Despite a wet morning, two of the three scheduled Region 11 softball games were able to be played Tuesday.
Ridgeline took an early lead and then finished strong against Mountain Crest for an 8-2 victory to stay perfect in league play. Green Canyon struggled to get going against Bear River and fell, 13-1, in five innings. Sky View was supposed to host Logan, but a wet field prevented the two from playing, but the Bobcats and Grizzlies will try to go on Wednesday in Smithfield.
At Hyrum, the Riverhawks (12-1, 6-0 region) scored two runs in the top of the first against the Mustangs (4-9, 2-4), but did its main damage with three in the sixth.
“Mountain Crest came to play today,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “Aspen (Leishman) pitched a great game and just crushed the ball. Courtnee (Maughan) always gets her team ready to play. This was a game that we had to grind out. The power of rivalry is really a thing, and we saw that today.”
In the first meeting between these two, it was all Riverhawks in a 15-0 win in three innings. This time Mountain Crest did battle to the end, but couldn’t get the bats going enough.
“I’m proud of the way our team showed up today,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “Aspen pitched a heck of a game. I feel like we were one play or one hit away right up until the sixth inning when Ridgeline came through with some solid infield hits to pull away.”
Heading to the sixth, the Riverhawks held a 3-0 lead. With two outs, they started a rally when Eliza Arledge, Anne Wallace drew a walk and the speedy Adi Hansen hit a bunt single to load the bases. Infield singles by Ellie Pond and Karli Gowen scored a run each and then a Mustang error allowed a third run to score.
Down 6-0, Mountain Crest broke up the shutout with its two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Izzy Laughery led off the frame with a single. With one out, Leishman smacked a two-run homer over the left field fence.
The Riverhawks responded in the top of the seventh. Abbie Banning led off with a double. With two outs, the leader in the state in home runs came through for the visitors. Wallace hit a two-run line-drive dinger over the left field fence. Wallace has 13 long balls on the season in 13 games.
After a single by Celina Laughery in the bottom of the seventh, the next three Mustangs were retired. Celina Laughery had two of the three Mountain Crest hits for the game. Leishman had six strikeouts and walked four in 5.2 innings of work in the circle.
Ridgeline finished with 12 hits as Hansen went 4 for 5 to lead the team and also had a double and scored three times. Pond, Gowen and Banning each had two hits. Hess went the distance as the pitcher, striking out eight and walking one.
“Addy (Hess) pitched a great game today,” Anderson said. “She threw with power today and did well staying ahead in the count. Adi Hansen was just dominating today at the plate and kept the pressure on them (Mustangs). Her speed and presence is a game changer.”
Hansen started the game with a single, went to second on an error and scored on a RBI single by Pond. Hess would eventually bring Pond home on a sacrifice for an early 2-0 lead.
At North Logan, it was all Bears (10-2, 4-1) against the Wolves (4-8, 1-6).
Neither team scored in the first, then Bear River scored in each of the next four innings. The Bears plated five runs in the second, one in third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Green Canyon got its lone run in the second. Abby Hansen drew a lead off walk, moved to second on a single by Delaynie Justesen, stole third and scored on a RBI single by Kennedy Conan. The Wolves had just three hits as Bailey Taylor had the other one.
Bear River had 11 hits with five of the extra-base variety. Luci Roche led the way with three base knocks, including a double. Aubree Fry had a double and a single. Kate Dahle got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts and two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.