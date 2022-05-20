In their first appearance in a state softball championship, the Riverhawks made the most of it.
Ridgeline now finds itself one victory away from a state title in the sport.
The Riverhawks rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to beat defending state champion Bear River, 3-2, Friday afternoon in the 4A State Softball Championship at Dixie State University in St. George. The win halted a six-game losing streak to the Bears.
“It was what you would expect when these two teams get together, but with the unexpected, which was in this case we actually win,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “That part shouldn’t be unexpected, and I think our kids are going to believe now.”
With the win Friday, the Riverhawks (25-5) have the inside track to the title in the best-of-three series with the Bears (28-4). The two Region 11 foes will meet Saturday at Dixie State for Game 2, with the first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. Should Bear River force a third game, it will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got to come out and compete,” Anderson said. “The kids know we haven’t won anything. They didn’t hand out a state trophy. They hand that out tomorrow.”
Ridgeline is well aware of how dangerous its opponent is. Bear River has won 10 state titles over the last 20 years. The Bears lost the first game last year against Tooele, but came back and won two on Saturday.
“If there is a program we try to model after, it’s Bear River,” Anderson said. “I know there is Spanish Fork and some other great teams in the state, but we have spent some time trying to get to a point where we can compete with Bear River. We still have work to do, but I tip my cap to them. They are a classy coaching staff.”
The Riverhawks appear to have gotten over a big hurdle in believing they can beat the Bears. Their coach has had the belief for a while now, even though Bear River leads the all-time series between the schools, 9-3, after Friday’s game.
“We were a little nervous wondering how our kids would react to playing in the championship for the first time ever,” Anderson said. “We kept things the same, just like we would for any game during the season.”
Heading to the seventh inning Friday, the Bears held a 2-1 lead. With their backs to the wall, the Riverhawks didn’t flinch.
Kenzee Hale lead off the seventh with an infield single and promptly stole second base. Abbie Banning moved Hale to third with a sacrifice bunt. Then it became a cat-and-mouse game.
Mac Jorgensen came to the plate, but after one pitch Eliza Arledge was subbed in to hit.
“I knew Mac could get a good bunt down or a line drive,” Anderson explained. “The first pitch she bunted foul, so that created some trouble for us. I then went with Eliza, who can also get a bunt down and is a good judge of balls and strikes. ... I figured we would get a ball up, and I wanted Eliza to make a decision on that, and it also opened up a throwing lane to third base for them (Bears).”
Arledge took a ball, and Hale broke for home. The Bear River catcher expected Hale to retreat back to third and threw to third. Hale was full steam ahead toward home and by the time the Bears reacted and threw the ball back to the catcher, Hale was safely sliding in for the tying run.
“Kenzee is one of the best base runners I’ve ever coached,” Anderson said. “It was her decision to go. We trust her. She has cat-like reflexes and did what a senior is supposed to do.”
Then the Ridgeline coach subbed Shelby Blankenship in for Arledge. With a 1-1 count, Blankenship promptly ripped a triple that found the corner in left field and went to the fence. Ava Howell came on to run for Blankenship.
“The reason we went back to Shelby is because she is our left-handed power hitter,” Anderson said. “She has struck out two times all year, so I knew she wasn’t going to strike out. She comes up with the biggest hit of her career.”
With two outs, Adi Hansen slapped an RBI infield single, scoring Howell for the go-ahead run and used her speed to safely reach first. Brinn Anderson kept the pressure on the Bears with a bunt single. Bear River got out of the inning, stranding a pair of Riverhawks.
Heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Bears had the top of their order coming up. Two straight balls to Kynlei Nelson produced a visit to the circle. Ridgeline ace Markessa Jensen was instructed to go at the Bears.
After two infield pop ups, Bear River was down to its final out. McCall Maxfield came to the plate. Maxfield has hit several home runs off Jensen this season, changing the game both times in tight contests during the regular season. The Riverhawk senior enticed a ground ball back to the circle for an easy throw to first for the final out. Jensen needed just nine pitches to close out the game in the seventh frame.
The Ridgeline dugout emptied and there was plenty of celebrating.
“They celebrated hard, but we’ve never been there (in state championship game or series),” coach Anderson said. “Now we are focused and will come out ready to go tomorrow.”
Jensen had five strikeouts, walked three and allowed just three hits to a very potent Bear River lineup. The Riverhawks did commit four errors.
Ridgeline finished with eight hits as six different athletes recorded a base knock. Brinn Anderson and Hale led the team with two hits each. Hale and Hansen each had two stolen bases as the Riverhawks finished with five.
Aubree Fry had two of the Bears’ three hits. Kate Dahle went the distance in the circle, striking out five and not issuing a walk.
“Kate Dahle is one of the best pitchers in the state,” coach Anderson said.
Both teams began the game with a hit in the first inning, but neither team could move the runner. Ellie Pond had the single for the Riverhawks.
The Bears left the bags full in the third after a Ridgeline error and two walks.
Brinn Anderson led off the fourth with a bunt single. With two outs, Anne Wallace ripped a ball over the fence in right field, but it was a few feet foul. The Ridgeline coach said a swirling wind helped it go foul. However, Wallace returned to the box and promptly hit an RBI single to center, scoring speed-up runner Allie Williams for the early 1-0 lead.
“She (Wallace, a freshman) is maturing right before our eyes,” coach Anderson said. “That kid is not a freshman. She competes at a level above her age.”
The Bears responded with a run in the fourth with two outs. Fry smacked an RBI single to right to knot the score at 1-1.
Bear River took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Nelson drew a base on balls to lead off and would eventually score on a sacrifice fly by Carlee Miller for the 2-1 advantage.
Howell made the running catch in right field by Miller. Had she not made the play, the Bears would have scored two runs.
“Ava Howell came out of nowhere to make that play, that could have been a triple and held them to one run,” coach Anderson said. “That was the defensive play that saved the game.”
Both pitchers made quick work of batters in the sixth inning, setting up the thrilling finish.