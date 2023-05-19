Ridgeline Softball

Ridgeline’s Ellie Pond (15) celebrates with Addy Hess during the state tournament against Mountain Crest on Wednesday in Millcreek. The Riverhawks beat Bear River in Game 1 of the 4A championship series on Friday, 3-2.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ridgeline is just one win away from repeating as 4A state champions in softball.

The Riverhawks gave up some runs for the first time in the state tournament, but were able to come up with timely hits and once again used their speed. Ridgeline took the first game in a best-of-three series against region rival Bear River, 3-2, Friday afternoon at Gail Miller Field on the campus of BYU in the 4A Softball State Championship. It was the 14th straight win for the Riverhawks.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.