (5-4) plated three runs in the top of the first and built a 5-0 lead before Green Canyon got on the scoreboard.
The Wolves did get within 5-4 through five innings. But then the Bees started buzzing again and plated a trio of runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Box Elder finished with 20 hits as nine players recorded at least one base knock with four recording three hits for the game.
Kennedy Conan led Green Canyon with four hits, scored a run and had an RBI. Abby Hansen and Annika Eborn each had two hits and scored. Bailey Taylor had a double. Rylee Erickson went the distance in the circle, striking out four and not issuing a walk.
BASEBALL
On the baseball diamond, three valley teams were in action Thursday. Mountain Crest picked up its second straight win, edging 6A Weber, 5-4. Box Elder roughed up Sky View in five innings, 12-1. Logan was at 5A Northridge.
At Hyrum, it came down to the bottom of the seventh between the Mustangs (2-6) and the Warriors (4-1). Wyatt Albrecht got on base with a single and eventually scored the game-ending run when Rilee Maddock put the ball in play. It was the second straight win for Mountain Crest after opening the season with six straight setbacks.
“Cole Jones and Jackson Hill pitched really well against a tough lineup,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “It was good to see us put pressure on the defense by executing offensively and coming up with some timely hits. JC Jones, Rilee Maddock and Wyatt Albrecht had really good at bats today in clutch situations.”
Cole Jones went five innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and struck out five. Hill came out to close the game and would get the win, allowing two hits and striking out one.
Mountain Crest scored runs in the first and second and never trailed in the game. Weber tied up the contest with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Kaden Deeter was perfect at the plate with four hits and scored a run. JC Jones had three hits, including a double, and had two RBI. Six different Mustangs recorded a hit Thursday as they had 11 as a team.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (0-9) were no match for the Bees (4-5).
Box Elder jumped out to a 7-1 lead after two innings and ended the game with four runs in the top of the fifth. The Bees finished with 11 hits by eight different players. Damon Rodriquez and Tommy Greer each had two hits and three RBI, while Tallin Chappell scored four times.
Stetsen Karren had the lone Bobcat hit. Bryton Williams scored the run.