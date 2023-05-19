Ridgeline is just one win away from repeating as 4A state champions in softball.
The Riverhawks gave up some runs for the first time in the state tournament, but were able to come up with timely hits and once again used their speed. Ridgeline took the first game in a best-of-three series against region rival Bear River, 3-2, Friday afternoon at Gail Miller Field on the campus of BYU in the 4A Softball State Championship. It was the 14th straight win for the Riverhawks.
“It came down to the kids executing in some of the most high-pressure moments,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “They (Bears) had runners at first and second with no outs, and the kids came through.”
The score Friday just happens to be the same as when the Riverhawks (28-3) beat the Bears (24-6) a year ago in the first game. Ridgeline went on to capture its first state title in the sport by winning Game 2 the following day, 8-2. Ridgeline and Bear River will square off Saturday at 5 p.m. in the second game of the series and an if necessary contest will follow.
The Bears actually had more hits than the Riverhawks on Friday, 9-6. Bear River stranded 10 base runners in the game, while Ridgeline left five on base. The second-seeded Bears also committed an error, but it didn’t hurt them. The Riverhawks were error free.
Adi Hansen had two of the six hits for Ridgeline, but her biggest came in the bottom of the fifth. The speedy junior slapped a 1-2 pitch down the left field line that ricocheted off the third baseman’s glove and just kept rolling and rolling. Hansen flew around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. It would end up being the difference in the game.
“People asked me when I knew she would score,” Anderson said. “I said once I saw it get past the left fielder, I knew she would score. She is just a fast kid. I knew it was over. I don’t think I could have stopped her. She wasn’t looking for me for help. She had made her decision and was going.”
A trio of Bears had two hits each in Bella Douglas, Kate Dahle and Ashley Warren. Dahle, who has signed to play at BYU, went the distance in the circle, striking out five and walking two.
Shelby Blankenship started at pitcher for Ridgeline, going 4.2 innings. She struck out five, walked one and hit one batter, while allowing seven hits. Addy Hess took over with the game tied at 2-2 and allowed two hits, while walking one.
“Shelby pitched with her heart on her sleeve today, she gave everything she possibly could,” Anderson said. “Addy Hess came in and shut the door.”
The Bears would strand two base runners in the first, second and third frames. Twice Bear River had two runners on with just one out. Each time the Riverhawks came up big with a defensive play or a strikeout by Blankenship, who also made a diving catch on a bunt attempt in the first inning. Shortstop Ellie Pond made a running catch for the third out and fielded a ground ball in another inning for the third outs.
While the Bears were struggling to bring runners home, the Riverhawks took advantage of their first opportunity.
In the bottom of the first, Hansen had an infield single, stole second and made it home on an RBI chopper of a hit over the shortstop by Pond, who advanced to second on the throw home. Pond stole third and came home on an RBI single by Abbie Banning to make it 2-0 after one inning. Pond would end up stealing three bases in the game.
Blankenship needed just 13 pitches to retire the side in the fourth, but then got in a little trouble in the fifth.
Kaya Towne earned base on balls to lead off the fifth for the Bears. With one out, Douglas singled to right, but a heads up throw by Ridgeline right fielder Mackenzie Jorgensen to third was in time to get Towne out, who tried to advance two bases. That would loom large.
“Little plays like that make big differences,” Anderson said. “Mac throwing her out right there was big.”
Dahle was up next and smashed an RBI double to the fence in left field. Baylee Sorensen found the gap in right center for back-to-back RBI doubles. The score was knotted at two when the Riverhawks changed pitchers. A pop up to second baseman Anne Wallace ended the Bear rally.
Before Bear River could enjoy having tied the game very much, the Riverhawks were back in front. In the bottom of the fifth, Hansen came through with her big hit.
Once again the Bears left two stranded in the sixth. Banning caught a line drive at third base for the final out of the frame.
In the top of the seventh, Dahle had a bloop single to center field, but then Pond took over. The junior shortstop caught a pop up, fielded a ground ball and went to second for the force and then caught another high pop up near the pitching circle for the final out, sending the Riverhawks into a celebration.
“I was so proud of Addy Hess and the mental strength she had to stay composed,” Anderson said. “She was in attack mode today. She stepped up as big as you can when we needed her.
“... I’m also proud of Ellie. She struck out (in the fifth) and I told her, ‘Ellie, I need you to lead us to six outs.’ Sure enough, she makes plays, and some tough ones. It’s hard in sports to overcome failure and a strikeout is failure, but Ellie mentally overcame it. She figured a way to help us get six outs.”
Now Ridgeline turns its attention to winning one more game.
“It’s not over,” Anderson said. “That’s a great Bear River team. They are going to bring it tomorrow. We are going to have to come with our best game and go at them as hard as we can. I’ve got kids that are believing and that’s a powerful thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.