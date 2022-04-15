NORTH LOGAN — It didn’t take long for Ridgeline to score Friday.
And the Riverhawks continued to plate runs throughout almost every inning against Green Canyon in a Region 11 contest. The Wolves showed some fight late, but in the end Ridgeline ended the game in six winnings, with a 12-2 victory.
“It’s hard sometimes when you have a week off,” Riverhawk head coach Mike Anderson said. “You sometimes come out flat. I liked how we came out that first inning and got a big hit.”
Both teams were happy to get out and get a game in with all the wet and cold weather this week. This was just the second game for Ridgeline (10-2, 3-0 region) in nearly two weeks.
“I was happy we got to play, thankful for Green Canyon getting their field ready to play,” Anderson said.
Green Canyon (9-6, 1-3) was able to get a game in earlier this week at Bear River. The Wolves had a tough week facing two of the best teams in the region.
“We are slowly making some changes; we are getting better and are close,” GC head coach Daisy Karren said. “We will get there. ... It was a tough week coming back from Spring Break to face two really good teams in our region. I’m feeling positive in the direction we are going.”
Ridgeline scored in every inning by the third. The Riverhawks finished with 11 hits and did not commit an error. Markessa Jensen tossed a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
“I’m excited about this season,” said Jensen, who needed just eight pitches to get out of the second, 12 in the fourth and 11 in the sixth. “I think we are really bonding as a team. We have a number of players that can come through and do great things.”
Jensen also helped her cause with a two-run single in the second inning when the Riverhawks scored five runs to take control. Brinn Anderson, Ellie Pond, Abbie Banning and Addy Hess each had two hits apiece.
“The strength of our batting order is there are hits throughout,” coach Anderson said. “We are talking 15 deep this year. We can rotate kids in. I love Addy Hess coming in and getting a couple of hits. What I like is it was her turn to start today, and she took advantage.”
Annika Eborn went the distance in the circle for the Wolves, striking out five and walking five. Green Canyon had five errors in the game.
“Annika pitched really well today,” Karren said. “We’ve just got to work on backing her up a little more. We also need to get our bats going a little earlier.”
Adi Hansen drew a leadoff walk to begin the game for Ridgeline. After a strikeout, Pond took the second pitch she saw and left no doubt it was gone, depositing it over the fence in center field for a two-run dinger.
“Ellie is one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached,” coach Anderson said. “The thing I love is that every at bat is an opportunity. She just loves the opportunity to compete.”
A pair of errors by Green Canyon in the top of the second proved costly. Ridgeline scored four its five runs in the frame with two outs. The Riverhawks batted a round.
“We had a few errors, which did hurt us,” Karren said. “If the game is a littler closer, it gives us a chance to put some pressure on them. We let them get too big of a lead at the beginning, which is hard because they are a good hitting team.”
Brinn Anderson led off the fourth with a double over the center fielder’s head. She would eventually score on a ground out.
With two outs in the fifth, the Riverhawks scored two runs to take a 10-0 lead. Brinn Anderson had a RBI single, and Pond an RBI double.
Facing an early ending, the Wolves clawed back some in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Abby Hansen drew a base on balls. Rylee Ericson then took the first pitch she saw and sent it for a ride over the fence in left for a two-run homer.
“It was good to see we didn’t give up,” Karren said. “... It was awesome to watch Rylee step up, especially when we needed it to keep the game going.”
Ericson also had a double to finish with two of her team’s five hits. Bailey Taylor also had two hits. The Wolves stranded six base runners.
Ridgeline scored two runs in the top of the sixth after two walks, a hit by Banning and a sacrifice fly by Mac Jorgensen to go back up by 10. Jensen walked one in the bottom of the sixth, but enticed three ground outs to end the game.
“It was good,” Jensen said. “We haven’t played a game in a week, so it was good to get back on the field. We did really good.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action Friday, Mountain Crest took care of Logan in three innings, 17-0, and Sky View lost at Bear River, 6-0.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (5-8, 2-1) got a perfect game from pitcher Braelynn Anderson. She struck out two in her three innings of work against the Grizzlies (3-8, 0-3)
“Congratulations to Braelynn,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “She threw well and came up with the perfect game. She has solid defense behind her. Emeri Gale made a great play on a ball hit in the hole between first and second for the final out of the game to seal the deal.”
Mountain Crest scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first and added five more in the second. The Mustangs finished with 12 hits, three by Emma Child, who had a big day with seven RBIs, three runs, a triple and a home run. Kennedy Peapealalo and Aspen Leishman each had two hits.
“It was a solid team outing,” Maughan said. “We hit the ball hard all the way through the lineup.
At Garland, the Bears (11-2, 4-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the first and added runs in the third, fourth and fifth to stay perfect in region play in the win against the Bobcats (7-7, 0-3).
Kate Dahl threw a four-hitter to get the win. She also helped her own cause with two of the seven Bear River hits and scored twice.
Carlee Watterson had two of the four hits for Sky View. Tawnee Lundahl allowed just seven hits and struck out five in her six innings in the circle.
“We played well today against a good team,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “Defensively, we had some great plays. Offensively, we waited a little too long to make adjustments, and left some base runners stranded. It’s been a crazy week of weather, and I feel like we came together and did a good job overall.”