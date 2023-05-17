MILLCREEK — It was a business-like day for the Riverhawks Wednesday on the first day of bracket play at the 4A Softball State Championship.
The Ridgeline softball team won both games it played at the Cottonwood Softball Complex, not allowing a run. The Riverhawks began the day with a 9-0 victory against Region 11 foe Mountain Crest and finished up the day with a 2-0 win over Snow Canyon.
“We have a lot more control of our own destiny now,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “You have to execute and score when you can.”
The defending 4A champs showed their versatility. The Riverhawks (26-3) scattered 11 hits against the Mustangs (13-14), including four home runs. Against the Warriors (20-10), Ridgeline had just four hits, but made them count.
Now the Riverhawks await the winner of Mountain Crest and Snow Canyon on Thursday. Top-seeded Ridgeline needs just one win to punch its ticket to the championship series.
In the other bracket, Region 11 rival Bear River, who is seeded second, is also just one W away from the championship series. The Bears (23-5) rallied in both of their games Thursday, beating Cedar 7-2 and Desert Hills 4-2.
It became a pitchers’ duel in the second game of the day. Addy Hess struck out four, walked two and allowed just three singles to the Warriors.
Snow Canyon ace Avery Thorkelson struck out five, walked four and gave up just four hits. Thorkelson, who leads the state in strikeouts, struck out 17 in a 3-1 win against Crimson Cliffs to start the day.
“She (Thorkelson) is a great pitcher and kept us off balance a little bit,” Anderson said. “She was able to catch the corner a few times. It’s the first time we have seen her in more than a year, and she is a lot better pitcher than she was before. ... She varies her speed and has three pitches. I’m proud of our kids having only five strikeouts, putting the ball in play and forcing them (Warriors) to make some plays.”
One of those hits by the Riverhawks was a bomb from Abbie Banning. With one out in the second, she worked the count full and then launched a solo shot over the fence in left field to give the designated home team a 1-0 lead.
“I was not looking for a home run, I was looking for contact,” Banning said. “We came into it knowing she (Thorkelson) is a good pitcher and would bring her best game. With a 3-2 count, I was just trying to make contact and get on base, and it (home run) happened.”
Banning also played a big part on the second run by Ridgeline. With the bases loaded, the senior hit a deep ball to center field, that scored Anne Wallace from third, who had drawn her second walk of the game.
“It was key to be patient and picky at the plate,” Banning said. “We left that high pitch and tried to adjust to where she was pitching. ... I knew I had a job to do, and that job was to score a run (on the sacrifice fly. I just wanted to get the ball in play somewhere and get that run in.”
After a monster first game, Wallace didn’t get much to look at in the second contest.
“You just have to be patient,” Wallace said. “... She (Thorkelson) has a really good curve ball and a rise ball, so I had to lay off that curve.”
Wallace also drew praise from her coach for several defensive plays in the game, knocking down a hard hit ball and throwing to first for an out, making a running catch and climbing the ladder to snare a line drive in the seventh.
“I was just watching the ball,” Wallace said with a shrug. “I also play basketball, so I have range.”
Ellie Pond also made some nice plays on defense and had two of the team’s four hits. Ava Howell had the other hit.
“Huge day for Abbie Banning with some big hits,” Anderson said. “Anne (Wallace) was huge at second base with some crazy defensive plays, along with Ellie (Pond). I also thought ‘Lock’ Hess pitched a great game. That’s a tough team with 32 home runs on the year. She kept them off balance, and (catcher) Karli (Gowen) called a great game.”
In the first game, Shelby Blankenship pitched for the Riverhawks, striking out seven, walking two and allowing just four hits in the shutout victory.
“Shelby pitched a gritty game,” Anderson said.
Wallace quickly added to her state record home run total in her first at bat of the day, blasting one over the outer fence and onto the road. There was still people talking about the moon shot hours after the game.
“It was pretty far, it might be the longest I’ve hit,” Wallace said. “I was just going in and attacking. I knew they might not pitch to me, but if they pitch me a ball, I’m going to take it.”
The Riverhawks wouldn’t need any more runs, but added eight more. Banning brought Pond home to make it 2-0 after the first frame.
Howell made it 4-0 after two innings, smashing a two-run homer on a 2-0 count over the center field fence.
In her third at bat, Wallace jacked a three-run dinger on the first pitch she saw, scoring Ava Hess and Mackenzie Jorgensen, to make it 7-0 after four innings. It was her 27th homer of the season, pushing her within one of the national leader.
“I’m thinking base hit every time,” Wallace said. “I don’t swing for home runs. I try to make hard hits and then a home run will come sooner or later.”
Addy Hess got in on the home run derby with a solo shot in the fifth inning to make it 8-0.
The final run came in the sixth, when Adi Hansen had a bunt single, stole second and third and scored on a deep ball to center field by Wallace. Mustang center fielder Izzy Laughery reached over the fence to steal what would have been another home run. Wallace still got an RBI and now has 65 on the season. She needs seven more to tie the state record for a season.
Blankenship needed just eight pitches to retire the side in the top of the seventh.
Hansen, Wallace, Pond and Addy Hess each had two hits against the Mustangs.
The Riverhawks will play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and should they lose again right after.
“We’ve had so many talks and worked hard,” Banning said. “We deserve to be here.”
