A two-week break before the Region 11 Championships came at a perfect time for all of Cache County’s high school swimming programs.
All of the local teams were short-handed for a pair of Region 11 tri-meets, which both took place Thursday. Sky View hosted Ridgeline and Logan, while Green Canyon and Mountain Crest traveled to Bear River. Here is what transpired in the two meets:
MEET IN SMITHFIELD
It was a successful home finale for the Bobcats, who swept both titles. The Sky View boys won nine of the 11 events, while the Lady Bobcats and Lady Riverhawks each reigned supreme in five events.
Leading the charge for Sky View on the boys side was Jackson DuBose, who recorded the fastest times in the 100-yard freestyle (50.23 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.70), plus swam legs on the victorious 200 medley and 200 free relay squads. The senior was joined in both of those teams by Jaxon Tueller and Alex Parks.
Broc Johnson also powered his way to the top spot on the podium in both of his individual swims for the Bobcats — the 200 free (1:57.36) and 500 free (5:25) — plus he teamed up with Colton Duce, Tavin Dubon and Peter Gibbons to win the 400 free relay. Gibbons and Dubon helped the 200 free relay team finish first, as well.
Tueller was the gold medalist in the 100 backstroke (56.21) and the silver medalist in the 50 free (24.28), while Duce was triumphant in the 200 IM (2:17.55) and third in the 100 free (54.51). Parks was the runner-up in the 100 back (1:00.58) and placed third in the 50 free (24.71), while Gibbons was the bronze medalist in the 200 IM (2:29.93) and 100 back (1:04.64).
The Sky View boys have won every meet they have competed in so far during the 2021-2022 campaign.
Likewise, the Lady Bobcats also received solid performances from several athletes, including Allie Schwartz, who captured titles in the 100 butterfly (1:07.51) and 100 breast (1:13.83), plus showcased her talents in a first-place relay team.
Sarah Olsen and Jacey Mecham competed on victorious relay teams and won individual events for the Bobcats, as well. Olsen prevailed in the 200 IM (2:21.60) and was second in the 100 free (57.37), while Mecham was triumphant in the 100 back (1:07.89) and finished second in the 50 free (27.47). Lauren Bassett placed second in the 500 free (6:02) and third in the 200 free (2:16.98) for Sky View, while Zadie Zwygart was second in the 100 fly (1:15.01) and third in the 100 back (1:11.29).
“This meet was a tough one for all the teams,” SV coach Marcus Singleton said. “There is a lot of sickness going around. I know I had several swimmers out due to COVID and several others to unrelated sickness. That just makes for a tougher meet, especially when you lose some key relay swimmers. ... Hopefully all the swimmers from around the valley can be healthy and fit for region.”
Carly Eubanks continues to shine for the Lady Riverhawks as she beat all comers in the 50 free (26.13) and 100 free (56.21), plus anchored the 200 medley and 200 free relays teams to victory. Sarah Cook, Isabelle Christensen, Mackenzie Hansen teamed up with Eubanks in both of those relays. Additionally, Cook recorded the fastest time in the 200 free (2:09.77) and third-fastest time in the 100 breast (1:19.96), and Hansen was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:14.81).
Cole Dustin fared well for the Ridgeline boys as he was first in the 50 free (23.65) and second in the 500 free (5:56), while teammate Sam Dayton was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:01.57) and 100 free (52.97).
“We had a tough meet,” Ridgeline coach Taryn McEuen said. “We have a lot of illness going around. We have a lot of athletes not competing, so we aren't swimming at our best. It looked like a hard day for most athletes, but it's always good practice to work out the details before region and state.”
Malacha Leonard once again performed well for the Lady Grizzlies as she beat all comers in the 500 free (5:57) and was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:26.09). Jake McLaughlin won the 100 fly (1:06.65) for the Logan boys.
“(It) was a tough meet," Logan coach Korryn Bernhardt said. "We lost one-third of our team due to 'test to stay' COVID protocols at the school earlier in the day. The loss of teammates and the anxiety of waiting for COVID test results made the meet a mental struggle for my swimmers. But my team swam well and we are looking forward to region.”
Other swimmers who captured silver medals in individual events were Ridgeline’s Laura Rigby in the 100 back (1:10.69), Sky View’s Kylie Schwartz in the 100 breast (1:19.00), RHS’s Carter Anderson in the 200 IM (2:26.72), Logan’s Andrew Benson in the 100 fly (1:11.12) and SV’s Leon Dunke in the 100 breast (1:11.05).
Other athletes to claimed bronze medals individually were RHS’s Ava Roberts (200 IM, 2:30.34), LHS’s Ellia Rice-Warren (50 free, 28.28), SV’s Adalyn Nye (100 fly, 1:15.15), LHS’s Zsofi Ugray (100 free, 1:01.29), SV’s Amber Lawyer (500 free, 6:22), SV’s Isaiah Zizumbo (200 free, 2:14.91), LHS’s Matthew Benson (100 fly, 1:24.95), RHS’s Hyrum Patterson (500 free, 6:19) and LHS’s Ryan O’Donnell (100 breast, 1:14.70).
MEET AT GARLAND
Green Canyon left Box Elder County with a pair of team titles, plus the Wolves won seven of the 11 events in the girls and boys competitions.
It’s been another memorable season for Green Canyon’s Kaylee Coats, who emerged victorious in the 50-meter free (29.67) and 100 back (1:16.09), and joined forces with Brynley Nielsen, Mia Huebner and Rylie Corry to win the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Huebner and Corry also fared well in their individual races as Corry was first in the 200 free (2:26.37) and second in the 100 free (1:07.84), while Huebner reigned supreme in the 100 breast (1:21.51) and was third in the 50 free (31.45).
Hailey Welsh, Leah Joeckel, Cora Checketts and Brooklyn Coats teamed up to win the 400 free relay for the Lady Wolves. Checketts placed second in the 100 breast (1:32.31) and third in the 100 fly (1:35.87), Joeckel was the runner-up in the 100 fly (1:23.79) and Welsh was third in the 400 free (5:50).
The Green Canyon boys were led by Josh Miggin and Tyson Farnsworth, who prevailed in both of their individual swims, plus teamed up with Josh Jensen and Brayden Badger to win the 400 free relay. Miggin was triumphant in the 200 free (2:17.30) and 400 free (5:07), as was Farnsworth in the 50 free (25.63) and 100 free (56.89). Badger won the 100 back (1:08.44) and finished second in the 50 free (26.58). Ivan Khlmach was the titleist in the 100 fly (1:11.87) for the GC boys.
“The team did great,” GC coach John Kane said. "Swimming at Bear River is always a challenge because they swim in a 25-meter pool, which is a little longer than the traditional 25-yard pool that we train in and most meets are held in. Today the kids would often get tired before their races were over, and we have to learn to adjust and adapt. We have a lot of kids sick right now, so we're hoping to get everyone healthy soon as we're just two weeks from region.”
Emilee Leishman and Kyah Bindrup shined for the Lady Mustangs. Leishman posted the fastest times in the 200 IM (2:47.92) and 400 free (5:17), and Bindrup was victorious in the 100 free (1:05.43) and the silver medalist in the 50 free (30.30).
Brayden Jarrett won the 100 breast (1:18.68) and was the runner-up in the 100 free (1:01.11) for the Mountain Crest boys.
“It's always hard to swim in a meters pool when most of the high school season is done in yards pools," MC coach Karson Christensen said. "With that being said, the majority of our team dropped time and had fast races today. I'm happy with how they did and look forward to the rest of the season.”
Shannon Hyer (100 fly, 1:15.34) and Kael Kowallis (200 IM, 2:40.02) won individual events for Bear River. The Bear River boys also won two of the three relays.
Other local swimmers who won silver medals individually were MC’s McKenna Merrill in the 200 free (2:44.52), MC’s Kennedy Child in the 400 free (5:26), GC’s Tyler Seamons in the 200 IM (2:40.03) and GC’s Jackson Steed in the 100 fly (1:14.53).
Other local athletes who finished third individually were GC’s Rachel Huntzinger (200 free, 2:46.59), MC’s Abbie Nielsen (200 IM, 2:54.38), MC’s Ivy Warde (100 back, 1:24.04), GC’s Megan Brandley (100 breast, 1:38.09), GC’s Nathan Seamons (200 IM, 2:43.06) and MC’s Brayden Plowman (100 breast, 1:21.58).