Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Despite a wet morning, two of the three scheduled Region 11 softball games were able to be played Tuesday.

Ridgeline took an early lead and then finished strong against Mountain Crest for an 8-2 victory to stay perfect in league play. Green Canyon struggled to get going against Bear River and fell, 13-1, in five innings. Sky View was supposed to host Logan, but a wet field prevented the two from playing, but the Bobcats and Grizzlies will try to go on Wednesday in Smithfield.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.